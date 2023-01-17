ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alabama Music Hall of Fame announces 2023 inductees

By Zach Hester
WHNT News 19
 4 days ago

FLORENCE, Ala. ( WHNT ) — The Alabama Music Hall of Fame will induct a new class of legends at a ceremony in March.

According to a news release, this year’s inductees include Earl “Peanut” Montgomery, Dr. Henry Panion III, Three on a String, Jeanne Pruett, Jim McBride, and LeBlanc & Carr.

The induction ceremony will be held at the Marriott Shoals Conference Center in Florence on Thursday, March 23 at 7 p.m. A full list of performers will be announced later.

Tickets go on sale on Tuesday, January 17 and may be purchased at the hall of fame’s front office or online at www.alamhof.org .

