West Tisbury residents will decide whether to bring change to the town’s zoning bylaws at the upcoming annual spring town meeting. On Tuesday, Jan. 17, the West Tisbury zoning amendments committee held an informal meeting with the public to gain insight into the proposed zoning amendment bylaws. A public hearing will be held at a later date. A copy of the proposed amendments, including a use table, is available on the West Tisbury website. The additions are typed in red.

WEST TISBURY, MA ・ 2 DAYS AGO