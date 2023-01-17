Read full article on original website
wrestletalk.com
Real Reason WWE ‘Spoiled’ Cody Rhodes Royal Rumble Return
On the January 16 episode of WWE Raw, Cody Rhodes declared that he was going to be in the Royal Rumble. He was last seen in a WWE ring at WWE Hell in a Cell, having already sustained an injury that would require surgery, in June 2022. On the recent...
wrestletalk.com
Shocking SmackDown Development Between Roman Reigns & Sami Zayn
WWE SmackDown kicked off with an icy exchange in the WWE SmackDown parking lot leading to a backstage segment featuring Roman Reigns. With the Bloodline entering the arena parking area and greeting each other warmly, it was clear things were not all good between Reigns and Zayn as the Tribal Chief refused to fist bump the Honorary Uce.
wrestletalk.com
Report: People ‘Close To Vince McMahon’ Brought Back To WWE
A new report has indicated that people ‘close to Vince McMahon’ have been brought back to WWE following Vince’s return. Vince McMahon rejoined the WWE board of directors earlier this month, following his departure from the company in July 2022 following ‘hush pact’ allegations. A...
wrestletalk.com
IMPACT Wrestling Pays Tribute To Jay Briscoe
IMPACT Wrestling has paid tribute to Jay Briscoe following his passing earlier this week. On January 17, the wrestling world was stunned after the news of Jamin Pugh also known as Jay Briscoe passing away in a car accident at the age of 38. Both WWE and AEW sent their...
wrestletalk.com
WWE Performing Office Cuts Following Vince McMahon Return
A new report has revealed that WWE is performing office cuts following the return of Vince McMahon. 2023 has seen massive changes and shakeup within the WWE management team following Vince McMahon’s return to the company to help facilitate a sale. As previously reported, people “close to McMahon” have...
Former Heavyweight Champion Dies
The boxing world was rocked today when it was announced that a former heavyweight champion in the World Boxing Association has passed away. Gerrie Coetzee, who is from South Africa, passed away at the age of 67 due to lung cancer on Thursday, January 12, 2023.
wrestletalk.com
Chris Jericho Comments On WWE Featuring Him In Raw 30 Video Package
AEW star Chris Jericho has commented on WWE using footage from his time with the company in their Raw 30 clip package. After Chris Jericho was featured in a video package to hype not only the history of WWE’s flagship Monday night show but also the upcoming anniversary, the AEW star has responded.
wrestletalk.com
WWE Name Discredits Claims Of Tension Between Triple H & Vince McMahon
Since Vince McMahon’s return in early January 2023, there have been rumors of tension between Triple H and the Executive Chair of the Board. Between challenging rumors that Vince McMahon may be making an imminent return to television, addressing the resignation of former Co-CEO Stephanie McMahon and talking about the ‘threat’ of AEW, WWE CEO Nick Khan has had a lot to discuss in recent weeks.
wrestletalk.com
Top WWE Star Pulled From Royal Rumble
A new report has revealed that a top WWE star has been pulled from an upcoming appearance in the Royal Rumble. Find out who!. Get all the details on the WWE star who is not currently planned for a match at the upcoming premium live event, Royal Rumble. According to...
wrestletalk.com
Intriguing WWE Mixed Trios Match At Live Event
In an interesting combination of talent, WWE hosted a mixed trios six-person match tonight at a live event in Florida. In the main event at tonight’s (January 21) NXT live event in Melbourne, Florida there was a massive mixed trios match that was very intriguing!. The future of WWE...
wrestletalk.com
Former WWE Star Debuts At Impact Wrestling Taping
A former WWE star has debuted in Impact Wrestling, appearing at the show taping on January 20 2023 in Orlando, Florida. Steph De Lander (formerly Persia Pirotta in WWE NXT) made her debut saying that “the Knockouts division are shaking in their boots.”. She would have a match against...
wrestletalk.com
Former WWE Star Teases Royal Rumble Appearance Amid Return Rumors
Former WWE star Chelsea Green has teased her WWE return ahead of the upcoming Royal Rumble premium live event. With Royal Rumble matches usually featuring shocks and surprises, many fans are expecting some big returns at the January 28 event. Green took to Twitter with a GIF of her Royal...
wrestletalk.com
Former NJPW Star Makes WWE Debut (Video)
Earlier this month, it was announced that former NJPW star Karl Fredericks had signed with WWE. Fredericks departed NJPW back in August 2022 due to a contract expiration, and he reportedly signed with WWE earlier this month. Fredericks was set to report to the NXT brand following his signing, but...
wrestletalk.com
Change To WWE Commentary Team Revealed
Last week, WWE NXT announcer Sudu Shah announced his departure from the company. Sudu had been providing commentary on NXT’s Level Up show originally alongside Nigel McGuinness and later alongside Byron Saxton following McGuinness’ WWE departure. Last week’s Level Up show was taped prior to the January 10...
wrestletalk.com
Big Match Added To WWE SmackDown January 27
A big match has just been added to next week’s WWE SmackDown (January 27) which could have major implications for the Royal Rumble. Announced on WWE’s Twitter account as ‘BREAKING NEWS’, Kevin Owens will face off against Solo Sikoa on next week’s SmackDown. Yes, the...
wrestletalk.com
Current Owner Of Former WWE Star Trademark Revealed
A former WWE star has revealed the identity of the new owner of the trademark for their old ring name during a recent interview. Santino Marella is the new Director of Authority for Impact Wrestling, with the former WWE still able to use his old ring name. The real-life Anthony...
wrestletalk.com
WWE Name Reveals What Happened To Mae Young’s ‘Baby Hand’
It was a moment that has received plenty of derision over the years, but we now know what became of Mae Young’s ‘baby’. On the February 28, 2000 episode of WWE Raw, Mae Young went into labor and would give birth to a hand in a ‘comedic’ segment that was certainly of its time.
wrestletalk.com
Possible Spoilers For January 20 Edition Of WWE SmackDown
A new report has revealed some possible spoilers for tonight’s January 20 edition of WWE SmackDown. The January 20 episode of WWE SmackDown will emanate from the Little Caesars Arena in Detroit, Michigan. The company has advertised Roman Reigns and Kevin Owens in a contract signing for the Undisputed...
wrestletalk.com
WWE Hall Of Famer Names ‘Best Heel In The Business’
A WWE Hall of Famer has named the person they think is the “best heel in the business” and it probably won’t be a shock to many. Kurt Angle recently revealed the name on an episode of The Kurt Angle Show. Speaking about events in 2002, Angle...
wrestletalk.com
Yet Another WWE Hall Of Famer To Appear On WWE Raw 30
WWE is set to celebrate the 30th anniversary of it’s flagship show, Monday Night Raw, next Monday (January 23). WWE has announced several big matches and segments from the show, as well as a who’s who of WWE legends from Raw’s history. Earlier today, PWInsider reported that...
