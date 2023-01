DALLAS – Despite a career-high 24 points from senior Tiara Young and a school record 11 blocks, the University of Houston women's basketball team lost to SMU on Saturday in Moody Coliseum, 53-50. The first half belonged to Young, who scored 13 points over the first two quarters of play. The senior guard scored 10 points in the first quarter and at one point scored eight-straight points for the Cougars (6-13, 3-3 American). The three-point loss marks the third-straight game Houston has played a game decided by five points or less, the first time since 2013 such streak has occurred.

HOUSTON, TX ・ 1 DAY AGO