ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arizona State

Comments / 0

Related
AZFamily

Gov. Hobbs expanding program that ships migrants out of state

The bobcat has what appears to be a dryer vent hose stuck around her neck, so residents are trying to catch her and help her. City of Phoenix hopes to prevent crashes by adding more time to yellow lights. Updated: 3 hours ago. |. The City of Phoenix is studying...
ARIZONA STATE
ABC 15 News

Forest Service to address wildfire crisis in AZ, western US

The U.S. Forest Service is working to address the wildfire crisis in the West with the announcement of nearly a dozen landscapes they will focus on to prevent wildfires. Chief Randy Moore was in Arizona on Thursday to announce that 11 more landscapes will be added to the top priorities list in the western U.S.
ARIZONA STATE
newsfromthestates.com

New Mexico prepares for a drop in monthly SNAP benefits

The price of eggs has soared thanks to bird flu outbreaks and increased costs for producers. Pictured here, eggs at a grocery store in Albuquerque on Thursday, Jan. 19, 2023. (Photo by Shaun Griswold / Source NM) More than half a million New Mexicans relying on food assistance will see...
NEW MEXICO STATE
knau.org

FEMA head talks about storm recovery efforts

People across California are cleaning up wreckage and debris after nine atmospheric rivers drenched the state in just three weeks. President Biden surveyed some of that damage outside Santa Cruz yesterday. (SOUNDBITE OF ARCHIVED RECORDING) PRESIDENT JOE BIDEN: We know some of the destruction is going to take years to...
CALIFORNIA STATE
Arizona Mirror

Pair of proposed bills would criminalize homelessness in Arizona

A pair of bills aimed at criminalizing common activities for people experiencing homelessness had their first hearings in the state Senate Wednesday, although their path to becoming law remains unclear. The bills would make it illegal to sit, lay down or sleep on sidewalks and in public rights-of-way, and to panhandle in certain areas.  Senate Bill […] The post Pair of proposed bills would criminalize homelessness in Arizona appeared first on Arizona Mirror.
ARIZONA STATE
arizonasuntimes.com

Arizona Lawmakers Introduce Bill to Abolish the State Income Tax

Although Arizona’s state income tax recently dropped to one of the lowest in the nation, a rookie lawmaker disagrees with the concept of having an income tax at all. State Rep. Austin Smith, a West Valley Republican, filed House Bill 2395. He said taxpayers have struggled to make ends meet due to the current economic environment.
ARIZONA STATE
Arizona Mirror

Environmental racism in Arizona, fueled by the presence of military bases

As a global phenomenon, environmental racism occurs when communities of color are disproportionately impacted by toxic exposure because of the neighborhoods they live in. Due to factors such as the inaccessibility of affordable rent or land, historical racism, and lack of power to fight corporations, Black, Latino and Indigenous people are usually forced to inhabit […] The post Environmental racism in Arizona, fueled by the presence of military bases appeared first on Arizona Mirror.
ARIZONA STATE
knau.org

Navajo Nation declares State of Emergency following series of winter storms

The Navajo Nation has declared a State of Emergency due to impacts of a series of winter storms. Tribal President Buu Nygren signed the declaration Thursday, triggering the deployment of Division of Transportation resources to Defiance Plateau communities in immediate need of assistance. The declaration covers current and potential impacts from heavy snow, high winds, mud and flooding events.
kjzz.org

House committee passes bill to eliminate grocery tax in AZ

The Arizona House Ways and Means Committee passed a bill that would eliminate tax on groceries Wednesday. More than 20 cities in the Phoenix area alone currently collect a tax on groceries. The bill’s sponsor, Republican Leo Biasiucci, says already rising prices at the grocery store make eliminating that extra...
ARIZONA STATE
kyma.com

Biggest snowfalls recorded in Arizona history

Almost everyone who lives in areas prone to snow seems to have a legendary snowstorm story: the blizzard of ’78, the Storm of the Century, any of the blizzards or bomb cyclones that have happened since then. And according to experts, historic snowstorms—the kind you measure all other snowy days against—are becoming more regular.
ARIZONA STATE
knau.org

Friday closures and delays in Northern Arizona

Schools across northern Arizona have canceled classes and announced delayed starts for Friday, Jan. 20 because of heavy snowfall. It’s the third snow day this week for many school districts in the region following a pair of winter storms that brought more than three feet of snow to some areas.
nativenewsonline.net

WATCH: New Navajo Nation President Buu Nygren on Native Bidaské

Navajo Nation President Buu Nygren was inaugurated on Tuesday, Jan. 10. At 36, Nygren is the youngest person ever elected President of the Navajo Nation. He joined Native News Online on last week’s Native Bidaské (Spotlight). He was interviewed by Levi Rickert, editor of Native News Online. Nygren,...
AZFamily

Dog mistakenly euthanized at Maricopa County animal shelter

Concerns raised about sex trafficking in the Phoenix area ahead of Super Bowl. For years, headlines in host cities have sounded the alarm about potential increases in sex labor and human trafficking ahead of the big event. $150K public bathroom coming to Phoenix as part of new pilot program. Updated:...
MARICOPA COUNTY, AZ
knau.org

Wet winter is helping Arizona's drought

The winter is helping Arizona's ongoing drought. The U.S. Drought Monitor declared more than 27% of Arizona – including portions of Coconino and Yavapai counties – are currently experiencing no drought. The Arizona Daily Sun reports no percentage of the state fell into that category just three months...
ARIZONA STATE
knau.org

Gov. Hobbs signs executive order for commissioner to oversee state's death penalty practices

Newly-elected Arizona Governor Katie Hobbs today announced an executive order to establish a Death Penalty Independent Review Commissioner. Hobbs’ office says the position is aimed at transparency into the state’s procurement process of lethal drugs and gas chamber chemicals. The Commissioner will also review execution protocols, staffing considerations and training by the Arizona Department of Corrections, Rehabilitation, & Reentry. They will then issue a final report that includes recommendations for improvement in accountability and safety of the execution process.
ARIZONA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy