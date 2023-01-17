ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fort Worth, TX

Fort Worth Country Day senior wins 2022 Davey O’Brien high school scholarship award

By Brian Gosset
Fort Worth Star-Telegram
Fort Worth Star-Telegram
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0fwIPC_0kHsJRh000

Fort Worth Country Day senior Rob Batton was the recipient of the 2022 Davey O’Brien High School Scholarship Award on Tuesday at The Fort Worth Club.

The award, which is named after the legendary Heisman trophy winning TCU quarterback Davey O’Brien , elects finalists and winners on the basis of scholastic achievements, community service, character, leadership and varsity sports participation. The scholarship, underwritten by Higginbotham and Simmons Bank, is presented each January to an exceptional senior student-athlete in North Texas.

“It’s quite an honor,” Batton said. “Personally, I didn’t think it was going to be me. Everyone in the room was worthy of the award. It was an honor to be one of the finalists so it came as a surprise, a wonderful surprise and I’m so excited.”

Batton, who also thanked his family, teachers and coaches for their support, plans to attend the University of Virginia and study creative writing. He said it’s a passion of his and he’s excited to pursue it.

Batton receives a $30,000 scholarship and will be honored alongside National Quarterback Award winner Max Duggan (TCU) at the 46th Davey O’Brien Awards Dinner at The Fort Worth Club on Feb. 20.

The other four finalists included Branden Browning (Mabank), Camryn Dyke (Richardson), Matthew Spivey (Denton Guyer) and Srija Venna (Hebron). All four student-athletes received $2,500 scholarships.

“We are so honored to have these five individuals associated with the Davey O’Brien Foundation as High School Scholarship Award finalists,” David O’Brien Jr., Chairman of the High School Scholarship Selection Committee, said in a press release prior to the event. “Once again we had an extremely challenging task of selecting the finalists from an amazingly talented group of applicants from all over North Texas.”

Batton is a member of the football, wrestling and track and field teams at Country Day.

He received All-Southwest Preparatory Conference honors and was team captain as a two-way starter on both the offensive and defensive lines.

“It’s wonderful to represent Country Day in this capacity,” Batton said. “I have a deep love for the school and the incredible community.”

Batton is also a National Merit Semifinalist, AP Scholar and member of the Cum Laude Society. He carries a 98.56 grade-point average on a 100-point scale and has been the school’s Honor Council president during the past two years.

“Because of Rob, Country Day is getting a by product of the good young man he is,” said Peggy Wakeland, FWCD Division Head. “Country Day is proud of all our students, but the leadership he shows at our school isn’t artificial. He leads our students and models the behavior we expect from a leader and for me, one of Rob’s greatest attributes is his leadership.”

Added Kristin Larsen, FWCD Director of College Counseling, “For Country Day, to have Rob being recognized is quite an honor. We’ve had finalist from the school in the past, but not a winner for some time. We are particularly proud of him and all he has accomplished, but also the recognition from this important foundation.”

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Shorthorn

Longtime Arlington high school football coach to join University of Nebraska-Lincoln

A pillar in the Arlington high school football community accepted a job over the winter break to join the college ranks. After 17 years as head football coach for the Arlington Martin Warriors, Bob Wager accepted a job Dec. 30 as an assistant coach at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln. From coaching a future No. 1 overall pick to making his team a regular championship staple at the district level, Wager had left an impact on the Arlington high school football scene.
ARLINGTON, TX
heartlandcollegesports.com

Did Gary Patterson’s Wife Tweak TCU With This Tweet?

The TCU Horned Frogs made it official on Friday when they announced the hiring of new offensive coordinator Kendal Briles. Briles takes over for Garrett Riley, who took the same position with the Clemson Tigers. Needless to say, the hire has received mixed reviews. Some fans love it, as they...
FORT WORTH, TX
fwtx.com

This Marriage Made in Heaven Now Has a Name: Texas A&M-Fort Worth

The Aggies were in town on Thursday to drive more stakes in the ground. They ain't going anywhere. Texas A&M chancellor John Sharp and A&M President Katherine Banks and dozens of dignitaries gathered on the second floor of the Burnett Plaza to formally christen the Aggies’ intention to develop a campus in Fort Worth.
FORT WORTH, TX
247Sports

WATCH: Bill Self, Gradey Dick discuss TCU game and more

Kansas (16-2, 5-1) will look to bounce back from its first loss of the season on Saturday when TCU (14-4, 3-3) comes to Allen Fieldhouse. TCU enters the game off the back of a loss at West Virginia on Wednesday. The Horned Frogs are 1-2 in true road games this season with a win over Baylor and losses at Texas and West Virginia.
FORT WORTH, TX
Fort Worth Star-Telegram

Fort Worth Star-Telegram

Fort Worth, TX
20K+
Followers
607
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

The Fort Worth Star-Telegram has quite the history of innovation and public service as it has grown over the years. Its founding publisher, Amon G. Carter Sr., was a renowned booster of Fort Worth and West Texas, with the Star-Telegram sporting the largest circulation of any paper in Texas. In 1922, the paper began the first Fort Worth radio station, WBAP, “We Bring a Program,” and also established the first television station in the southern half of the United States in 1948, and brought in color in 1954. In 1982, the Star-Telegram founded the oldest continually operating online news service in the country, Star-Text. That history of innovation and service continues today with the production of the most relevant news products serving the interests of Fort Worth and the surrounding area.

 https://www.star-telegram.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy