PARK CITY, Utah (AP) — Eileen, the title character of Otessa Moshfegh’s debut novel, is a strange young woman with a vivid, sensual, and sometimes dangerous imagination. Her actual life, however, is anything but: She works a mind-numbing desk job as a secretary at a boy’s prison in Massachusetts in 1964 and goes home to a depressed, cruel father who seems content to drink himself to death. She is hopelessly lonely and a little bitter — that is until the arrival of a glamourous new employee, Rebecca Saint John, a Hitchcock blonde with a doctorate from Harvard, a taste for martinis and a breezy Mae West confidence.

UTAH STATE ・ 2 HOURS AGO