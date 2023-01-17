Read full article on original website
6 burglaries to same business, suspect shows up again early Friday
LEXINGTON (25 News Now) - McLean County Sheriff’s Police are asking the public to help identify a masked man caught on camera breaking into a Lexington business early Friday, and they believe the same man participated in five other burglaries at the same place since mid-November. Police say True...
Police investigate early Friday ShotSpotter alert
PEORIA (25 News Now) - Peoria Police are investigating a 25-round ShotSpotter alert in the 600 block of West Main Street at 12:41 a.m. Friday. Police spokesperson Semone Roth says no one was injured but a vehicle was hit by gunfire. The incident is under investigation.
Galesburg man facing slew of drug and weapons charges after shooting at a residence
Shortly after 6:00 pm on Tuesday, Galesburg Police were dispatched to the 300 block of Pine Street for reports of a 21-year-old Galesburg man firing a gun at a residence. Just before 8:00 pm, police were notified of the suspect vehicle from the incident being parked at a pump at Shell Express with an intoxicated male driver. Police arrived and with guns drawn, ordered the male driver out of the vehicle and he was secured into handcuffs. Officers could smell fresh raw cannabis emitting from the vehicle, and the man admitted to having “weed” in the car, according to police reports. During a search of the vehicle, officers found 50 grams of raw cannabis, a digital scale, 7.5 grams of methamphetamine, two cell phones, $670 in cash, and a 9mm handgun with five rounds of ammunition that matched the original shooting report. The man was uncooperative with police saying he’s been at home all night. The man was charged with Armed Violence, Unlawful Use of a Weapon, Violation of the FOID Card Act, Possession of Meth, Possession of Meth with Intent to Deliver, Possession of Cannabis, and Possession of Cannabis with intent to deliver.
Peoria man arrested on multiple gun charges
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — A Peoria man was arrested on multiple gun charges during a traffic stop near Mission Road and Newman Parkway at 2:14 a.m. Friday. According to a Peoria police press release, 39-year-old Jason Vance was arrested for unlawful possession of a weapon by a felon, possession of a firearm without a valid FOID card, possession of a stolen firearm, aggravated unlawful use of a weapon, driving on a suspended license and two warrants on file.
Pekin Police searching for person, vehicle involved in air conditioner theft
PEKIN (25 News Now) - Police in Pekin are looking for help identifying a man and/or the owner of a vehicle involved in the theft of an air conditioner. Police say that around 7 a.m. January 13, an unknown man was involved in the felony theft of an air conditioner that occurred on the south side of Pekin.
Two charged in 2022 Galesburg apartment complex arson
GALESBURG, Ill. (KWQC) - Two men have been charged for their roles in connection to an August 2022 arson at a Galesburg apartment complex that resulted in damages. According to a media release from Knox County Courthouse, Knox County State’s Attourney Jeremy S. Karlin filed criminal information against Nathan Cantu and Rey Cantu, charging the two defendants with 10 counts of arson for their involvement in the August 21, 2022 arson at Bridlecreek apartments that damaged a parking structure and nine vehicles.
Shots fired near Illinois State University early Saturday morning
NORMAL (25 News Now) - Police are investigating after a report of shots fired near the Illinois State University campus early Saturday morning. A Facebook post from the Illinois State University Police Department says police responded to the 100 block of E Cherry Street shortly before 3:30 a.m. As of...
Bloomington Police launch tip411 anonymous tip system
BLOOMINGTON (25 News Now) - The Bloomington Police Department is announcing the launch of tip411 in the city, an anonymous system to text tips to police. The internet-based system, from Citizen Observer, “enables the public to share important public safety information anonymously with the department by sending a secure text message about crimes or suspicious activity in Bloomington,” according to a release.
Police pursuits in question since fatal crash Sunday
PEORIA, Ill. – When do police agencies chase a suspect, and when do they not?. Those are questions that have been asked a lot following Sunday’s fatal accident at U.S. 150 and Koerner Road in Peoria — which started as a suspect fled the scene of a woman’s drug overdose treatment at the Shell Station on Kickapoo-Edwards Road.
Streator Meth Dealer Sent Back To Prison
A convicted felon from Streator is headed back to prison. Thirty-nine-year-old Steven Bottoms has been sentenced to 4 years in a state lockup for dealing meth. In exchange for his guilty plea, a second meth dealing count was dropped. The drug sale happened in May involving informants with the Tri-DENT task force.
Two of three teen suspects arrested after stolen vehicle hits cop car
Two of three teen suspects arrested after stolen vehicle hits cop car. Two of three teen suspects arrested after stolen …. Two of three teen suspects arrested after stolen vehicle hits cop car. Cure Violence Global in next steps to success in …. Cure Violence Global in next steps to...
