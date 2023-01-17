ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Deland, FL

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

stetson.edu

Stetson University In The News, Jan 13-19, 2023

“MLK Day 2023: Where are we now?” and “Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Day Historic March Through Downtown DeLand” and in the Jan. 18 story, “PHOTOS: Celebrating MLK’s legacy.”. The Daytona Times cited Stetson in the Jan. 12 post, “A weekend of observances to honor...
DELAND, FL
ormondbeachobserver.com

Spruce Creek High School junior is Miss Daytona Beach Teen USA

Daytona Beach resident Lola Manley has been selected to represent Daytona Beach at the Miss Florida Teen USA competition in May. A junior at Spruce Creek High School, Manley was selected based on her academic standing, involvement in her community, passion for the pursuit of excellence and her interest in empowering other young women, according to a press release. She is a member of the SCHS Finance Academy and treasurer for her class. Recently, she was selected for an internship with Launch Credit Union.
DAYTONA BEACH, FL
Lake County Florida - Here's What's Happening

Who Makes the Best Donuts in Lake County, Florida?

Every once in a while, I get a craving for a really good donut! When I lived up north, we had an Amish market that made fantastic donuts. I keep hoping to find something as good down here. My husband and I both have our favorite spots, but we're always interested in finding something new that might surprise us both. Here are a few of the donut shops in Lake County that we enjoy, plus I've included a few others that I've seen good comments about on social media.
LAKE COUNTY, FL
WESH

Woman celebrates 113th birthday in Volusia County

VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. — A major milestone for a woman believed to be Florida's oldest living resident — she just celebrated her 113th Birthday in Volusia County. Ada Felicita Zambrano-Loor celebrated 113 years in Orange City at one of her favorite restaurants – Olive Garden!. The Deltona...
VOLUSIA COUNTY, FL
995qyk.com

Buc-ee’s Has Picked Its 3rd Florida Location

But no, sadly it’s not here in the Tampa area. But this one would be a bit closer than Daytona. A bullseye has been set for a third Buc-ee’s location in Florida. Fox 13 reports that Buc-ee’s has put in paperwork to build one of their enormous gas stations in Ocala just off I-75. There will be lots of debate before they get the stamp of approval to go ahead and build. So for now, for those Beaver Nuggets, you’re going to have to head over to Daytona or Saint Augustine.
TAMPA, FL
villages-news.com

What really counts as seat saving at the square?

I, for one, love to go and watch the bands perform at the squares. I am not part of any of your Villages, but I live in Lady Lake. My parents moved to Florida before the great expansion. I remember visiting and behind my parents’ house was nothing but Buffalo. Now it is houses and assisted living. I am not complaining about the expansion, I am just upset that someone has the nerve to complain about seat saving in the squares when the people are up enjoying themselves dancing. These people got there early enough to get a seat and then dance. Not everyone dances the whole night away. When there is a break in the music or a song that they don’t dance to, they come back to sit and enjoy water or talking to their friends. It doesn’t matter that they are not sitting all the time. My suggestion is if people want a seat, get to the square a little earlier and get one.
LADY LAKE, FL
WCJB

Car crashes into school bus carrying students in Marion County

OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - No students were hurt in a crash involving a school bus in Marion County on Wednesday morning. According to Florida Highway Patrol troopers, a Marion County Public Schools bus was carrying 25 children on Southwest 55th Avenue around 7:45 a.m. At a driveway, a car made a wide turn, crossed into the bus lane, and collided with the bus.
OCALA, FL
ormondbeachobserver.com

Rising costs: Volusia County Council wants staff to renegotiate contract with Halifax Humane Society

Due to some council members expressing concern about significant increases regarding services contracted with the Halifax Humane Society, the Volusia County Council unanimously voted on Tuesday, Jan. 17 to postpone approving its contract with the animal shelter to allow staff to continue negotiations. The $110,000 contract was part of the...
VOLUSIA COUNTY, FL
villages-news.com

Seat saving at Spanish Springs Town Square

I go to Spanish springs square to hear bands. I pay the monthly fee to live here. I think half of the people there do not. What I find offensive is that they say no seat saving. Period. You have all these people with water bottles in a seat while...
LADY LAKE, FL

