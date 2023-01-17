Read full article on original website
Dine in the Treetops at this Massive Treehouse Restaurant in FloridaTravel MavenNew Smyrna Beach, FL
76 years old wife fatally shoots terminally ill husband at Daytona beach hospitalcreteDaytona Beach, FL
Driver in wrong-way Florida crash that left siblings dead had 200-page criminal history, police sayWestland DailyDaytona Beach, FL
4 "Old Florida" Towns that Offer Both History and Nature and May Be Worth a Visit in 2023L. CaneFlorida State
4 Amazing Steakhouses in FloridaAlina AndrasFlorida State
stetson.edu
Stetson University In The News, Jan 13-19, 2023
“MLK Day 2023: Where are we now?” and “Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Day Historic March Through Downtown DeLand” and in the Jan. 18 story, “PHOTOS: Celebrating MLK’s legacy.”. The Daytona Times cited Stetson in the Jan. 12 post, “A weekend of observances to honor...
fox35orlando.com
Legacy Daytona to transform vacant Macy's at Volusia Mall into 'multifamily community'
Developers in Daytona Beach are planning a 350-unit apartment complex set to rise right near the Volusia Mall. The ten-acre Legacy Daytona will be a "multifamily community," they said.
ormondbeachobserver.com
Spruce Creek High School junior is Miss Daytona Beach Teen USA
Daytona Beach resident Lola Manley has been selected to represent Daytona Beach at the Miss Florida Teen USA competition in May. A junior at Spruce Creek High School, Manley was selected based on her academic standing, involvement in her community, passion for the pursuit of excellence and her interest in empowering other young women, according to a press release. She is a member of the SCHS Finance Academy and treasurer for her class. Recently, she was selected for an internship with Launch Credit Union.
travelawaits.com
A Rare Surprise Discovered At Florida’s Blue Spring State Park
Congrats are in order! Manatee fans are in love with the surprise new arrivals at Blue Spring State Park in Florida. Manatee twins are rare; they are born only 1.4 to 4 percent of the time in Florida. The last pair was seen in 2015. Manatees overwinter in Blue Spring...
Where Can You Find the Best Pizza in Lake County, Florida?
This question still has me stumped - where can you find the best pizza in Lake County, Florida? I'm even willing to drive a bit if that's what it takes. I've tried many places and most have been disappointing. Can you share your favorite pizza places in or around Lake County? Here are some of the best spots I've discovered:
Who Makes the Best Donuts in Lake County, Florida?
Every once in a while, I get a craving for a really good donut! When I lived up north, we had an Amish market that made fantastic donuts. I keep hoping to find something as good down here. My husband and I both have our favorite spots, but we're always interested in finding something new that might surprise us both. Here are a few of the donut shops in Lake County that we enjoy, plus I've included a few others that I've seen good comments about on social media.
Gov. DeSantis announces over $58 million to help fund central Florida dune restoration
DAYTONA BEACH SHORES, Fla. — Central Florida’s coastal counties will be getting more than $50 million from the state to restore dunes after this year’s hurricanes. Ian and Nicole caused massive losses up and down the coast, especially in Volusia County. This announcement is just the beginning...
WESH
Woman celebrates 113th birthday in Volusia County
VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. — A major milestone for a woman believed to be Florida's oldest living resident — she just celebrated her 113th Birthday in Volusia County. Ada Felicita Zambrano-Loor celebrated 113 years in Orange City at one of her favorite restaurants – Olive Garden!. The Deltona...
It’s perfectly legal for Orange County landlords to reject tenants based on where their money comes from
But that could change soon, if the county board votes to prohibit ‘source of income’ housing discrimination.
WESH
New Buc-ee's location may be opening soon in this Central Florida county
OCALA, Fla. — An exciting prospect in Marion County: Leaders are expected to soon discuss a zoning request to put in a Buc-ee's gas station in Ocala. The request is for a more than 30-acre site just east of I-75, not far from Highway 326. It would include an...
995qyk.com
Buc-ee’s Has Picked Its 3rd Florida Location
But no, sadly it’s not here in the Tampa area. But this one would be a bit closer than Daytona. A bullseye has been set for a third Buc-ee’s location in Florida. Fox 13 reports that Buc-ee’s has put in paperwork to build one of their enormous gas stations in Ocala just off I-75. There will be lots of debate before they get the stamp of approval to go ahead and build. So for now, for those Beaver Nuggets, you’re going to have to head over to Daytona or Saint Augustine.
Resident of Tallahassee dies in shooting in Seminole County, Florida
According to the Seminole County Sheriff's Office on Monday evening, 31-year-old Princess Tolliver was a victim of a shooting that occurred Monday morning at State Road 46 A and Rinehart Road.
villages-news.com
What really counts as seat saving at the square?
I, for one, love to go and watch the bands perform at the squares. I am not part of any of your Villages, but I live in Lady Lake. My parents moved to Florida before the great expansion. I remember visiting and behind my parents’ house was nothing but Buffalo. Now it is houses and assisted living. I am not complaining about the expansion, I am just upset that someone has the nerve to complain about seat saving in the squares when the people are up enjoying themselves dancing. These people got there early enough to get a seat and then dance. Not everyone dances the whole night away. When there is a break in the music or a song that they don’t dance to, they come back to sit and enjoy water or talking to their friends. It doesn’t matter that they are not sitting all the time. My suggestion is if people want a seat, get to the square a little earlier and get one.
WCJB
Car crashes into school bus carrying students in Marion County
OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - No students were hurt in a crash involving a school bus in Marion County on Wednesday morning. According to Florida Highway Patrol troopers, a Marion County Public Schools bus was carrying 25 children on Southwest 55th Avenue around 7:45 a.m. At a driveway, a car made a wide turn, crossed into the bus lane, and collided with the bus.
Popular restaurant giving away free food in two Orlando locations this Thursday
For chicken salad fans in Orlando, Thursday, January 19, is like Christmas Day. It is the day Chicken Salad Chick, the nation’s only fast-casual chicken salad restaurant concept, marks its annual Guest Appreciation Day.
ormondbeachobserver.com
Rising costs: Volusia County Council wants staff to renegotiate contract with Halifax Humane Society
Due to some council members expressing concern about significant increases regarding services contracted with the Halifax Humane Society, the Volusia County Council unanimously voted on Tuesday, Jan. 17 to postpone approving its contract with the animal shelter to allow staff to continue negotiations. The $110,000 contract was part of the...
fox35orlando.com
Man shot by deputies in Lake County standoff dies after taken to hospital, officials say
CLERMONT, Fla. - A suspect who was in an hours-long standoff with deputies in Lake County has died. Donald Charles Brady, 59, was taken to the hospital after being shot by deputies, the Lake County Sheriff's Office said, and he later died. The Lake County Sheriff's Office said deputies responded...
WCJB
‘We looked and it was missing’: 3 men arrested in connection to catalytic converter theft in Ocala
OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - On December 28th, three men were arrested in connection to catalytic converter theft reported in Ocala. The trio, 18-year-old Shancello Gazich, 19-year-old Michael Antunez and 25-year-old Franko Louis were arrested miles away, by Flagler County Sheriff’s deputies. Deputies found 13 stolen catalytic converters in their trunk.
villages-news.com
Seat saving at Spanish Springs Town Square
I go to Spanish springs square to hear bands. I pay the monthly fee to live here. I think half of the people there do not. What I find offensive is that they say no seat saving. Period. You have all these people with water bottles in a seat while...
WANTED: 64-Year-Old Florida Man On The Run For Murder
A 64-year-old Florida man is on the run for murder, and authorities need your help to get this man behind bars. According to Orange County Sheriff’s Office, 64-year-old Gabino Duran shot and killed a man in Orlando on September 23, 2022. Duran is now on
