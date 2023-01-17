AWARDS “Ted Lasso” star Hannah Waddingham will host the U.K. theater scene’s most important awards show. Celebrating the best of the West End, the Olivier Awards are set to take place on Sunday, April 2 at the Royal Albert Hall in London with Waddingham leading the proceedings. Waddingham, who has previously been nominated three times for an Olivier award for best musical actress, following appearances in productions including “Kiss Me Kate,” takes over from Jason Manford, who has hosted for the past five years. “The Olivier Awards are the highlight of the theatrical calendar – a time for the industry to come...

2 DAYS AGO