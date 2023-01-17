Read full article on original website
MVRHS science fair showcases creativity
Martha’s Vineyard Regional High School (MVRHS) announced in a press release that it hosted its 24th annual Science and Engineering Fair on Saturday, Jan. 14. The release states 36 projects, either investigative or engineering, were scored by 20 judges “from a wide selection of Island organizations.”. The release...
Zoning bylaws changes will be decided at town meeting
West Tisbury residents will decide whether to bring change to the town’s zoning bylaws at the upcoming annual spring town meeting. On Tuesday, Jan. 17, the West Tisbury zoning amendments committee held an informal meeting with the public to gain insight into the proposed zoning amendment bylaws. A public hearing will be held at a later date. A copy of the proposed amendments, including a use table, is available on the West Tisbury website. The additions are typed in red.
COVID-19 relief funds may go to Howes House project
At its Wednesday meeting, the West Tisbury select board approved a recommendation from the town’s financial management team to introduce a warrant article at the annual town meeting which would allocate the entirety of West Tisbury’s American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) money to the renovation of the Howes House.
Public hearing continues for Southern Tier project
The Martha’s Vineyard Commission continued its public hearing Thursday night on the proposed affordable housing project Southern Tier. Located at 85 Edgartown-Vineyard Haven Road in Oak Bluffs, the Southern Tier development will neighbor both residential and public/community areas, including the YMCA, Ice Arena, and the Martha’s Vineyard Regional High School; the one, two, and three-bedroom Southern Tier units will be available to renters with incomes between 30 percent and 110 percent area median income (AMI).
