Fred Warner, 49ers defense looking to prove Kyle Shanahan wrong vs. Cowboys
If Kyle Shanahan is trying to motivate his top-ranked San Francisco 49ers defense, he's doing a good job. Linebacker Fred Warner is fired up to prove his head coach wrong on Sunday against the Dallas Cowboys. Before games, Shanahan sometimes makes comments that push a few buttons among his players....
Yardbarker
Byron Leftwich got gift from Bucs hours before firing
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers fired offensive coordinator Byron Leftwich on Thursday, and the move came in an inadvertently brutal way. Leftwich arrived at work Thursday to find that he, along with every other member of the Buccaneers staff, had a painted commemorative football in his locker to congratulate staff members for winning back-to-back NFC South titles for the first time in franchise history, according to Rick Stroud of the Tampa Bay Times. Leftwich was promptly informed of his dismissal an hour later, making for brutally awkward timing from the organization’s perspective.
No Huddle Podcast: That 90‘s Show - 49ers Host Cowboys
(Episode 208) - Brian Renick, Zain Naqvi, and Akash Anavarathan discuss how Sunday's game against the Cowboys could play out, this 49ers team is not the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, one weakness for the San Fransisco, the national media isn't giving Brock Purdy enough credit, which 49er has the biggest impact, game predictions and more!
Trent Williams explains infamous photo from last year’s 49ers-Cowboys playoff clash
The San Francisco 49ers were elated. They entered the playoffs as a Wild Card team and had just knocked off the NFC East champion Dallas Cowboys on their home turf. As tackle Trent Williams walked off the field at AT&T Stadium, he noticed two Cowboys fans gesturing at him, and they weren't gestures of congratulations.
DeMeco Ryans, Chris Foerster, Brock Purdy preview 49ers-Cowboys Divisional Round matchup
San Francisco 49ers defensive coordinator DeMeco Ryans, offensive line/run game coordinator Chris Foerster, and quarterback Brock Purdy spoke with reporters after Thursday's practice. The team is preparing for its Divisional Round matchup against the Dallas Cowboys. Here is everything they had to say. Transcript provided by the San Francisco 49ers...
Tom Brady Didn't Go Home To Gisele Bündchen After Loss To Cowboys & What's Next For Him
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers lost to the Dallas Cowboys last night with a final score of 31-14. It was a monumental game as it was Tom Brady's last one with his Florida team this season before he moves on to the next chapter. Brady had a tough year following his...
Divisional Round playoff predictions: Fans confident 49ers and Chiefs win
The San Francisco 49ers are set to host the Dallas Cowboys at Levi's Stadium in Santa Clara, California, on Sunday, January 22, at 3:30 p.m. PT in the Divisional Round of the playoffs. Each week, the 49ers Webzone staff predicts the winner within its annual NFL Pick 'em contest. That includes writers and forum moderators.
John Lynch: Christian McCaffrey has improved since trade to 49ers
The San Francisco 49ers were always impressed with Christian McCaffrey, going back to his pre-draft evaluation in 2017. That's why when rumors started spreading that the Carolina Panthers running back might be available via a trade in October, general manager John Lynch and his staff jumped into action. Tight end...
John Lynch: Brock Purdy has earned 49ers’ trust
Heading into the regular season, the San Francisco 49ers saw potential in rookie quarterback Brock Purdy, who prepared and competed like a guy who has been in the league for years. Still, no one could have predicted what the 23-year-old would do in his first NFL season. The 49ers lost...
Dak Prescott on his preferred matchup: “Most definitely” I wanted the 49ers
The San Francisco 49ers and the Dallas Cowboys are set to meet in the playoffs for the second consecutive season after the former defeated the latter 23-17 in the NFC Wildcard round in 2021. This time, the two teams are meeting in the NFC Divisional Round, while playing at Levi's...
Battle over before it starts? Insider believes 49ers have decided on Brock Purdy as QB of the future
The San Francisco 49ers invested a lot to acquire quarterback Trey Lance. The team is unlikely to admit any wrongdoing there. Not yet, at least. That's not to say that Lance can't develop into a competent starter for the Bay Area squad. The team obviously believes that to be possible, having decided he was the Week 1 starter early last offseason.
49ers vs. Seahawks defensive grades: DeMeco Ryans produces another near-2nd half shutout
The San Francisco 49ers defeated the Seattle Seahawks 41-23 in a blowout victory to move forward to the NFC Divisional Round, where they'll face the Dallas Cowboys for the second consecutive season in the playoffs. After giving up 16 points in the first half, the 49ers shut down the Seahawks'...
49ers’ DeMeco Ryans interviewing with 4 teams this week
DeMeco Ryans has a packed schedule this week, and that's outside of preparing for Sunday's playoff game against the Dallas Cowboys. The San Francisco 49ers defensive coordinator is a hot name in head coaching searches. He is slated to interview with the Denver Broncos on Thursday and the Houston Texans on Friday, per Ian Rapoport of NFL Media.
49ers-Cowboys: George Kittle is hoping for matchups vs. Micah Parsons
Most offensive players might dread going up against a talented pass rusher like Micah Parsons. Not George Kittle. He's looking forward to the opportunity. While San Francisco 49ers defensive end Nick Bosa is the clear front-runner for NFL Defensive Player of the Year, Parsons might be the favorite for the runner-up spot.
The secret behind the 49ers’ success in the running game
The San Francisco 49ers are one of the more prolific rushing attacks in the NFL, averaging 138.3 yards per game on the ground, including 4.7 yards per carry, both of which rank inside the Top 10 in the league. So, what's the secret behind their success on the ground? Is...
Brock Purdy thankful to be part of historic 49ers-Cowboys rivalry
The San Francisco 49ers are preparing for a playoff rematch against the Dallas Cowboys. The two teams clashed in last season's Wild Card Round, with the Niners coming away with a 23-17 win. Before that playoff game, the last time the two teams met in the postseason was following the...
Cowboys coach on 49ers’ Brock Purdy: “He’s not a rookie anymore in our eyes”
Brock Purdy is preparing to start his second-ever NFL playoff game. Sunday's Divisional Round matchup between his San Francisco 49ers and the Dallas Cowboys will only be the rookie quarterback's seventh career NFL start and his eighth game appearance with extended playing time. Purdy took over for an injured Jimmy...
49erswebzone
