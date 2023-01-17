ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia, PA

local21news.com

Man accused of robbing cab driver at gunpoint in Berks County

BERKS COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — Authorities arrested a man who they believe held up a cab driver using a gun. According to Spring Township Police Department, 38-year-old Tony Chavarria-Mora had entered a cab near Revere Boulevard and Lancaster Pike at around 3:34 a.m. on Dec. 16. While in the...
BERKS COUNTY, PA
abc27.com

Pennsylvania State Trooper charged for alleged road rage incident involving gun

CHESTER COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) – A Pennsylvania State Trooper has been charged and suspended without pay after an alleged road rage incident involving a gun. According to the Chester County District Attorney’s office, Trooper David Levy, 36, of Kennett Square, was arrested on charges of official oppression, recklessly endangering another person, possessing an instrument of crime, and simple assault.
CHESTER COUNTY, PA
iheart.com

Police Looking For 3 Teens For Attempted Homicide Shooting

>Police Looking For 3 Teens For Attempted Homicide Shooting. (Lancaster County, PA) -- Lancaster police are looking for three teens for an attempted homicide shooting. The victim, who was shot January 7th in the 100 block of Dauphin Street, is recovering from his injuries. Charles Freeman, Jose Ramos and Sackiwa Ntuli are facing multiple charges in the case. Police says the teens, who range in age from 15 to 18, should be considered armed and dangerous.
PennLive.com

Man threatens mass shooting at Pa. bus stops, police say

A Carbon County man is being held without bail in Northampton County Prison, accused of threatening a mass shooting at LANTA bus stops. The 39-year-old from Weissport sent the threats to LANTA via Facebook Messenger and in a comment on the transportation authority’s Carbon Transit Facebook page, Bethlehem police said.
BETHLEHEM, PA
abc27.com

Police investigate shots fired in Manheim Borough

MANHEIM BOROUGH, Pa. (WHTM) — Police in Manheim are investigating an incident of shots fired in Manheim, Lancaster County, during the overnight hours of Friday, Jan. 20. According to police, officers were dispatched to the 200 block of S. Main Street at 2:14 a.m. for a report of gunshots in the area. When officers arrived on the scene, they discovered spent shell casings but no victims or suspects.
MANHEIM, PA
abc27.com

Man donates historical police memorabilia to Lancaster Police

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — The Lancaster Bureau of Police (LBP) recently received historical memorabilia that was handed down to the grandson of a former officer, according to a Facebook post by the LBP. Don Charles, the grandson of Captain Raymond Charles, who started working with the Lancaster County...
LANCASTER COUNTY, PA
firststateupdate.com

14-Year-Old Charged In Dover Shooting

The Dover Police Department has arrested a 14-year-old black male, from Dover, following a shooting incident that occurred Monday afternoon according to Master Corporal Ryan Schmid. Schmid said the investigation began on Monday, January 16 at 3:00 p.m., when Dover Police took the report of a shooting in the unit...
DOVER, DE
WGAL

Northern Lancaster County Regional Police Department release warning about scam

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. — TheNorthern Lancaster County Regional Police Department is warning residents about scammers posing as police. "The NLCRPD main phone number of 717-733-0965 has again been spoofed by scammers calling out of the Texas or southern state areas. Remember, if the NLCRPD is trying to reach you by phone the police officer will clearly identify themselves and be able to provide very specific reasons for the call. If you receive a scam call using our phone number, feel free to report it to us at the number above or you may call the county non-emergency dispatch center at 717-664-1180 to request to speak with an officer."
LANCASTER COUNTY, PA
abc27.com

Reading Police investigating shooting incident

READING, Pa. (WHTM) — According to the City of Reading, Reading Police Patrol Officers responded to the 300 block of Washington Street for a report of a shooting on Wednesday, Jan. 18, 2023. Per Reading City officials, officers arrived at the area at around 7:30 p.m. Get severe weather...
READING, PA
Daily Voice

Parked Driver Shot Dead In Reading, Police Say

A man sitting in a parked car was shot dead in downtown Reading late on Wednesday, Jan. 18, authorities say. The driver, 47, was parked near 398 Washington Street at about 7:30 p.m. when a gunman opened fire, Reading police said in a statement. The victim drove himself to a nearby parking garage, where first responders met him and rushed him to the hospital, they added.
READING, PA
WBRE

PSP find link between dead minor and bank robbery

WOMELSDORF BOROUGH, BERKS COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Pennsylvania State Police say they were conducting a search regarding a bank robbery that occurred on Tuesday when a young man, connected to the robbery, was found dead inside his home. According to PSP, a white male walked into the Fulton Bank at 2400 Conrad Weiser Parkway in Womelsdorf […]
BERKS COUNTY, PA

