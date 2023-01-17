ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Memphis, TN

actionnews5.com

MPD looking for suspect who could be involved in business robbery

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis Police Department is looking for a suspect that maybe involved in a store robbery. On Jan. 20, police arrived at a Family Dollar that had been robbed. Officers were advised that around 2:00 p.m. a suspect entered the store and showed a gun to the...
MEMPHIS, TN
localmemphis.com

MPD looking for 6 who took alcohol from one-stop shop on Jackson Avenue

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police Department (MPD) are looking for those who robbed a one-stop shop on Jackson Avenue. MPD said six thieves using two vehicles took alcohol from the business early Sunday morning. Reportedly, they used a sledgehammer to enter the store. Surveillance footage shows two cars —...
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Popeye’s employees shaken after robbery

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A morning shift at a Frayser Popeye’s turned violent for three employees. The incident left them with minor injuries, but it was a terrifying experience. WREG’s Ashley Paul spoke to one of the workers who says he just feels lucky to be alive.  Surveillance footage showing the Sunday morning attack at this […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WATN Local Memphis

MPD searching for several suspects who shot up Frayser neighborhood

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police are searching for several people who they said opened fire in a Frayser neighborhood, striking several homes. MPD officers said about 11 p.m. on Sunday, Jan. 15, 2023, they were called to the 4000 block of Drowsy Lane, not far from Overton Crossing St. Investigators said they found several homes had been hit by gunfire, and multiple shell casings were found at the scene.
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Woman, security guard assaulted at East Memphis Kroger

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A 64-year-old woman is recovering after she was assaulted in the parking lot of Kroger at Poplar and Kirby on Thursday night. She while walking to her car with uniformed store security when a thief tried to steal her purse. During the process, the suspect reportedly kicked her in head and body repeatedly […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Two men try to abduct woman jogging in East Memphis: MPD

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Police say a woman was almost abducted while jogging with her dog Wednesday in an East Memphis neighborhood. Around 3:45 Wednesday afternoon, police officers responded to an attempted abduction in the 4100 block of Long Leaf Drive, off Wallace Road. The victim told police that about an hour earlier, she was jogging […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WATN Local Memphis

Wanted: Men caught on camera in violent robbery at Frayser Popeye's

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police are searching for two men they said robbed a Popeye’s Chicken in Frayser, attacking and dragging employees around the restaurant. MPD officers were called to the robbery at the store in the 2100 block of Frayser Blvd. on Sunday, Jan. 15, 2023, where they said just before 9 a.m., two men came in through the back door. Investigators said as they came inside, one of the suspects violently threw an employee to the ground, then grabbed other employees, dragging them across the floor, and forcing them to open the cash registers at gunpoint.
MEMPHIS, TN
WATN Local Memphis

WATN Local Memphis

