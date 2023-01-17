RIVER EDGE, NJ – Detectives with the Bergen County Prosecutors investigating a December death of a 62-year-old man whose body was found lying in the road have announced the arrest of two individuals on multiple charges. Aniesa Samad and Tyrone Closs each have been charged with aggravated manslaughter, elder abuse, and desecrating human remains. Investigators determined the pair was responsible for the death of Michael Kestenbaum and later discarded his body along Ackerson Street. Police responded to a December 8th 911 call reporting a body on the road. When police arrived, they found Kestenbaum deceased. The post Two charged for desecrating human remains, elder abuse and manslaughter in River Edge appeared first on Shore News Network.

RIVER EDGE, NJ ・ 1 DAY AGO