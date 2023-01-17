ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chattanooga, TN

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

This Year’s MLK Day Speaker At UTC: Dr. Angela Davis

Next week, our campus - the University of Tennessee at Chattanooga - hosts its annual Martin Luther King, Jr. Day celebration. It’s the tenth year for the keynote speaker series - and the first in person since the onset of the pandemic. This year’s keynote speaker: Dr. Angela Davis...
Remembering MaryEllen Locher with pink tribute

CHATTANOOGA, TENN — The news set looked a bit different Friday evening, as we helped color Chattanooga Pink. If you've been out in Chattanooga this week, you might have noticed changes around town as well for this week's Pink! Gala. But mainly we fashioned in the color pink ahead...
Chattanooga Community Donates $67,000+ To Connect For Good To Help End Homelessness

Connect For Good, led by EPB with the Chattanooga Regional Homeless Coalition and the City of Chattanooga, raised $67,295, all of which directly funded the Flexible Housing Fund to help those experiencing homelessness secure permanent housing. “We are incredibly grateful to Chattanoogans for opening their hearts to support permanent housing...
UTC Police Department Hosts Cell Phone Charity Drive

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (WDEF) – UTC’s Police Department is holding a cell phone drive next week for survivors of relationship abuse. The school’s police department is partnering with the 911 Cell Phone Bank and the Partnership for Families, Children and Adults. The charity drive starts the 23rd and...
Asian Food and Gifts of Chattanooga

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — Ahead of their Lunar New Year Celebration, Asian Food and Gifts in Hixson wanted to tell us about their big celebration coming up. Owner Paul Del Carmen and his daughter, Eliza, are always posting recipes and more on their facebook page.
Kelly Cooper Homes: A house tour in your home

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — Before we showcase another nearby home for sale, we wanted to sit down with the woman making it possible. Kelly Cooper has years of experience and wants to get you in the home you deserve. See more online here: Chattanoogahomelistings.com or give her a call at...
Municipal Court Docket for Jan. 24

The following people are scheduled to appear in East Ridge Municipal Court on Tuesday, January 24. Court is held at City Hall on Tombras Avenue. Ronald Baldwin – Revoked DL/Alias Capias, Registration, Insurance. Stacey Ball – Possession Xanax/For Capias, Drug Paraphernalia/For Capias. Contavis Davis – Aggravated Burglary/For Cap,...
ShowerUp is coming to Chattanooga

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — Paul Schmitz talks about how ShowerUp, a Nashville-based, non-profit organization providing mobile showers and personal care to those experiencing homelessness, is pleased to announce a special preview event in Chattanooga. The event is the first step in establishing a full-time permanent ShowerUp presence in Chattanooga to serve the community year-round.
Sunset Memorial Gardens to pay state penalty for poor grave conditions

CLEVELAND, TENN — Sunset Memorial Gardens reaches a settlement with the state of Tennessee for poor maintenance at the cemetery. The burial compound is to pay the state as it has found multiple violations on their property. Broken vases, ripped flags, and sunken headstones is what some residence see...
Hamilton County teachers fuming after losing pay

HAMILTON COUNTY, TENN — Some area teachers are upset, saying they lost extra pay they were counting on. Thursday night, Hamilton County school board held the first board meeting of the semester, and it took an unexpected turn. During the meeting, people spoke out in regard to the number...
UTC Police Department To Hold Cell Phone Drive To Benefit Victims Of Abuse

The University of Tennessee at Chattanooga Police Department is hosting a charity donation drive from Jan. 23-28 to collect electronic devices for victims of domestic abuse and sexual assault. The donation drive is a partnership between the UTC Police Department, the 911 Cell Phone Bank and the Partnership for Families,...
Coroner says actor Leslie Jordan died of natural causes

LOS ANGELES — Leslie Jordan, the actor and Chattanooga native whose wry Southern drawl and versatility made him a standout on TV series including “Will & Grace” and “American Horror Story,” died from natural causes and not from a car accident last year, the Los Angeles County coroner's office has concluded.
