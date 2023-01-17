Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
2Pac Told New York Rapper Biggie About Publishing. Lil Cease and Gene Deal sheds Light W/ Math Hoffa & Art of DialogueSource MoneyBrooklyn, NY
Popular NYPD Detective Dead at 38News Breaking LIVENew York City, NY
Smoke Shops Are Too Dangerous to Own & Operate In New York City. Luis "Blue Boy Rosado May Have Been a Victim as Well.Source MoneyNew York City, NY
This New Jersey Restaurant Was Once an Infamous Mob HangoutTravel MavenCliffside Park, NJ
Lawrence Ray "monster of the college" Sentenced to 60 Years in PrisonWilliamSalYonkers, NY
Related
Man Charged With Aggravated Manslaughter In Irvington Killing
A 32-year-old man has been charged with aggravated manslaughter and a weapons offense in the death of a 37-year-old Irvington man. Jonathan Quallis shot Ibn Vincent on the 400 block of Union Avenue around 7:35 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 18, Acting Essex County Prosecutor Theodore N. Stephens II and Irvington Police Director Tracy Bowers said.
Caretakers Bound, Left Disabled Man For Dead On Bergen County Road: Reports
Two Bergen County caretakers face manslaughter charges after they allegedly tied up a disabled man, stuffed a sock in his mouth and dumped his body, NJ Advance Media reports. Michael Kestenbaum, 62, was found dead at about 7:20 p.m. on Dec. 8, 2022, along Ackerman Street near Route 4 West in River Edge, authorities said. Charged on Thursday, Jan. 19, were Tyrone Closs, 32, and Aniesa Samad, 24, Musella said in a press statement.
Pair charged with manslaughter after N.J. man found dead on side of road
Two Bergen County residents face manslaughter and other charges after police said they tied up a man they were living with, stuffed a sock in his mouth and dumped his body in another town after he died. Police discovered the body of Michael Kestenbaum, 62, about 7:20 p.m. on Dec....
NJ officer charged for helping driver leave scene of accident: officials
A New Jersey police officer was charged on Thursday for allegedly giving his personal vehicle to a person involved in a traffic accident, then telling another officer that he was the driver.
Five Nabbed For Shootings, Weapons Offenses In Newark
A teen and four men were arrested for separate shootings and weapons offenses in Newark, authorities announced. A 16-year-old from East Orange was charged with weapon possession after a female victim walked into University Hospital with a non-life-threatening gunshot wound on Jan. 2, Newark Public Safety Director Fritz G. Fragé said. The victim is reportedly in stable condition.
Paterson man in critical condition after being shot in the head on Bridge Street
A city man is in critical condition after he was shot in the head on Bridge Street early Saturday morning, according to the Passaic County Prosecutor’s Office. The victim, 33, was struck by gunfire on Bridge and Watson streets at around 2:20 a.m. Police found him suffering from a...
Paterson Elder Scammer Outsmarted By Would-Be Victim, Police Say
A quick-thinking Long Island man helped police nab a would-be elder scammer from Paterson who tried conning him out of thousands of dollars, authorities said. Larry Urtarte, 28, allegedly called an 88-year-old man pretending he was his grandson on Tuesday, Jan. 17, in Long Beach, according to Nassau County Police. Urtarte said he'd been in an accident and needed money, detectives said.
Essex County, NJ town records 2 homicides in 1 day
IRVINGTON — As authorities search for the killer in a stabbing early Wednesday morning, they have a man in custody for a fatal shooting that occurred in the township Wednesday evening. The Essex County Prosecutor's Office announced that Jonathan Quallis, 32, has been arrested and charged with aggravated manslaughter...
News 12
Family: Grandfather dies 2 weeks after being assaulted at Westfield nursing home
A 91-year-old grandfather has died days after his family says he was attacked by his roommate at a nursing home in Union County. Herman Walker died on Thursday. He had been in the hospital for just over two weeks after he got into an altercation with his roommate at the Complete Care Facility in Westfield.
Two charged for desecrating human remains, elder abuse and manslaughter in River Edge
RIVER EDGE, NJ – Detectives with the Bergen County Prosecutors investigating a December death of a 62-year-old man whose body was found lying in the road have announced the arrest of two individuals on multiple charges. Aniesa Samad and Tyrone Closs each have been charged with aggravated manslaughter, elder abuse, and desecrating human remains. Investigators determined the pair was responsible for the death of Michael Kestenbaum and later discarded his body along Ackerson Street. Police responded to a December 8th 911 call reporting a body on the road. When police arrived, they found Kestenbaum deceased. The post Two charged for desecrating human remains, elder abuse and manslaughter in River Edge appeared first on Shore News Network.
Barber Busted With Cocaine, $20K In Bergen Traffic Stop: Prosecutor
A 29-year-old driver from Rhode Island was found during a Bergen County traffic stop with $20,000 and two kilograms of cocaine, authorities said.Izander Lopez-Cruz, a barber, was stopped on Wednesday, Jan. 18 and later charged with possession with intent to distribute cocaine and money launder…
Man set fire to 2 cars in residential N.J. neighborhood, officials say
A Bronx man was arrested Thursday after he was accused of setting two cars on fire earlier this week in Wallington, officials said. Officers were called to a home on Morrissee Avenue in the borough at 4:30 a.m. on Tuesday and found a 2009 Chevrolet Colorado and a 2016 Kia Optima on fire in the residential neighborhood, according to a statement from the Bergen County Prosecutor’s Office. They were able to quickly extinguish the blazes.
wrnjradio.com
Video: Police investigating multiple attempted home burglaries in Boonton Township
BOONTON TOWNSHIP, NJ (Morris County) – The Boonton Township Police Department is investigating a series of attempted home burglaries, according to a Facebook post. The attempted residential burglaries occurred during the early evening hours on Wednesday, Jan.18 in several neighborhoods off Kingsland Road. “Residents are reminded to remain vigilant...
Man dies after being pushed onto subway tracks on Upper West Side; suspect charged
It appears there was some kind of argument between the men prior to the incident, which spilled out onto the platform.
theobserver.com
KPD: Woman throws iPhone at wife, busting her lip
On Jan. 11 at 9:01 a.m., police dispatch received several calls of a fight at a residence. Officer Travis Witt and several backup officers were dispatched. A 48-year-old woman reported she had an argument with her 54-year-old wife and the wife threw an iPhone at her, striking her in the face and lacerating her lip.
omahanews.net
New Jersey home explodes, injuring 5 firefighters
POMPTON LAKES, New Jersey: New Jersey authorities have said that a house where smoke had been reported exploded while volunteer firefighters were inside, injuring five and sending two to a local hospital. On its facebook page, the Pompton Lakes Volunteer Fire Department in Passaic County said that firefighters were dispatched...
2 arrested in Manhattan beating of teen boy left unconscious, robbed of Jordans: NYPD
HAMILTON HEIGHTS, Manhattan (PIX11) — Two suspects have been arrested for their alleged role in beating a 16-year-old boy unconscious then stealing his Jordan sneakers on a Hamilton Heights street, police said Wednesday. Dijon Sellers, 18, and a 14-year-old boy, whose name was not released by authorities due to his age, are both charged with […]
Serious Injuries Reported, 15 Displaced By Jersey City Fire
Four people were burned and injured, including one seriously, in a Jersey City fire that left three families displaced early Thursday, Jan. 19, officials said. The blaze broke out around 4:30 a.m. at two-story homes at 752-754 Garfield Ave., Hudson County View says citing city officials. Two firefighters were hospitalized...
15-year-old boy dies after being shot in head outside rec center in the Bronx
Officials say it is likely the shooting was a result of a prior argument and that the teens may have been targeted.
wrnjradio.com
Police search for burglary suspect in Denville Township
DENVILLE TOWNSHIP, NJ (Morris County) – Denville police are searching for a burglary suspect in the wooded area of Holstein Lake and surrounding residential areas Thursday morning, according to a Nixle alert. The suspect is described as a white man, approximately 5 feet 7 inches tall, skinny, wearing a...
Hudson Reporter
Jersey City, NJ
7K+
Followers
6K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT
Local news for Hoboken, ersey City, North Bergen, Seacaucus, Union City, West New York, Wheehawken in New Jerseyhttps://hudsonreporter.com/
Comments / 0