Byron Leftwich got gift from Bucs hours before firing

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers fired offensive coordinator Byron Leftwich on Thursday, and the move came in an inadvertently brutal way. Leftwich arrived at work Thursday to find that he, along with every other member of the Buccaneers staff, had a painted commemorative football in his locker to congratulate staff members for winning back-to-back NFC South titles for the first time in franchise history, according to Rick Stroud of the Tampa Bay Times. Leftwich was promptly informed of his dismissal an hour later, making for brutally awkward timing from the organization’s perspective.
Why the Giants Will Beat the Eagles, Why they Won’t and a Prediction

Will the third time be the charm for the New York Giants, who are 0-2 against the Philadelphia Eagles this year, and 3-15 in games played against their rivals since 2014?. If there was ever a time for the Giants to come up with a win against their hated division rivals which, by the way, would snap a winless streak in games played in Philadelphia that dates back to October 2013, this weekend out be it.
Cowboys ‘Kryptonite’? Michael Irvin Has Concerns vs. 49ers

FRISCO - The Dallas Cowboys have advanced in the playoffs for the first time since 2018 and won a playoff road game for the first time since the 1992 season. After losing at home in the Wild Card round last season to the 49ers, the Cowboys will match up with San Francisco again this postseason. This time will be at Levi's Stadium in Santa Clara, and Hall of Famer and former Cowboys wideout Michael Irvin has concerns.
NFL Grants Special Eligibility to 69 Players For 2023 Draft

The 2023 NFL Draft is now just months away, and it just got even bigger. On Friday, the NFL released the names of 69 players and 13 underclassmen who have been granted eligibility for this year's draft. The 69 players who were granted special eligibility reached their three-year requirement at...
Raiders NFL Draft Prospect: QB C.J. Stroud, Ohio State

The Las Vegas Raiders are officially moving on from their long standing franchise quarterback Derek Carr, and may have to look into the 2023 NFL Draft to find its replacement. Raiders General Manager Dave Ziegler and staff will be tasked this offseason to find players to improve a roster that finished with a 6-11 record this season.
Aces trade 2-time WNBA All-Star Dearica Hamby to LA Sparks

Two-time WNBA All-Star Dearica Hamby was traded by the Las Vegas Aces to the Los Angeles Sparks on Saturday. The Sparks also received the Aces' first-round pick in 2024 in exchange for the exclusive negotiating rights to Amanda Zahui B., plus the Sparks 2024 second round pick. “Adding Dearica to...
Around The AL Central: Twins And Royals Make Big Acquisitions

The Guardians have remained fairly silent in the free agency and trade market since their two big singing of Josh Bell and Mike Zunino. However, the rest of the division has been pretty active. These are some of the recent moves Cleveland's division rivals have made:. Twins Trade For Pablo...
Rangers Move in ESPN Power Rankings

So how much of a boost did the Texas Rangers get in ESPN’s most recent power rankings after its free-agency spending spree?. Well, it was worth four spots. ESPN moved the Rangers up from No. 21 to No. 17 in its latest offseason power rankings. The Houston Astros —...
Charlotte Hornets at Atlanta Hawks Preview

It is hard to believe, but the Charlotte Hornets played the Atlanta Hawks in last year's Eastern Conference Play-In Tournament - it was Charlotte's second consecutive year in the postseason. Just over halfway through this season, Charlotte has a 12-34 record - the third-worst in the NBA. Thanks to injuries...
