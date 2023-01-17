Read full article on original website
WSLS
Here’s how the U.S. reaching its debt ceiling could affect you
ROANOKE, Va. – The United States has reached its debt limit, but what does that mean for the average American?. To avoid a financial crisis, Congress must raise the debt ceiling more than the current $3.14 trillion or cut spending. To avoid defaulting on bills, the CEO of Family...
WSLS
March for Life eyes Congress for post-Roe abortion limits
WASHINGTON – A half century after Roe v. Wade, March for Life supporters on Friday celebrated the Supreme Court's dismantling of that constitutional right to abortion and heralded the political struggle set loose by the court's decision. President Joe Biden pledged to do all in his limited power to restore core abortion rights.
Those who earn under around $32,800 will have $0 monthly payments under Biden's Student Loan Cancellation program
Anyone earning less than $32,800 per annum will reportedly have $0 in monthly payments under President Biden's Student Loan Forgiveness program. Under United States President Joe Biden's scheme for the forgiveness of Student Loans, those with annual incomes of less than $32,800 will not be required to make any monthly payments.
Top US general says Ukraine war has become an 'absolute catastrophe' for Russia, estimating it's suffered 'significantly well over' 100,000 casualties
"This is a very, very bloody war, and there's significant casualties on both sides," Milley said, while urging Putin to end the fighting.
From 14 to 'Dozens' - The Number of FBI Whistleblowers Who Have Volunteered to Testify to DOJ Weaponization Subcommittee
In a shocking turn of events, what started out as 14 individual whistleblowers has blossomed into several dozen volunteers. It all began when the newly Republican-controlled House of Representatives announced that it would be creating a new subcommittee to investigate the politicization and weaponization of the DOJ under the Biden administration.
WSLS
Average long-term US mortgage rate lowest since September
WASHINGTON – The average long-term U.S. mortgage rate fell this week to its lowest level since September, a potential boost to the housing market which has been in decline for nearly a year. Mortgage buyer Freddie Mac reported Thursday that the average on the benchmark 30-year rate fell to...
WSLS
EU's Breton warns TikTok CEO: Comply with new digital rules
LONDON – The European Union's digital policy chief warned TikTok's boss Thursday that the social media app will have to fall in line with tough new rules for online platforms set to take effect later this year. EU Commissioner Thierry Breton held a video call with Shou Zi Chew,...
WSLS
Ben Cline on the border crisis, House speaker election, record-breaking inflation
ROANOKE, Va. – Representative Ben Cline joined 10 News in the studio to discuss several hot topics in politics. On Wednesday, Cline addressed the border crisis, Kevin McCarthy’s election as House speaker, and the record-breaking inflation affecting items like eggs and bacon. You can watch our full conversation...
