Navajo Nation rescinds mask mandate on vast reservation
The Navajo Nation has rescinded a mask mandate that’s been in effect since the early days of the coronavirus pandemic, officials announced Friday, fulfilling a pledge that new tribal President Buu Nygren made while campaigning for the office. The mandate was one of the longest-standing anywhere in the U.S....
Employers in Arizona could soon force employees to join a union
Arizona lawmakers are introducing a bill that is hoping to get rid of Arizona's right to work law, which cannot require employers to force employees to join a union.
AZFamily
Gov. Hobbs expanding program that ships migrants out of state
The bobcat has what appears to be a dryer vent hose stuck around her neck, so residents are trying to catch her and help her. City of Phoenix hopes to prevent crashes by adding more time to yellow lights. Updated: 3 hours ago. |. The City of Phoenix is studying...
knau.org
Interior Sec. Haaland brings "The Road to Healing" tour to Arizona and Navajo Nation
Secretary of the Interior Deb Haaland will be in Phoenix and on the Navajo Nation this weekend on the latest stop of “The Road to Healing Tour.” It’s a year-long cross-country initiative to give Indigenous survivors and descendants of the federal Indian boarding school system an opportunity to tell their stories.
ABC 15 News
Forest Service to address wildfire crisis in AZ, western US
The U.S. Forest Service is working to address the wildfire crisis in the West with the announcement of nearly a dozen landscapes they will focus on to prevent wildfires. Chief Randy Moore was in Arizona on Thursday to announce that 11 more landscapes will be added to the top priorities list in the western U.S.
newsfromthestates.com
New Mexico prepares for a drop in monthly SNAP benefits
The price of eggs has soared thanks to bird flu outbreaks and increased costs for producers. Pictured here, eggs at a grocery store in Albuquerque on Thursday, Jan. 19, 2023. (Photo by Shaun Griswold / Source NM) More than half a million New Mexicans relying on food assistance will see...
knau.org
FEMA head talks about storm recovery efforts
People across California are cleaning up wreckage and debris after nine atmospheric rivers drenched the state in just three weeks. President Biden surveyed some of that damage outside Santa Cruz yesterday. (SOUNDBITE OF ARCHIVED RECORDING) PRESIDENT JOE BIDEN: We know some of the destruction is going to take years to...
Pair of proposed bills would criminalize homelessness in Arizona
A pair of bills aimed at criminalizing common activities for people experiencing homelessness had their first hearings in the state Senate Wednesday, although their path to becoming law remains unclear. The bills would make it illegal to sit, lay down or sleep on sidewalks and in public rights-of-way, and to panhandle in certain areas. Senate Bill […] The post Pair of proposed bills would criminalize homelessness in Arizona appeared first on Arizona Mirror.
arizonasuntimes.com
Arizona Lawmakers Introduce Bill to Abolish the State Income Tax
Although Arizona’s state income tax recently dropped to one of the lowest in the nation, a rookie lawmaker disagrees with the concept of having an income tax at all. State Rep. Austin Smith, a West Valley Republican, filed House Bill 2395. He said taxpayers have struggled to make ends meet due to the current economic environment.
Environmental racism in Arizona, fueled by the presence of military bases
As a global phenomenon, environmental racism occurs when communities of color are disproportionately impacted by toxic exposure because of the neighborhoods they live in. Due to factors such as the inaccessibility of affordable rent or land, historical racism, and lack of power to fight corporations, Black, Latino and Indigenous people are usually forced to inhabit […] The post Environmental racism in Arizona, fueled by the presence of military bases appeared first on Arizona Mirror.
Biden signs water bills benefiting 3 tribes in Arizona
FLAGSTAFF, Ariz. (AP) — A Native American tribe that has one of the largest and most secure rights to Colorado River water now has approval to lease some of it in Arizona, a state that’s been hardest hit by cuts to its water supply and is on a perpetual search for more.
Add This Arizona Haunted Small Town to Your Travel Bucket List
If you're in search of a quick and spooky getaway, then add this small Arizona town to your travel list. I know what you might be thinking: Arizona? That sounds pretty boring, right? Well you would be wrong!. This is Bisbee, Arizona where once upon a time it was a...
knau.org
Navajo Nation declares State of Emergency following series of winter storms
The Navajo Nation has declared a State of Emergency due to impacts of a series of winter storms. Tribal President Buu Nygren signed the declaration Thursday, triggering the deployment of Division of Transportation resources to Defiance Plateau communities in immediate need of assistance. The declaration covers current and potential impacts from heavy snow, high winds, mud and flooding events.
kjzz.org
House committee passes bill to eliminate grocery tax in AZ
The Arizona House Ways and Means Committee passed a bill that would eliminate tax on groceries Wednesday. More than 20 cities in the Phoenix area alone currently collect a tax on groceries. The bill’s sponsor, Republican Leo Biasiucci, says already rising prices at the grocery store make eliminating that extra...
kyma.com
Biggest snowfalls recorded in Arizona history
Almost everyone who lives in areas prone to snow seems to have a legendary snowstorm story: the blizzard of ’78, the Storm of the Century, any of the blizzards or bomb cyclones that have happened since then. And according to experts, historic snowstorms—the kind you measure all other snowy days against—are becoming more regular.
knau.org
Friday closures and delays in Northern Arizona
Schools across northern Arizona have canceled classes and announced delayed starts for Friday, Jan. 20 because of heavy snowfall. It’s the third snow day this week for many school districts in the region following a pair of winter storms that brought more than three feet of snow to some areas.
nativenewsonline.net
WATCH: New Navajo Nation President Buu Nygren on Native Bidaské
Navajo Nation President Buu Nygren was inaugurated on Tuesday, Jan. 10. At 36, Nygren is the youngest person ever elected President of the Navajo Nation. He joined Native News Online on last week’s Native Bidaské (Spotlight). He was interviewed by Levi Rickert, editor of Native News Online. Nygren,...
AZFamily
Dog mistakenly euthanized at Maricopa County animal shelter
Concerns raised about sex trafficking in the Phoenix area ahead of Super Bowl. For years, headlines in host cities have sounded the alarm about potential increases in sex labor and human trafficking ahead of the big event. $150K public bathroom coming to Phoenix as part of new pilot program. Updated:...
knau.org
Wet winter is helping Arizona's drought
The winter is helping Arizona's ongoing drought. The U.S. Drought Monitor declared more than 27% of Arizona – including portions of Coconino and Yavapai counties – are currently experiencing no drought. The Arizona Daily Sun reports no percentage of the state fell into that category just three months...
knau.org
Gov. Hobbs signs executive order for commissioner to oversee state's death penalty practices
Newly-elected Arizona Governor Katie Hobbs today announced an executive order to establish a Death Penalty Independent Review Commissioner. Hobbs’ office says the position is aimed at transparency into the state’s procurement process of lethal drugs and gas chamber chemicals. The Commissioner will also review execution protocols, staffing considerations and training by the Arizona Department of Corrections, Rehabilitation, & Reentry. They will then issue a final report that includes recommendations for improvement in accountability and safety of the execution process.
