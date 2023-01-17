ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Evanston, IL

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
insidenu.com

Rapid Reaction: Northwestern drops close matchup 67-64 against Illini

The losing streak continues. Northwestern (6-13, 0-9) fell 67-64 to No. 21 Illinois (16-4, 5-4) on Sunday afternoon, making for its eighth consecutive loss. The ‘Cats hoped for a better outcome than earlier in the month when the Illini bested them, but it was another close loss that could have gone either way. All four quarters were fast-paced, with neither team ever getting comfortably ahead.
EVANSTON, IL
insidenu.com

Three takeaways from Northwestern’s road loss to Ohio State

Northwestern is now 0-8 in Big Ten play, has not won a game in over a month and has often failed to even stay competitive in its seven contests during that span. That’s been a product of poor shooting (32% from the field last night!) and ball security (19 turnovers against OSU, which outscored the ‘Cats 25-7 off giveaways). Thursday night’s 30-point defeat to 19-0, No. 2 Ohio State was much of the same story. With that, here are three takeaways from NU’s second loss to the Buckeyes this season:
EVANSTON, IL
insidenu.com

Gamethread/How to watch Northwestern vs. Illinois: TV, streaming, radio

In the midst of a seven-game losing streak, Northwestern returns home Sunday after a loss in Columbus to attempt to steal its first Big Ten win. Here’s where you can watch and listen:. Broadcast Information. Location: Welsh-Ryan Arena (Evanston, Ill). Game Time: 2 p.m. CT. TV/Streaming: B1G+. Radio: WNUR...
EVANSTON, IL
insidenu.com

With 2023 coaching hires, Pat Fitzgerald demonstrates fundamental commitment to change

Youngstown, Ohio. Fargo, North Dakota. Brookings, South Dakota. If you were to ask football enthusiasts their knowledge of such cities, the results would be minimal. At best, one could guess that Fargo is home to North Dakota State, but none of the three aforementioned locations is hailed as a mecca of college football akin to a Tuscaloosa or Columbus.
EVANSTON, IL

Comments / 0

Community Policy