Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
fishing in lake Okeechobee, Floridahard and smartOkeechobee, FL
The Florida sheriff's office said 8 individuals were shot during a Martin Luther King Jr. Day rally.Sherif SaadFort Pierce, FL
Vero Beach SAFIR Family Fun Festival (Free Admission)Kristin Leigh WilsonVero Beach, FL
7 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From Port St. LucieTed RiversPort Saint Lucie, FL
Florida driver reports encounter with 'Star Wars-like' shipRoger MarshFlorida State
Related
wflx.com
Eight juveniles caught after escaping SandyPines treatment facility amid 'riot'
Eight juveniles were caught after escaping SandyPines juvenile treatment facility amid a "riot" Friday night, the Martin County Sheriff's Office said. The disturbance began around 9 p.m. in the complex on Southeast Tequesta Terrace in unincorporated Martin County in Tequesta. About 50 of the total 130 residents in the facility...
wflx.com
Man, woman dead in suspected murder-suicide at Olympia
A man shot a woman and then himself in an apparent murder-suicide inside a Wellington gated community, Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office spokeswoman Teri Barbera told WPTV on Saturday. Deputies were called to a double shooting shortly after 5 p.m. Friday in the 2100 block of Balsan Way, inside the...
wflx.com
PBSO: Man, woman dead in double shooting/homicide at Olympia subdivision
A man and woman died in a double shooting in the Olympia subdivision, the Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office said Friday night. Teri Barbera, a PBSO spokesman, told PBSO one of the deaths is probably a suicide but further investigation is needed. Shortly after 5 p.m., deputies responded the shooting...
wflx.com
4 ejected in Martin County crash involving Tesla
Four people were found lying in a Martin County roadway after an overnight crash that left them seriously injured, according to the Martin County Sheriff’s Office. Deputies said in a Facebook post that a Tesla and another vehicle collided about midnight at Dixie Highway and Savannah Road. The impact...
wflx.com
Sheriff: Agency working 'around the clock' on Fort Pierce shooting
The St. Lucie County Sheriff's Office said Thursday that the man who was once a person of interest in a deadly mass shooting at Ilous Ellis Park in Fort Pierceearlier this week is no longer a person of interest. Frederick Johnson Jr., 27, turned himself in to authorities Wednesday after...
wflx.com
Man, 73, riding bicycle struck, killed by minivan
A 73-year-old man riding a bicycle died after being struck by a minivan on State Road A1A about 5 miles north of the Fort Pierce city limits Friday afternoon, the Florida Highway Patrol said. The crash was reported at 11:14 a.m. at Avalon State Park. The man from Brighton, Mich.,...
wflx.com
‘Our city is so safe’: Fort Pierce mayor following mass shooting
The mayor of Fort Pierce is speaking for the first time since Monday's shooting at a Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Day event. Mayor Linda Hudson spoke exclusively with WPTV Friday morning to discuss what the the city is doing now to reduce and prevent gun violence in her community.
wflx.com
At least 8 juveniles escape SandyPines juvenile treatment facility
At least eight juveniles escaped after causing a major disturbance inside the Sandy Pines juvenile treatment facility, the Martin County Sherriff's Office said Friday night. Sandy Pines is located on Southeast Tequesta Terrace in unincorporated Martin County in Tequesta. Deputies are searching for the escapees who have been seen roaming...
wflx.com
FBI: Crime rate falling in Fort Pierce
Fort Pierce mayor Linda Hudson called the city safe on Friday. This comes after Monday's mass shooting at a Martin Luther King Jr. Day event that claimed the life of a 29-year-old mother and injured seven others. Contact 5 looked at the city's crime statistics to check out the mayor's...
wflx.com
Is Fort Pierce losing gains made on fighting gangs?
The city of Fort Pierce received a federal crime-fighting grant in 2020 from the U.S. Department of Justice. Under the guidelines, it could have spent the money on gang task forces. City officials have not responded to WPTV's questions about how that grant money was spent. It is one of...
wflx.com
Man no longer person of interest in deadly Fort Pierce MLK Day shooting
The St. Lucie County Sheriff's Office said Thursday that the man who was once a person of interest in a deadly mass shooting at Ilous Ellis Park in Fort Pierceearlier this week is no longer a person of interest. Frederick Johnson Jr., 27, turned himself in to authorities Wednesday after...
wflx.com
1 arrested after crash involving West Palm Beach police cruiser
One person is behind bars following an accident Friday morning involving a West Palm Beach police cruiser, police said. The crash occurred at around 10:30 a.m. at the intersection of Australian Avenue and Palm Beach Lakes Boulevard. The accident temporarily shut down traffic in two westbound lanes closed on Palm...
wflx.com
Security company's services canceled before MLK event where shooting occurred
A Martin Luther King Day Jr. Day event in Fort Pierce was supposed to have private security, according to county permits, but organizers canceled it without warning deputies, the St. Lucie County Sheriff's Office said. “The night before the event I get a message saying 'you know what, we’re not...
wflx.com
Principal: Teacher arrested after bringing gun, knife to high school
A teacher at Royal Palm Beach Community High School has been arrested after bringing a gun and knife onto campus, the school’s principal said Thursday. Robert Krasnicki, 42, was arrested by school district police Thursday morning after officers discovered the weapons, Principal Michelle Fleming said in an email to parents and staff.
wflx.com
Project Lift impacting lives of at-risk teens in Fort Pierce
Workers at a nonprofit group that help at-risk teens in Fort Pierce said this week's mass shooting is only reigniting their passion to change young lives. Project Lift teaches young men and women trade skills like welding, mechanics and carpentry. They also have a program that helps them finish their high school degrees.
wflx.com
Girl Scouts troop fights for $3,000 refund from Amtrak
A Girl Scouts troop from Palm Beach Gardens said it's still waiting on a refund from Amtrak nearly seven months later. Their trip to Savannah, Georgia, in June of last year got off on the wrong track from the start. "Hours upon hours go by. At this point, the train...
wflx.com
So far, most school districts do not have metal detectors
There are 67 school districts in Florida. Several districts, like Martin County, do not have any type of metal detectors in their schools, but the conversations about using them are ongoing. Broward County schools implemented a metal detector wanding program this school year. They do randomized screenings with hand-held metal...
wflx.com
Vigil remembers mother killed at MLK Day event in Fort Pierce
Members of the community attended a candlelight vigil Friday evening to remember the life of a mother gunned down Monday. Nikkitia Bryant, 29, was shot and killed while spending Martin Luther King Jr. Day with her daughter at Ilous Ellis Park in Fort Pierce. About 60 people attended Friday's vigil...
wflx.com
Children's center van riddled with bullets in Fort Pierce shooting
In the chaos of Monday's mass shooting in Fort Pierce, which occurred at an event that followed a Martin Luther King Jr. parade, a van belonging to a children's center was hit by several bullets. "Who would have known that at a Martin Luther King Day event, there would be...
wflx.com
St. Lucie County schools bring in extra support for students after mass shooting
Students in St. Lucie Public Schools are receiving extra mental health and counseling support following the deadly mass shooting at Ilous Ellis Park in Fort Pierce on Martin Luther King Jr. Day. The day after the shooting, the school district immediately began supporting some of its campuses that requested extra...
Comments / 0