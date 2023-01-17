Read full article on original website
New discount retail store opens in TennesseeKristen WaltersChattanooga, TN
1-10 Locals Arrested in December of 2022Charleston News LinkCharleston, TN
7 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From ChattanoogaTed RiversChattanooga, TN
1-5 B & B Marina to Host Brandon MaddoxCharleston News LinkChattanooga, TN
wutc.org
This Year’s MLK Day Speaker At UTC: Dr. Angela Davis
Next week, our campus - the University of Tennessee at Chattanooga - hosts its annual Martin Luther King, Jr. Day celebration. It’s the tenth year for the keynote speaker series - and the first in person since the onset of the pandemic. This year’s keynote speaker: Dr. Angela Davis...
WTVC
Remembering MaryEllen Locher with pink tribute
CHATTANOOGA, TENN — The news set looked a bit different Friday evening, as we helped color Chattanooga Pink. If you've been out in Chattanooga this week, you might have noticed changes around town as well for this week's Pink! Gala. But mainly we fashioned in the color pink ahead...
chattanoogapulse.com
Chattanooga Community Donates $67,000+ To Connect For Good To Help End Homelessness
Connect For Good, led by EPB with the Chattanooga Regional Homeless Coalition and the City of Chattanooga, raised $67,295, all of which directly funded the Flexible Housing Fund to help those experiencing homelessness secure permanent housing. “We are incredibly grateful to Chattanoogans for opening their hearts to support permanent housing...
WTVC
The Black Jacket Symphony greets Chattanooga January 20th
Excitement is filling Chattanooga with the upcoming concert at the Soldiers and Sailors Auditorium at 8pm. The Black Jacket Symphony will be performing Fleetwood Mac's Rumours.
WTVC
Soap for all: Non-profit hopes to bring mobile showers to Chattanooga's homeless
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — Everyone deserves the chance to soap up and get clean, including the homeless community. Nashville-based non-profit ShowerUp hopes to bring mobile showers and personal care to those experiencing homelessness in Chattanooga. 2022 brought a number of ideas for services for Chattanooga’s homeless. From a city-sponsored...
WDEF
UTC Police Department Hosts Cell Phone Charity Drive
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (WDEF) – UTC’s Police Department is holding a cell phone drive next week for survivors of relationship abuse. The school’s police department is partnering with the 911 Cell Phone Bank and the Partnership for Families, Children and Adults. The charity drive starts the 23rd and...
WTVC
'Near death experience': Family of 10 grateful after Meigs County tornado
Decatur, Tenn. — An EF0 tornado struck Decatur, Tennessee on Thursday, January 12. One family says they had a near death experience because they were unaware the tornado was coming. "'We're gonna die,'" says Barbara Mask, Jessica's mom. "You know, what can you think? You're in an RV, not...
WTVC
Asian Food and Gifts of Chattanooga
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — Ahead of their Lunar New Year Celebration, Asian Food and Gifts in Hixson wanted to tell us about their big celebration coming up. Owner Paul Del Carmen and his daughter, Eliza, are always posting recipes and more on their facebook page.
WTVC
Vandalism at the Tivoli: Chattanooga Police ask for help identifying suspects
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — On Saturday, Chattanooga Police asked for help identifying two suspects accused of vandalizing the Tivoli. In a Facebook post, police said these individuals caused thousands of dollars of damage to the Broad Street theater. Nick Wilkinson, Executive Director at the Tivoli Theatre, says they have already...
WTVC
Kelly Cooper Homes: A house tour in your home
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — Before we showcase another nearby home for sale, we wanted to sit down with the woman making it possible. Kelly Cooper has years of experience and wants to get you in the home you deserve. See more online here: Chattanoogahomelistings.com or give her a call at...
WDEF
Driving Our Economy Forward: Hamilton Co. Students Network with Area Employers
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (WDEF) — You’re never too young to network. That’s what some Hamilton County middle and high school students are doing with local companies, as they “Get Future Ready.”. It’s one way they’re driving our economy forward. “The Chamber’s involvement with ‘Get Future...
eastridgenewsonline.com
Municipal Court Docket for Jan. 24
The following people are scheduled to appear in East Ridge Municipal Court on Tuesday, January 24. Court is held at City Hall on Tombras Avenue. Ronald Baldwin – Revoked DL/Alias Capias, Registration, Insurance. Stacey Ball – Possession Xanax/For Capias, Drug Paraphernalia/For Capias. Contavis Davis – Aggravated Burglary/For Cap,...
WTVC
ShowerUp is coming to Chattanooga
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — Paul Schmitz talks about how ShowerUp, a Nashville-based, non-profit organization providing mobile showers and personal care to those experiencing homelessness, is pleased to announce a special preview event in Chattanooga. The event is the first step in establishing a full-time permanent ShowerUp presence in Chattanooga to serve the community year-round.
WTVC
Sunset Memorial Gardens to pay state penalty for poor grave conditions
CLEVELAND, TENN — Sunset Memorial Gardens reaches a settlement with the state of Tennessee for poor maintenance at the cemetery. The burial compound is to pay the state as it has found multiple violations on their property. Broken vases, ripped flags, and sunken headstones is what some residence see...
WTVC
Hamilton County teachers fuming after losing pay
HAMILTON COUNTY, TENN — Some area teachers are upset, saying they lost extra pay they were counting on. Thursday night, Hamilton County school board held the first board meeting of the semester, and it took an unexpected turn. During the meeting, people spoke out in regard to the number...
chattanoogapulse.com
UTC Police Department To Hold Cell Phone Drive To Benefit Victims Of Abuse
The University of Tennessee at Chattanooga Police Department is hosting a charity donation drive from Jan. 23-28 to collect electronic devices for victims of domestic abuse and sexual assault. The donation drive is a partnership between the UTC Police Department, the 911 Cell Phone Bank and the Partnership for Families,...
mymix1041.com
Man hit by car, killed on I-24 in Hamilton County Wednesday night
From Local 3 News: A man died in the hospital after he was hit by a vehicle on I-24 Wednesday night, police said. Chattanooga police said officers responded to the emergency just before 8:30 to find the man lying in the emergency lane on I-24 East by Moccasin Bend with serious injuries.
WTVC
Coroner says actor Leslie Jordan died of natural causes
LOS ANGELES — Leslie Jordan, the actor and Chattanooga native whose wry Southern drawl and versatility made him a standout on TV series including “Will & Grace” and “American Horror Story,” died from natural causes and not from a car accident last year, the Los Angeles County coroner's office has concluded.
WTVC
Sewage from Chattanooga raising stink with residents in one middle Tennessee county
WARREN COUNTY, Tenn. — You do your business in the bathroom, flush the toilet, and probably don't give what you're sending down the pipes a second thought. But that sewage is on the minds of some exasperated residents in one middle Tennessee county. On Thursday we learned sewage from...
WTVC
Woman dies after domestic disturbance in Bradley County Thursday morning
BRADLEY COUNTY, Tenn. — A woman is dead after an apparent domestic dispute north of Cleveland Thursday morning, according to the Bradley County Sheriff's Office (BCSO). We're working to learn more details. A release says deputies were called to a home on the 300 block of Christian Drive a...
