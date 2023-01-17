Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Exclusive: Hunter quarantined where classified docs found, but new evidence shows he was there many timesVictorWilmington, DE
New Trend of Mixing Fentanyl with an Animal Tranquilizer is Killing Drug UsersMonica Leigh FrenchNorristown, PA
Positive News: Delaware Good Samaritan Gives His Very Own Boots to Help a Homeless Man Without ShoesZack LoveWilmington, DE
President Biden expresses no remorse for not informing the public sooner about classified information.A. U. IGNATIUSWilmington, DE
This Little Hole-in-the-Wall Restaurant Serves some of the Best Indian Food in all of DelawareTravel MavenNew Castle, DE
Related
abc27.com
Two convicted of rioting for role in 2020 protest after man shot by police
LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) — According to the Lancaster County District Attorney’s Office, two people were convicted on Friday Jan. 20 in regard to a protest that turned into “violence and destruction” in Lancaster, following the death of a knife-wielding man who was fatally shot by a police officer.
local21news.com
Man accused of robbing cab driver at gunpoint in Berks County
BERKS COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — Authorities arrested a man who they believe held up a cab driver using a gun. According to Spring Township Police Department, 38-year-old Tony Chavarria-Mora had entered a cab near Revere Boulevard and Lancaster Pike at around 3:34 a.m. on Dec. 16. While in the...
abc27.com
Pennsylvania State Trooper charged for alleged road rage incident involving gun
CHESTER COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) – A Pennsylvania State Trooper has been charged and suspended without pay after an alleged road rage incident involving a gun. According to the Chester County District Attorney’s office, Trooper David Levy, 36, of Kennett Square, was arrested on charges of official oppression, recklessly endangering another person, possessing an instrument of crime, and simple assault.
iheart.com
Police Looking For 3 Teens For Attempted Homicide Shooting
>Police Looking For 3 Teens For Attempted Homicide Shooting. (Lancaster County, PA) -- Lancaster police are looking for three teens for an attempted homicide shooting. The victim, who was shot January 7th in the 100 block of Dauphin Street, is recovering from his injuries. Charles Freeman, Jose Ramos and Sackiwa Ntuli are facing multiple charges in the case. Police says the teens, who range in age from 15 to 18, should be considered armed and dangerous.
Appeal denied for Pa. woman who helped to kill her mom at 14
The Pennsylvania Superior Court this week rejected an appeal in the case of Jamie Lynn Silvonek, who pleaded guilty for her role in killing her mother nearly eight years ago in Lehigh County. Silvonek had just turned 14 when her mother, Cheryl, was killed in March 2015 in her car...
Man threatens mass shooting at Pa. bus stops, police say
A Carbon County man is being held without bail in Northampton County Prison, accused of threatening a mass shooting at LANTA bus stops. The 39-year-old from Weissport sent the threats to LANTA via Facebook Messenger and in a comment on the transportation authority’s Carbon Transit Facebook page, Bethlehem police said.
WGAL
Double homicide, thieves caught on camera, never-ending scam – these were some of the top stories this week
From disturbing accusations against a Pennsylvania woman, thieves caught on camera ransacking a store and a scam that just won't quit, these were some of the most-watched stories on WGAL.com this week. 1. Daughter accused in double homicide, dismemberment. A Pennsylvania woman murdered and dismembered her parents with a chainsaw,...
abc27.com
Police investigate shots fired in Manheim Borough
MANHEIM BOROUGH, Pa. (WHTM) — Police in Manheim are investigating an incident of shots fired in Manheim, Lancaster County, during the overnight hours of Friday, Jan. 20. According to police, officers were dispatched to the 200 block of S. Main Street at 2:14 a.m. for a report of gunshots in the area. When officers arrived on the scene, they discovered spent shell casings but no victims or suspects.
abc27.com
Man donates historical police memorabilia to Lancaster Police
LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — The Lancaster Bureau of Police (LBP) recently received historical memorabilia that was handed down to the grandson of a former officer, according to a Facebook post by the LBP. Don Charles, the grandson of Captain Raymond Charles, who started working with the Lancaster County...
Reward offered for information regarding 2015 Lancaster robbery and beating
LANCASTER, Pa. — A $1,000 reward has been offered to catch three reported robbery suspects in Lancaster. On Monday, Nov. 30, 2015, shortly after 9 p.m., the victim was robbed on the 200 block of Beaver Street. According to Lancaster County Crime Stoppers, the victim walked east along the...
firststateupdate.com
14-Year-Old Charged In Dover Shooting
The Dover Police Department has arrested a 14-year-old black male, from Dover, following a shooting incident that occurred Monday afternoon according to Master Corporal Ryan Schmid. Schmid said the investigation began on Monday, January 16 at 3:00 p.m., when Dover Police took the report of a shooting in the unit...
Security officer shoots man outside federal courthouse in Philadelphia
When a security officer approached the minivan, a man got out and was armed with two sharp objects, according to a spokesperson.
Teen Suicide Victim Linked To Berks Bank Robbery: State Police
A teenager who took his own life in Berks County was the suspect in a bank robbery one day before, state police say. An armed thief walked into the Fulton Bank at 2400 Conrad Weiser Parkway in Womelsdof Borough just before 4 p.m. on Tuesday, Jan. 17 carrying a rifle and a backpack, troopers said in a release.
WGAL
Northern Lancaster County Regional Police Department release warning about scam
LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. — TheNorthern Lancaster County Regional Police Department is warning residents about scammers posing as police. "The NLCRPD main phone number of 717-733-0965 has again been spoofed by scammers calling out of the Texas or southern state areas. Remember, if the NLCRPD is trying to reach you by phone the police officer will clearly identify themselves and be able to provide very specific reasons for the call. If you receive a scam call using our phone number, feel free to report it to us at the number above or you may call the county non-emergency dispatch center at 717-664-1180 to request to speak with an officer."
Police release new details about Jenkintown double murder
When officers breeched the door and made their way inside, Verity Beck walked down the steps with her hands raised. "She just confirmed that her parents were deceased and she was concerned about her cats and dogs. They were the only words that she uttered," said Abington Police Chief Patrick Molloy.
abc27.com
Reading Police investigating shooting incident
READING, Pa. (WHTM) — According to the City of Reading, Reading Police Patrol Officers responded to the 300 block of Washington Street for a report of a shooting on Wednesday, Jan. 18, 2023. Per Reading City officials, officers arrived at the area at around 7:30 p.m. Get severe weather...
Parked Driver Shot Dead In Reading, Police Say
A man sitting in a parked car was shot dead in downtown Reading late on Wednesday, Jan. 18, authorities say. The driver, 47, was parked near 398 Washington Street at about 7:30 p.m. when a gunman opened fire, Reading police said in a statement. The victim drove himself to a nearby parking garage, where first responders met him and rushed him to the hospital, they added.
Criminal Charges Filed Against Student Following 'Incident' At Lancaster County HS, Police Say
A student has been charged following an "incident" at a Lancaster County high school, police say. Officers were called "for an incident that occurred in the cafeteria" at Cocalico High School, 810 South 4th Street, Denver/Reinholds on December 22, 2022, at 11 a.m., area police stated in …
PSP find link between dead minor and bank robbery
WOMELSDORF BOROUGH, BERKS COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Pennsylvania State Police say they were conducting a search regarding a bank robbery that occurred on Tuesday when a young man, connected to the robbery, was found dead inside his home. According to PSP, a white male walked into the Fulton Bank at 2400 Conrad Weiser Parkway in Womelsdorf […]
Kensington man charged by the DA's office with trafficking ghost guns out of his home
The D.A.'s office said the suspect ordered gun parts online and assembled them in his basement.
Comments / 2