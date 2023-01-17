ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Byron Leftwich got gift from Bucs hours before firing

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers fired offensive coordinator Byron Leftwich on Thursday, and the move came in an inadvertently brutal way. Leftwich arrived at work Thursday to find that he, along with every other member of the Buccaneers staff, had a painted commemorative football in his locker to congratulate staff members for winning back-to-back NFC South titles for the first time in franchise history, according to Rick Stroud of the Tampa Bay Times. Leftwich was promptly informed of his dismissal an hour later, making for brutally awkward timing from the organization’s perspective.
TAMPA, FL
49erswebzone

No Huddle Podcast: That 90‘s Show - 49ers Host Cowboys

(Episode 208) - Brian Renick, Zain Naqvi, and Akash Anavarathan discuss how Sunday's game against the Cowboys could play out, this 49ers team is not the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, one weakness for the San Fransisco, the national media isn't giving Brock Purdy enough credit, which 49er has the biggest impact, game predictions and more!
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
49erswebzone

John Lynch: Brock Purdy has earned 49ers’ trust

Heading into the regular season, the San Francisco 49ers saw potential in rookie quarterback Brock Purdy, who prepared and competed like a guy who has been in the league for years. Still, no one could have predicted what the 23-year-old would do in his first NFL season. The 49ers lost...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
49erswebzone

Battle over before it starts? Insider believes 49ers have decided on Brock Purdy as QB of the future

The San Francisco 49ers invested a lot to acquire quarterback Trey Lance. The team is unlikely to admit any wrongdoing there. Not yet, at least. That's not to say that Lance can't develop into a competent starter for the Bay Area squad. The team obviously believes that to be possible, having decided he was the Week 1 starter early last offseason.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
49erswebzone

49ers’ DeMeco Ryans interviewing with 4 teams this week

DeMeco Ryans has a packed schedule this week, and that's outside of preparing for Sunday's playoff game against the Dallas Cowboys. The San Francisco 49ers defensive coordinator is a hot name in head coaching searches. He is slated to interview with the Denver Broncos on Thursday and the Houston Texans on Friday, per Ian Rapoport of NFL Media.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
49erswebzone

49erswebzone

