Duquesne University professor dead in apparent murder-suicide in Wilkins

Allegheny County Police said an adult couple in their 50s died Tuesday morning in Wilkins in an apparent murder-suicide.

County 911 received a third-party call at 9:53 a.m. Tuesday requesting a police check on a couple engaged in a violent domestic incident inside their home on Thorncrest Drive.

That third party learned that the man had been stabbed, police said. The woman remained inside the residence with a gun.

Allegheny County Medical Examiner’s Office on Tuesday night identified the man as Marinus Chijioke Iwuchukwu, 59, and the woman as Charte Dunn, 50.

Iwuchukwu was a theology professor at Duquesne University.

Wilkins police and neighboring departments responded to the scene and attempted to contact the couple. When officers did not receive a response, the Allegheny County Police SWAT team was called in.

The SWAT team entered the home and found Iwuchukwu and Dunn dead, police said.

Both appeared to have suffered lacerations, and Dunn died from an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound.

Homicide detectives are investigating.

Anyone with information concerning this incident is asked to call the Allegheny County Police tip line at 1-833-255-8477 (ALL-TIPS). Callers can remain anonymous.