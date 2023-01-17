Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Things To Do In Lake Charles And SWLA This Weekend Jan 20-22
It's time for another weekend in Southwest Louisiana and after a long work week, we are all ready to get out of the house and do something fun. There are several concerts going on this weekend along with live music at local restaurants and bars in lake Charles and Southwest Louisiana.
New Movies This Weekend In Lake Charles, Louisiana Theaters
1. MISSING (PG-13) When her mother disappears while on vacation in Colombia with her new boyfriend, June's search for answers is hindered by international red tape. Stuck thousands of miles away in Los Angeles, June creatively uses all the latest technology at her fingertips to try and find her before it's too late. However, as she digs ever deeper, her digital sleuthing soon raises more questions than answers.
Mattress Mack’s Multi-Million Dollar Bet At Lake Charles, Louisiana Casino
Houston area businessman Mattress Mack was back in Lake Charles today to drop a multi-million dollar bet on the Dallas Cowboys. Mack is no stranger to throwing down large amounts on money betting on Texas based sports teams to win. He bet $2 million, at the Horseshoe Casino, that the...
See When Elvis Played In Lake Charles, Louisiana In May 1975 [VIDEO]
The date was May 4, 1975, and The King Of Rock And Roll, Elvis Presley, made a stop in Southwest Louisiana for two shows at the Lake Charles Civic Center. The civic center at the time was just three years old and with a seating capacity of 7500 fans in the main coliseum. When they had Elvis perform, he sold 10,000 tickets for the two shows. Elvis played an afternoon show and an evening show that day here in Lake Charles.
If South Louisiana Made A Mix Tape, Here’s What Would Be On It
If you were born in the 1970s or 1980s, you are familiar with cassette tapes. Do you remember having a mix tape? Do you remember having a jam box with a tape player in it and sitting by the radio waiting for your favorite song to come on to hit the record button?
Details On I-10 And I-210 Bridge Projects In Lake Charles
A new I-10 Bridge in SWLA may be closer to becoming a reality. KPLC reports construction plans to build a new and improved bridge over the Calcasieu River could possibly begin sometime in 2024. On details surrounding shovels in the dirt, U.S. Rep. Clay Higgins (R - Lafayette) said of the probability that the project would begin next year, “Any reasonable man would concur that, just the nature of the conversation will argue now, not whether or not we’re going to build a bridge, but exactly how it’s going to be funded and whether or not there’s going to be tolls.”
See Inside Of The Outlet Mall In Iowa, Louisiana [VIDEO]
If you are from Southwest Louisiana then you know about the outlet mall in Iowa, Louisiana. Some call it the VF Factory outlet mall but when it first opened back in 1988, it was called Factory Stores Of America Outlet Mall. When it open in the late 80s, it was...
Discipline Results In Washington Marion And Eunice Fight
The Calcasieu Parish School Board confirmed tonight that the Louisiana High School Athletic Association has handed down a devastating blow to the Washington Marion High School boy's basketball team. For their role in the brawl with Eunice during the District 3-4A opener, the Charging Indians have been suspended indefinitely. In...
KPLC TV
Police Chief: 10 to 15 minutes passed before authorities called to shooting of 5-year-old; 2 arrested
Jennings, LA (KPLC) - Ten to 15 minutes elapsed between the time a 5-year-old was shot and the time authorities were called, Jennings officials said Friday. Five-year-old Adaun Gains died at a local hospital Thursday evening. Gains was shot in the upper chest with a stolen 9 mm handgun, Jennings...
Lake Charles Student Arrested For Terroristic Threat Against School
The American Press reported that a 15-year-old Barbe High School student was arrested Thursday evening on January 12. The male student was reported for allegedly threatening the school during class. Kayla Vincent, a spokesperson for the Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office (CPSO), said the teen was questioned about the incident. He was then charged with terrorizing and went into the Calcasieu Parish Juvenile Detention Center.
107 JAMZ
Lake Charles, LA
11K+
Followers
8K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT
107 JAMZ plays the best hip hop and R&B music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Lake Charles, Louisiana. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 0