Scott budget: More funds for housing, childcare, state colleges, infrastructure, and no new taxes

Governor Scott emerges from the House Chamber at the State House in Montpelier after delivering his seventh budget address Friday afternoon. His proposed budget makes new investments in top state priorities, including housing, community revitalization, childcare, higher ed and infrastructure. Vermont Business Magazine Governor Phil Scott today delivered his seventh...
Legislative leaders oppose plan to move retirees insurance into Medicare Advantage plans

Vermont Business Magazine Today Senate President Pro Tempore Philip Baruth and Speaker of the House Jill Krowinski issued the following statement:. “We are deeply concerned about the Administration’s stated intention to move Medicare-eligible state retirees from the State of Vermont’s insurance plan into Medicare Advantage plans without the support of state retirees. We are particularly concerned about the potential legal, financial and health implications and believe this shift undermines collective bargaining rights.
Captive insurance growth in Vermont remains strong

Vermont Business Magazine The Vermont Department of Economic Development is hosting “Captive Insurance Day” today at the Statehouse to highlight the continued success of the captive insurance industry in the state after another banner year in 2022. The State of Vermont licensed 41 new captive insurance companies in...
State tax revenues exceed expectations again

By Timothy McQuiston, Vermont Business Magazine Secretary of Administration Kristin Clouser released Vermont’s revenue results for December 2022, which again showed strength in the vital personal income tax. For the third month in a row, all three major funds - the General Fund, the Transportation Fund and the Education Fund - ended with revenue above target. Year to date, the General Fund and the Education Fund remain ahead of target while the Transportation Fund is slightly behind.
Former Deputy AG Joshua Diamond joins Dinse law firm

Civil litigator Joshua Diamond, who until recently served as Vermont's deputy attorney general under Attorney General TJ Donovan, has joined the Burlington law firm Dinse(link is external), where he will focus his practice on regulatory matters, litigation and government relations. During his six-year tenure as deputy AG, Diamond managed 140...
Turtle Fur announces B Corp certification

Leading Vermont brand joins community of companies committed to doing business for good. Vermont Business Magazine Celebrating its 40th anniversary, outdoor headwear and accessories brand, Turtle Fur, is excited to announce that as of December 21st, 2022, they have officially become a Certified B Corporation™ (B Corp™), joining a community of leaders committed to doing business for good. To achieve B Corp certification, Turtle Fur underwent a lengthy review of their business practices and operations, measuring the effect those have on their people, their community, and the environment. The results are scored, and companies must meet a minimum score to achieve certification. Becoming B Corp certified means that a company is committed to using business as a force for positive change.
