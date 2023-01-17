Read full article on original website
We're halfway through climatological winter. How has it gone so far?
Mid-January marks the halfway point of climatological winter. Some are wondering “what winter?” while others need a much-deserved break. Many have had a lack of snow, but two huge lake-effect snowstorms put Western New York at double their average. A cold snap in December plunged much of the...
Wisconsin doctor travels to Capitol Hill with the hopes of ending fentanyl-related substances
MADISON, Wis. — An emergency room physician from Oconomowoc recently made a trip to Capitol Hill to urge lawmakers to follow in the footsteps of Wisconsin, as part of an effort to keep fentanyl-related substances (FRS) off the streets. FRS are highly active opioids, almost identical to fentanyl, which...
Kentucky Marine veteran crochets as a means to balance his mental health
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A Kentucky man is using a unique approach to manage his mental health. The Louisville veteran picked up yarn when he served as a Marine. Now he makes crochet dolls. “Right now, I’m making one of my very own patterns. It’s Eye-van, the one-eyed monster,” said...
Kentucky holds first ever all-girls welding competition
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — It’s the first competition of its kind in Kentucky as Jefferson County Public Schools hosts an all-girls welding showdown. A future in welding is a bright one for Brianna Knochelman. The Grant County High School sophomore is three years into learning the trade and the spark has only grown.
DriveOhio to test automatic vehicles in rural areas
OHIO — Automated vehicles are being deployed on Ohio's rural roads to adapt smart technologies for companies, according to DriveOhio, an Ohio Department of Transportation initiative. DriveOhio said in a press release it'll help see how the vehicles get around with curves, hills and other obstacles urban areas may...
Tampa police officers honored for saving baby, proposed legislation would open school vouchers to all and pint-sized pirates arrive this weekend
Good morning, Tampa Bay. Here's what you need to know today. A weak cold front pushes through Friday morning, bringing some spotty showers before noon. Expect mostly cloudy skies and dropping humidity through the day behind the front with highs in the mid 70s. Friday evening will be partly to...
Marijuana farmer frustrated after NY retail licenses halted by injunction
MOUNT MORRIS, N.Y. — There is frustration among those who have applied for recreational marijuana dispensary licenses in New York after an injunction put those licenses on hold. In November, the federal district court for the Northern District of New York issued a preliminary injunction amid a lawsuit by...
$20M Mega Millions jackpot ticket sold in the Bronx
A Mega Millions jackpot ticket for Tuesday’s drawing worth $20 million was sold in the Bronx, the New York State Gaming Commission said Wednesday. The winner, who has yet to be identified, bought the ticket at 170th Street Grocery, at 160 E. 170th St. in Mount Eden, the commission said in a press release.
"This is not over": Andrew Warren speaks after case against Gov. Ron DeSantis dismissed
The case of Andrew Warren, a Democrat suspended from his post as state attorney in Hillsborough County, against Gov. Ron DeSantis has been dismissed. In the ruling, Federal Judge Robert Hinkle said he lacks the proper authority to reinstate Andrew Warren as state attorney. Gov. Ron DeSantis suspended Warren in...
Why there's a wait list for your e-book at the library
CLEVELAND — Prince Harry’s new book "Spare" has been a literary hit. It's so popular that it has been hard to buy or even find at your local library. There is even a hold on electronic book versions, which raises the question of how libraries gain licensing to e-books.
