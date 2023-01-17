Watch “The Real Friends of WeHo” tonight at 9/8c on MTV. Stream the series premiere for free when you register for a Philo and/or FuboTV trial. New MTV reality series “The Real Friends of WeHo” follows Brad Goreski, Todrick Hall, Curtis Hamilton, Dorión Renaud, Jaymes Vaughan, and Joey Zauzig, a group of talented LGBTQ+ professionals who have found success in sunny West Hollywood. The series joins them as they give viewers a glimpse into their real lives and truest personalities — their families, friends, careers, and passions at the forefront. Watch the uplifting new series tonight at 9/8c on MTV.

1 DAY AGO