Port Saint Lucie, FL

wflx.com

Man, woman dead in suspected murder-suicide at Olympia

A man shot a woman and then himself in an apparent murder-suicide inside a Wellington gated community, Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office spokeswoman Teri Barbera told WPTV on Saturday. Deputies were called to a double shooting shortly after 5 p.m. Friday in the 2100 block of Balsan Way, inside the...
WELLINGTON, FL
wflx.com

4 ejected in Martin County crash involving Tesla

Four people were found lying in a Martin County roadway after an overnight crash that left them seriously injured, according to the Martin County Sheriff’s Office. Deputies said in a Facebook post that a Tesla and another vehicle collided about midnight at Dixie Highway and Savannah Road. The impact...
MARTIN COUNTY, FL
wflx.com

Sheriff: Agency working 'around the clock' on Fort Pierce shooting

The St. Lucie County Sheriff's Office said Thursday that the man who was once a person of interest in a deadly mass shooting at Ilous Ellis Park in Fort Pierceearlier this week is no longer a person of interest. Frederick Johnson Jr., 27, turned himself in to authorities Wednesday after...
FORT PIERCE, FL
wflx.com

Man, 73, riding bicycle struck, killed by minivan

A 73-year-old man riding a bicycle died after being struck by a minivan on State Road A1A about 5 miles north of the Fort Pierce city limits Friday afternoon, the Florida Highway Patrol said. The crash was reported at 11:14 a.m. at Avalon State Park. The man from Brighton, Mich.,...
FORT PIERCE, FL
wflx.com

At least 8 juveniles escape SandyPines juvenile treatment facility

At least eight juveniles escaped after causing a major disturbance inside the Sandy Pines juvenile treatment facility, the Martin County Sherriff's Office said Friday night. Sandy Pines is located on Southeast Tequesta Terrace in unincorporated Martin County in Tequesta. Deputies are searching for the escapees who have been seen roaming...
wflx.com

FBI: Crime rate falling in Fort Pierce

Fort Pierce mayor Linda Hudson called the city safe on Friday. This comes after Monday's mass shooting at a Martin Luther King Jr. Day event that claimed the life of a 29-year-old mother and injured seven others. Contact 5 looked at the city's crime statistics to check out the mayor's...
FORT PIERCE, FL
wflx.com

Is Fort Pierce losing gains made on fighting gangs?

The city of Fort Pierce received a federal crime-fighting grant in 2020 from the U.S. Department of Justice. Under the guidelines, it could have spent the money on gang task forces. City officials have not responded to WPTV's questions about how that grant money was spent. It is one of...
FORT PIERCE, FL
wflx.com

1 arrested after crash involving West Palm Beach police cruiser

One person is behind bars following an accident Friday morning involving a West Palm Beach police cruiser, police said. The crash occurred at around 10:30 a.m. at the intersection of Australian Avenue and Palm Beach Lakes Boulevard. The accident temporarily shut down traffic in two westbound lanes closed on Palm...
WEST PALM BEACH, FL
wflx.com

Principal: Teacher arrested after bringing gun, knife to high school

A teacher at Royal Palm Beach Community High School has been arrested after bringing a gun and knife onto campus, the school’s principal said Thursday. Robert Krasnicki, 42, was arrested by school district police Thursday morning after officers discovered the weapons, Principal Michelle Fleming said in an email to parents and staff.
ROYAL PALM BEACH, FL
wflx.com

Project Lift impacting lives of at-risk teens in Fort Pierce

Workers at a nonprofit group that help at-risk teens in Fort Pierce said this week's mass shooting is only reigniting their passion to change young lives. Project Lift teaches young men and women trade skills like welding, mechanics and carpentry. They also have a program that helps them finish their high school degrees.
FORT PIERCE, FL
wflx.com

Girl Scouts troop fights for $3,000 refund from Amtrak

A Girl Scouts troop from Palm Beach Gardens said it's still waiting on a refund from Amtrak nearly seven months later. Their trip to Savannah, Georgia, in June of last year got off on the wrong track from the start. "Hours upon hours go by. At this point, the train...
PALM BEACH GARDENS, FL
wflx.com

So far, most school districts do not have metal detectors

There are 67 school districts in Florida. Several districts, like Martin County, do not have any type of metal detectors in their schools, but the conversations about using them are ongoing. Broward County schools implemented a metal detector wanding program this school year. They do randomized screenings with hand-held metal...
MARTIN COUNTY, FL
wflx.com

Vigil remembers mother killed at MLK Day event in Fort Pierce

Members of the community attended a candlelight vigil Friday evening to remember the life of a mother gunned down Monday. Nikkitia Bryant, 29, was shot and killed while spending Martin Luther King Jr. Day with her daughter at Ilous Ellis Park in Fort Pierce. About 60 people attended Friday's vigil...
FORT PIERCE, FL

