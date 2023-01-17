How Queen Anne-Marie of Greece paid a moving tribute to her husband

Queen Anne-Marie of Greece paid a moving tribute to her husband King Constantine II as she attended his emotional funeral yesterday.

The widow, 76, was teary-eyed as she donned the same cross pendant she wore at her wedding to the late monarch during the proceedings in Athens.

While photos from the joyous nuptials in 1964 show the queen adorned in her bridal get up with the diamond charm on a chain, she yesterday sported it on a string of pearls.

Snaps from 59 years ago show the loved up couple in the Greek capital, with Anne-Marie looking stunning in an elegant white dress and glittering crown as a dapper Constantine flaunted his medals for the occasion.

It comes as royals from across Europe appeared emotional as they watched the late's king's coffin depart the Orthodox Metropolitan Cathedral - ahead of a procession to his former summer palace of Tatoi on Monday.

Constantine passed away from a stroke on January 10 in the Greek capital at the age of 82 - more than 50 years after he was exiled in a military coup .

Princess Anne - who was the Greek King's second cousin - appeared stoic as she entered the cathedral in Athens with husband Vice Admiral Sir Timothy Laurence this morning.

The public funeral was followed by a 29km procession to Tatoi Palace, from which there was a separate private ceremony with Constantine laid to rest with other members of the Greek royal family.

Constantine's son Crown Prince Pavlos bowed his head as he looked over his father's coffin inside the church.

Shortly afterwards, the grieving son greeted Queen Letizia of Spain with a kiss on the hand on the top of the cathedral steps.

The Spanish monarch, 50, styled her hair in a chic updo and opted for minimal jewellery to offset her tailored black coat dress.

Prince Albert of Monaco also made the journey to Greece and was pictured acknowledging crowds of mourners with a wave as he entered the cathedral.

King Willem-Alexander and Queen Maxima of the Netherlands looked visibly emotional as they arrived at the service arm-in-arm.

Meanwhile, former Spanish king Juan Carlos and Queen Sofia, who is Constantine's sister, were among other high-profile European royalty in attendance.

It comes after Greek mourners lined the streets of Athens to pay their respects to King Constantine II - who was the Duke of Edinburgh's nephew - before funeral processions began.

Members of the public queued through the night to see the last King of Greece 's coffin at the chapel of Agios Eleftherios, next to the cathedral.

Constantine's coffin was draped in a Greek flag as members of the public were invited into the chapel to say their goodbyes to the former monarch.

Over the weekend, royals from across Europe - including Queen Margrethe of Denmark and King Felipe and Queen Letizia of Spain - flew into the Greek capital to attend the funeral yesterday.

Deputy Prime Minister Pangagiotis Pikrammenos and Culture and Sports Minister Lina Mendoni represented the Greek government at the service.

Among the other European royals to attend were King Philippe and Queen Mathilde of Belgium, King Carl XVI Gustaf and Queen Silvia of Sweden, as well as Princess Beatrix of the Netherlands.

There are a total of 200 guests who attended the proceedings - including Greek shipowners and businessmen.

A second cousin of King Charles and Godfather to Prince William, Constantine II lived most of his life in exile after a Greek referendum which rejected the monarchy in 1974.

He was the only son of King Paul and Queen Frederica of Greece and the last king of the country.

Constantine, an Olympics gold medalist in sailing, was 27 years old and had been a king for three years in 1967, when he was forced into exile with his wife Princess Anne-Marie, the youngest daughter of King Frederick IX of Denmark and his family.

He wasn't to return to Greece for decades, where he was deeply unpopular for his decision to swear-in the colonels who seized power in April 1967. He briefly cooperated with them before staging a failed counter-coup, that led to his exile.

The military junta abolished the monarchy in 1973. In a referendum after the fall of the junta in 1974, Greece rejected monarchy again.

After the referendum, his relationship with Greece was testy. He was allowed to return only for a few hours in 1981 to bury his mother, Queen Frederika, at the family estate at Tatoi, about 20 kilometres north of Athens.

In the 1990s, Constantine was stripped of his Greek citizenship and the state seized Tatoi and a palace on the island of Corfu where Britain's Prince Philip was born.

The King had been in ill health in recent months, having several hospital admissions towards the end of 2022.

He is survived by his wife, the former princess Anne-Marie of Denmark, youngest sister of Queen Margrethe II; five children, Alexia, Pavlos, Nikolaos, Theodora and Philippos; and nine grandchildren.