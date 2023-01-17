Will the third time be the charm for the New York Giants, who are 0-2 against the Philadelphia Eagles this year, and 3-15 in games played against their rivals since 2014?. If there was ever a time for the Giants to come up with a win against their hated division rivals which, by the way, would snap a winless streak in games played in Philadelphia that dates back to October 2013, this weekend out be it.

PHILADELPHIA, PA ・ 7 HOURS AGO