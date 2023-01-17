Read full article on original website
Top US general says Ukraine war has become an 'absolute catastrophe' for Russia, estimating it's suffered 'significantly well over' 100,000 casualties
"This is a very, very bloody war, and there's significant casualties on both sides," Milley said, while urging Putin to end the fighting.
Ukraine’s New Swedish Howitzers Can Hit The Russians With Three Shells At A Time—And Drive Away Before The Shells Land
In the 11 months since Russia widened its war on Ukraine, Kyiv’s allies have donated a dizzying array of artillery—no fewer than 700 towed and self-propelled howitzers of four main calibers. A few are Soviet designs. Most are Western types. Some are new, some are old—and some are...
Russian Propagandist Films Herself Getting Shot in Ukraine
A Russian propagandist filmed herself getting shot as she recorded a segment near a Ukrainian town that Moscow claims to have full control over. Anastasia Yelsukova, a journalist for the pro-Kremlin outlet Readovka who was in full military gear and with a group of Wagner mercenaries at the time of the shooting, is “seriously injured” and was forced to undergo emergency surgery after the on-air shooting, according to Russian state media, which blamed her injuries on the Ukrainian army. In video of the incident, Yelsukova can be seen staring into the camera as she says, “There is a gun battle right next to us.” As if on cue, the video is suddenly interrupted by something whizzing by, and Yelsukova erupts into hysterical screams, yelling, “Help me! Fuck!” She was quickly scooped up and treated by medical personnel working for the Wagner Group, according to boss Yevgeny Prigozhin, who hailed her as a hero for her handling of the battle wound. She suffered a shrapnel wound to her knee. Соледар. Русская пропагандистка выехала на передовую и получила там пулю. Анастасия Елсукова получила тяжелое ранение — раздроблено колено pic.twitter.com/q7oPY6iw4D— Protest (@protest_da) January 21, 2023 Read more at The Daily Beast.
Russian Embassy Tweets Map That Shows Crimea as Part of Ukraine
A Twitter account operated by the Russian Embassy in Sweden posted a map identifying Crimea as part of Ukraine. Officially, Moscow claims Crimea, a peninsula of southern Ukraine that extends into the Black Sea, as part of Russia. Crimea was seized from Ukraine when Russia invaded the region in 2014.
