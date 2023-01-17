ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Harrison, NJ

Daily Voice

Man Charged With Aggravated Manslaughter In Irvington Killing

A 32-year-old man has been charged with aggravated manslaughter and a weapons offense in the death of a 37-year-old Irvington man. Jonathan Quallis shot Ibn Vincent on the 400 block of Union Avenue around 7:35 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 18, Acting Essex County Prosecutor Theodore N. Stephens II and Irvington Police Director Tracy Bowers said.
IRVINGTON, NJ
Daily Voice

Caretakers Bound, Left Disabled Man For Dead On Bergen County Road: Reports

Two Bergen County caretakers face manslaughter charges after they allegedly tied up a disabled man, stuffed a sock in his mouth and dumped his body, NJ Advance Media reports. Michael Kestenbaum, 62, was found dead at about 7:20 p.m. on Dec. 8, 2022, along Ackerman Street near Route 4 West in River Edge, authorities said. Charged on Thursday, Jan. 19, were Tyrone Closs, 32, and Aniesa Samad, 24, Musella said in a press statement.
BERGEN COUNTY, NJ
Daily Voice

Five Nabbed For Shootings, Weapons Offenses In Newark

A teen and four men were arrested for separate shootings and weapons offenses in Newark, authorities announced. A 16-year-old from East Orange was charged with weapon possession after a female victim walked into University Hospital with a non-life-threatening gunshot wound on Jan. 2, Newark Public Safety Director Fritz G. Fragé said. The victim is reportedly in stable condition.
NEWARK, NJ
Daily Voice

Paterson Elder Scammer Outsmarted By Would-Be Victim, Police Say

A quick-thinking Long Island man helped police nab a would-be elder scammer from Paterson who tried conning him out of thousands of dollars, authorities said. Larry Urtarte, 28, allegedly called an 88-year-old man pretending he was his grandson on Tuesday, Jan. 17, in Long Beach, according to Nassau County Police. Urtarte said he'd been in an accident and needed money, detectives said.
NASSAU COUNTY, NY
94.5 PST

Essex County, NJ town records 2 homicides in 1 day

IRVINGTON — As authorities search for the killer in a stabbing early Wednesday morning, they have a man in custody for a fatal shooting that occurred in the township Wednesday evening. The Essex County Prosecutor's Office announced that Jonathan Quallis, 32, has been arrested and charged with aggravated manslaughter...
IRVINGTON, NJ
Shore News Network

Two charged for desecrating human remains, elder abuse and manslaughter in River Edge

RIVER EDGE, NJ – Detectives with the Bergen County Prosecutors investigating a December death of a 62-year-old man whose body was found lying in the road have announced the arrest of two individuals on multiple charges. Aniesa Samad and Tyrone Closs each have been charged with aggravated manslaughter, elder abuse, and desecrating human remains. Investigators determined the pair was responsible for the death of Michael Kestenbaum and later discarded his body along Ackerson Street. Police responded to a December 8th 911 call reporting a body on the road. When police arrived, they found Kestenbaum deceased. The post Two charged for desecrating human remains, elder abuse and manslaughter in River Edge appeared first on Shore News Network.
RIVER EDGE, NJ
NJ.com

Man set fire to 2 cars in residential N.J. neighborhood, officials say

A Bronx man was arrested Thursday after he was accused of setting two cars on fire earlier this week in Wallington, officials said. Officers were called to a home on Morrissee Avenue in the borough at 4:30 a.m. on Tuesday and found a 2009 Chevrolet Colorado and a 2016 Kia Optima on fire in the residential neighborhood, according to a statement from the Bergen County Prosecutor’s Office. They were able to quickly extinguish the blazes.
WALLINGTON, NJ
theobserver.com

KPD: Woman throws iPhone at wife, busting her lip

On Jan. 11 at 9:01 a.m., police dispatch received several calls of a fight at a residence. Officer Travis Witt and several backup officers were dispatched. A 48-year-old woman reported she had an argument with her 54-year-old wife and the wife threw an iPhone at her, striking her in the face and lacerating her lip.
KEARNY, NJ
omahanews.net

New Jersey home explodes, injuring 5 firefighters

POMPTON LAKES, New Jersey: New Jersey authorities have said that a house where smoke had been reported exploded while volunteer firefighters were inside, injuring five and sending two to a local hospital. On its facebook page, the Pompton Lakes Volunteer Fire Department in Passaic County said that firefighters were dispatched...
POMPTON LAKES, NJ
Daily Voice

Serious Injuries Reported, 15 Displaced By Jersey City Fire

Four people were burned and injured, including one seriously, in a Jersey City fire that left three families displaced early Thursday, Jan. 19, officials said. The blaze broke out around 4:30 a.m. at two-story homes at 752-754 Garfield Ave., Hudson County View says citing city officials. Two firefighters were hospitalized...
JERSEY CITY, NJ
wrnjradio.com

Police search for burglary suspect in Denville Township

DENVILLE TOWNSHIP, NJ (Morris County) – Denville police are searching for a burglary suspect in the wooded area of Holstein Lake and surrounding residential areas Thursday morning, according to a Nixle alert. The suspect is described as a white man, approximately 5 feet 7 inches tall, skinny, wearing a...
DENVILLE, NJ
