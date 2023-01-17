Read full article on original website
actionnews5.com
MPD looking for suspect who could be involved in business robbery
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis Police Department is looking for a suspect that maybe involved in a store robbery. On Jan. 20, police arrived at a Family Dollar that had been robbed. Officers were advised that around 2:00 p.m. a suspect entered the store and showed a gun to the...
5 Memphis Police officers involved in Tyre Nichols’ arrest fired
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Five officers involved in the arrest of Tyre Nichols, a 29-year-old Black man who died three days after the altercation, have been fired, the Memphis Police Department announced on Friday, Jan. 20, 2023. Officers Tadarrius Bean, Demetrius Haley, Emmitt Martin III, Desmond Mills Jr. and Justin...
localmemphis.com
MPD looking for 6 who took alcohol from one-stop shop on Jackson Avenue
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police Department (MPD) are looking for those who robbed a one-stop shop on Jackson Avenue. MPD said six thieves using two vehicles took alcohol from the business early Sunday morning. Reportedly, they used a sledgehammer to enter the store. Surveillance footage shows two cars —...
actionnews5.com
Man sentenced 20 years for 2018 robbery, murder of man last seen leaving East Memphis gym
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The man accused in the murder of Memphian Shaun Hamblen has been sentenced to 20 years in prison for the 2018 shooting death. The Shelby County DA’s Office says Alfonzo Amos pleaded guilty to second-degree murder and especially aggravated robbery. Police say 23-year-old Shaun Hamblen...
Popeye’s employees shaken after robbery
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A morning shift at a Frayser Popeye’s turned violent for three employees. The incident left them with minor injuries, but it was a terrifying experience. WREG’s Ashley Paul spoke to one of the workers who says he just feels lucky to be alive. Surveillance footage showing the Sunday morning attack at this […]
MPD still looking for suspects involved in a deadly Frayser shooting in September
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police are looking for murder suspects in a September shooting in Frayser that later turned deadly, and released new photos of a vehicle of interest Thursday. MPD said on Friday, September 16, 2022, at 1:18 am, Officers responded to a shooting at 3200 Harvester Lane...
MPD searching for several suspects who shot up Frayser neighborhood
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police are searching for several people who they said opened fire in a Frayser neighborhood, striking several homes. MPD officers said about 11 p.m. on Sunday, Jan. 15, 2023, they were called to the 4000 block of Drowsy Lane, not far from Overton Crossing St. Investigators said they found several homes had been hit by gunfire, and multiple shell casings were found at the scene.
One person detained after pedestrian injured in crash in southeast Memphis
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police said one person was detained after a crash critically injured a pedestrian Thursday night. MPD officers were called to the scene of the crash at Winchester and Riverdale in southeast Memphis just before 7 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 19, 2023. They found a woman had been struck, and she was taken to the hospital in critical condition.
Memphis Mayor Jim Strickland calls release of teens charged with crashing stolen cars 'unacceptable'
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Mayor Jim Strickland called the release of eight teens accused of crashing two stolen cars and running from police “unacceptable.”. This comes after ABC24 was told Wednesday the teens who had been arrested Monday were out of jail just two days after the incident.
Woman escapes attempted abduction in East Memphis, police say
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A woman was nearly abducted in East Memphis on Wednesday, according to the Memphis Police Department (MPD). MPD said the attempted abduction happened during the day on Chanwil. Neighbors tell FOX13′s Carolyn Cerda, the victim was just walking her dog at the corner of Pinehurst and...
Man robbed, hacked after meeting woman on dating site, being held at gunpoint, MPD says
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A date set up online soon turned to a real-life disaster, according to the Memphis Police Department (MPD). MPD said a man met 22-year-old Adrionna Dull on a dating app and showed up to a home on South Avenue on Monday, January 16 for a date with her.
One killed in Collierville shooting, shooter detained, police say
COLLIERVILLE, Tenn. — One person was killed in Collierville Thursday afternoon. Collierville Police responded to a shooting at approximately 1 p.m., at a home on Starlight Drive, off US-72. When officers arrived, the shooter was detained, police said. Police also said that the shooting was isolated to a residence...
Judge, attorney explain why teens released after car thefts in Midtown
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A handful of juveniles charged with auto thefts and evading arrest are now back on the streets. On Tuesday, eight teens, including three 13-year-olds, were arrested for stealing cars in Midtown. Memphis Police say it started at 8 a.m. Monday, when a Hyundai Tucson was stolen...
Woman, security guard assaulted at East Memphis Kroger
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A 64-year-old woman is recovering after she was assaulted in the parking lot of Kroger at Poplar and Kirby on Thursday night. She while walking to her car with uniformed store security when a thief tried to steal her purse. During the process, the suspect reportedly kicked her in head and body repeatedly […]
Two men try to abduct woman jogging in East Memphis: MPD
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Police say a woman was almost abducted while jogging with her dog Wednesday in an East Memphis neighborhood. Around 3:45 Wednesday afternoon, police officers responded to an attempted abduction in the 4100 block of Long Leaf Drive, off Wallace Road. The victim told police that about an hour earlier, she was jogging […]
actionnews5.com
Pedestrian in critical condition following hit-and-run, driver detained
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A pedestrian is in critical condition after police say she was hit by a truck at the intersection of Winchester and Riverdale Roads Thursday evening. Police say she was struck by a silver Ford F-150. Officers responded to the crash at 6:54 p.m. The driver has...
Woman shoots at pregnant woman after smashing her car with hammer, police say
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A Memphis woman has been charged with two counts of attempted murder after smashing a pregnant woman’s car with a hammer and then shooting at her and her sister, according to the Memphis Police Department (MPD). MPD said it happened back in September of 2022...
‘A nightmare’: Whitehaven neighborhood on edge after gunfire erupts in broad daylight
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Young men were caught on camera in a gun battle in a Whitehaven neighborhood. Neighbors are now on edge and concerned for their safety after hearing gunshots in the middle of the day. It happened just before noon Tuesday on Jordan Drive near the Tennessee and...
Wanted: Men caught on camera in violent robbery at Frayser Popeye's
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police are searching for two men they said robbed a Popeye’s Chicken in Frayser, attacking and dragging employees around the restaurant. MPD officers were called to the robbery at the store in the 2100 block of Frayser Blvd. on Sunday, Jan. 15, 2023, where they said just before 9 a.m., two men came in through the back door. Investigators said as they came inside, one of the suspects violently threw an employee to the ground, then grabbed other employees, dragging them across the floor, and forcing them to open the cash registers at gunpoint.
