AZFamily
ADOT: I-40 reopens between US 93 and Williams
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- A 93-mile stretch of Interstate 40 has reopened between the U.S. 93 and Williams Friday morning after previously being closed due to dangerous driving conditions. The Arizona Department of Transportation announced the closure just after 6 a.m., and that the interstate had reopened around 8 a.m....
SignalsAZ
More Snow Expected Jan 19-20, 2023
The US National Weather Service Flagstaff Arizona put out a notice on January 18th that more snow is expected to arrive with the next storm system rolling through Arizona on January 19th through 20th. With the storm system, a Winter Weather Advisory has been put in place from January 19 at 8:00 pm MST to January 20 at 2:00 pm MST.
KTAR.com
3 feet high and rising: More snow expected in Flagstaff this week
PHOENIX — About 36 inches of snow blanketed Flagstaff during this week’s winter storm, and forecasters say more is on the way in the coming days. Flagstaff has nearly doubled its usual snow amount by this time of year and is closing in on its typical season total of about 90 inches, Reggie Roakes of the National Weather Service in northern Arizona told KTAR News 92.3 FM on Wednesday morning.
kjzz.org
Week of winter storms drops more than 5 feet of snow in Flagstaff area; more snow ahead
Winter storms in the past week dropped more than 5 feet of snow in parts of Flagstaff. And additional snowfall is expected with the latest weather system moving in Thursday night. Angelina Grubb is with the Arizona Snowbowl. She said skiers and snowboarders will have plenty of fresh powder this...
kjzz.org
Arizona is having a surprisingly wet winter — and it's actually helping the drought
For the last week, we’ve seen heavy rains in the Valley and mountains of snow in the high country. In Phoenix, rainfall is already above average with 1.23 inches of rain this month. And up north in Flagstaff, snowpack is two feet above normal. As Arizona faces historic drought...
knau.org
Officials warn of increased avalanche danger on San Francisco Peaks
Coconino County Sheriff’s officials are urging those venturing out in the backcountry of the San Francisco Peaks to be alert for potential avalanches and other winter hazards. Heavy snowfall brought five feet of snow to many high-elevation areas and no avalanche mitigation is conducted outside the boundaries of Arizona...
12news.com
More snow expected to fall in northern Arizona Tuesday
The snowfall in the Flagstaff area continued overnight Monday into Tuesday morning. Adriana Loya has the details.
AZFamily
Record-breaking snowstorm slams Flagstaff, northern Arizona
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5/AP) -- Widespread winter storms in northern Arizona that brought record snowfall to Flagstaff over the weekend are stretching into Tuesday night. Pockets of northern Arizona are likely to see more remnants of a low-pressure storm system, with snow levels dropping to about 4,000 feet, and leading to a Winter Storm Warning to remain in effect until 11 p.m. on Tuesday.
prescottenews.com
SRP solar plant northwest of Flagstaff expected to offset 1 billion pounds of CO2 each year – Cronkite News
Photo: SRP and Clenera will begin construction on Arizona’s largest solar plant in 2023 northwest of Flagstaff. SRP has been working to expand solar, including at East Line Solar in Coolidge, shown here, which was initiated by SRP and is owned and operated by a subsidiary of AES. (Photo courtesy of SRP)
KTAR.com
Drivers warned to stay home during Arizona’s high country winter storm, weather service says
PHOENIX — As a record-round of winter storms passed through Arizona’s high country into Monday morning, weather officials warned travelers to stay home as more hazardous storms are in the forecast. Another wave of storm activity picked up into the afternoon in Flagstaff, as a winter storm warning...
AZFamily
First Alert Weather: More snow in northern Arizona, rain in Phoenix
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - A slick start to our Sunday as we experienced rain in the Valley and impressive mountain snowfall. Most locations here in the Valley ended up for about .10″ to .20″ of rain. Heavy snowfall up north brought 17.4″ of snow in Flagstaff and made for some very slick roads. The National Weather Service has issued a Winter Storm Warning through Tuesday. The first wave of moisture has pretty much moved east of us today, there are still a few lingering showers down around Tucson.
KGUN 9
Storm dumps nearly 20 inches of snow on northern Arizona
FLAGSTAFF, Ariz. (AP) — The National Weather Service says a winter storm dumped up to nearly 20 inches of snow in northern Arizona on Sunday with the Flagstaff area getting between 12 and 18 inches of snowfall. With more snow expected Monday, Northern Arizona University announced it was canceling...
Two major winter storms heading to northern Arizona this weekend
WILLIAMS, Ariz. – Two major winter storms are on the way to northern Arizona this weekend, according to the National Weather Service in Flagstaff.
SignalsAZ
Prescott Valley to Add Intersection Stop Signs
The Town of Prescott Valley will change two intersections to all-way stops toward the end of January 2023. The intersection changes are a result of resident input and traffic study recommendations to enhance safety and mitigate traffic challenges. The Stoneridge and Old Black Canyon intersection and the Viewpoint and Spouse...
theprescotttimes.com
Community Health Center of Yavapai Welcomes Three New Providers
Community Health Center of Yavapai Welcomes Three New Providers. Primary Care | Counseling Services | Substance Abuse Services. Community Health Center of Yavapai (CHCY) recently welcomed three additional providers to our practices, offering increased appointment availability at each of our three locations. Thresiamma Anthony, FNP is accepting new patients in...
knau.org
Cottonwood man gets 20 years in prison for shooting an officer
A Yavapai County judge sentenced a Cottonwood man to 20 years in prison Thursday for shooting a police officer in 2020. A jury found 59-year-old Jeffrey John Thomas guilty of multiple charges last year, including Attempted First-Degree Murder of a Law Enforcement Officer. Officials say police responded to a report...
knau.org
45,000 fentanyl pills seized during traffic stop near Happy Jack
The Coconino County Sheriff’s Office says about 45,000 fentanyl pills were seized during a traffic stop near Happy Jack earlier this week. A deputy pulled over a vehicle on State Route 87 for a traffic violation and after receiving consent to make a search found 10 bags containing blue M30 pills hidden in the trunk.
prescottenews.com
Prescott Valley Police Seek Public’s Help to Identify Suspects
The Prescott Valley Police Department is asking for assistance in identifying three suspects who shoplifted from Fry’s Grocery Store, located at 3100 N Glassford Hill Road in Prescott Valley. On December 31, 2022, at approximately 7:20PM, three unknown adults entered the store and filled a shopping cart with about...
Atlas Obscura
The Arizona Cattle Ranch Hiding 10,000 Year-Old Petroglyphs
As a small child in the 1940s, Brantley Baird lived in Show Low, Arizona, a town over a mile above sea level in the White Mountains. He and his brother rode their horses—bareback—to the one-room schoolhouse each day, tying up the animals to wait outside until school finished. It was an extreme place to live, Baird remembers: “The snow would get up around the horse’s belly in winter.”
knau.org
Williams police searching for missing 13-year-old boy
Police are searching for a missing 13-year-old Williams boy. Officials say Gryffyn Edens has not been seen since Thursday afternoon. They describe Edens as a high-functioning special needs child who has a speech impediment and hearing loss. Edens is 5-foot-1l and 97 pounds with medium-long brown hair. He was last...
