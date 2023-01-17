ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington State

WSLS

Here’s how the U.S. reaching its debt ceiling could affect you

ROANOKE, Va. – The United States has reached its debt limit, but what does that mean for the average American?. To avoid a financial crisis, Congress must raise the debt ceiling more than the current $3.14 trillion or cut spending. To avoid defaulting on bills, the CEO of Family...
ROANOKE, VA
WSLS

March for Life eyes Congress for post-Roe abortion limits

WASHINGTON – A half century after Roe v. Wade, March for Life supporters on Friday celebrated the Supreme Court's dismantling of that constitutional right to abortion and heralded the political struggle set loose by the court's decision. President Joe Biden pledged to do all in his limited power to restore core abortion rights.
ALABAMA STATE
The Veracity Report - Washington D.C. Edition

From 14 to 'Dozens' - The Number of FBI Whistleblowers Who Have Volunteered to Testify to DOJ Weaponization Subcommittee

In a shocking turn of events, what started out as 14 individual whistleblowers has blossomed into several dozen volunteers. It all began when the newly Republican-controlled House of Representatives announced that it would be creating a new subcommittee to investigate the politicization and weaponization of the DOJ under the Biden administration.
WSLS

Average long-term US mortgage rate lowest since September

WASHINGTON – The average long-term U.S. mortgage rate fell this week to its lowest level since September, a potential boost to the housing market which has been in decline for nearly a year. Mortgage buyer Freddie Mac reported Thursday that the average on the benchmark 30-year rate fell to...
WASHINGTON STATE
WSLS

EU's Breton warns TikTok CEO: Comply with new digital rules

LONDON – The European Union's digital policy chief warned TikTok's boss Thursday that the social media app will have to fall in line with tough new rules for online platforms set to take effect later this year. EU Commissioner Thierry Breton held a video call with Shou Zi Chew,...

