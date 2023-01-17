Read full article on original website
Gayle Dooley, 56 of Hopkinsville
Memorial services for 56-year-old Gayle Cheree Dooley, of Hopkinsville will be Monday, January 23 at 11 am at Gamble Funeral Home. Burial will follow in the Cave Spring Cemetery.
Matt Gossett, 41, of Cloverdale, Indiana
Funeral services for 41 year-old Matt Gossett of Cloverdale, Ind. and formerly of Hopkinsville will be Saturday, January 21 at 1:00 p.m. at Dogwood Funerals & Cremations of Hopkinsville. Burial will follow in the Judges Chapel Cemetery. Visitation will be Saturday morning at 11 a.m. Dogwood Funerals & Cremations of...
Amos Lee Kenner, 72, of Pembroke
Funeral services for 72-year-old Amos Lee Kenner of Pembroke will be Friday, January 20 at 11 am at the St. Bethlehem Baptist Church. Burial will follow in the Kentucky Veterans Cemetery West. Visitation will be Friday morning at 10. Gamble Funeral Home in Hopkinsville is in charge of the arrangements.
Scott Estes, 51, of Hopkinsville
BROTHER: Ben Estes (Mary), Knoxville, TN;. PATERNAL GRANDMOTHER: Isobelle Estes, Hopkinsville, KY;. A number of Aunts, Uncles and Cousins.
Found – CAT
Found: A large long haired black and white cat with black and white face. Cat came to my house after the blizzard.
Hopkinsville Man Reports Money Stolen
A Hopkinsville man reported a large amount of money taken out of his checking account Friday morning. Hopkinsville Police say between December 10th, 2021 and October 31st, 2022 someone used the man’s debit card to make multiple transactions totaling $31,486. No arrest has been made but the report lists...
Victim in Guthrie explosion identified, more information released
The man killed in an explosion Wednesday afternoon in Guthrie has been identified and additional information has been released on the incident. Todd County Coroner Timothy Wells identifies the victim as 34-year old Bryan Bonilla of Clarksville, who was pronounced dead at the scene. Todd County Emergency Management Director Daniel...
4 arrested in connection with shooting, drug investigation in McCracken County
MCCRACKEN COUNTY, Ky. (KFVS) - Four people were arrested on Wednesday afternoon, January 18 following a shooting and drug investigation. Roger D. Burpo, 47, of Bowling Green, Ky., was arrested on charges of trafficking methamphetamine, possession of drug paraphernalia, no registration plates, no registration receipt, failure to appear bench warrant and a federal probation violation warrant.
One Killed And Three Severely Injured In Guthrie Explosion (w/VIDEO)
Three people were severely injured and one person was killed in an explosion on 2nd Street in Guthrie Wednesday afternoon. Guthrie Police Chief Dean Blumel says three people were severely injured in an explosion at Quick Turn Anodizing on 2nd Street. Blumel says someone was offloading cooking oil in an...
1 killed, 3 hurt after explosion at Kentucky facility
One person was killed and three others injured after an explosion at a chemical coating facility in Kentucky Wednesday afternoon.
Tiny puppy trapped in pipe rescued in Hopkins County
HOPKINS CO., Ky. (WEHT) — The Hopkins County Humane Society sprung into action when saving a puppy earlier this week. According to the group, a family called dispatch after their young puppy fell four feet down a pipe and wasn’t able to get out. The humane society says Animal Control Officer Richard Bales and Executive […]
2 found guilty in 2020 Hopkinsville murder
5-story affordable housing moves forward in Salemtown. 5-story affordable housing moves forward in Salemtown. William Campbell is accused of killing his adoptive parents in 2010. Retired Metro first responders caught in middle of …. Retired Metro Nashville employees and first responders over the age of 65 are at risk of...
Bullet Hole Found In Car On Elizabeth Drive
A car on Elizabeth Drive in Hopkinsville was found to have been damaged Thursday night. Hopkinsville Police say sometime between Tuesday and Thursday someone fired a shot into the car. No arrest has been made but the report lists the charge as third-degree criminal mischief.
Bowling Green pharmacist, wife facing charges
A Warren County pharmacist and his wife have had their initial appearance at U.S. District Court after they were indicted earlier this month for conspiracy to commit theft of medical products and conspiracy to unlawfully distribute controlled substances. U.S. Attorney Michael A. Bennett of the Western District of Kentucky announced...
Hopkinsville Industry Defrauded Of More Than $100,000
A large amount of money was taken from a Hopkinsville manufacturer on Commerce Court after they attempted to purchase equipment. Hopkinsville Police say the business attempted to buy conveyors and other equipment that should have been delivered by a certain date. They were later contacted by Nashville Metro detectives who advised them that the subjects they were buying the items from were reportedly part of a group committing fraud.
Russellville man dies from electrocution, one other injured
RUSSELLVILLE, Ky. (WBKO) - A Russellville man is dead and another is in the hospital after an accident in Logan County. The Logan County Coroner confirmed 27-year-old Mike Dossett of Russellville was killed Tuesday while working on a roof in the downtown area. The Logan County Coroner’s office said he...
Waste removal tank in Kentucky explodes kills one, injures others
An environmental waste removal company was pumping out sludge from a plant in town. The sludge mixed with some used cooking oil already in the tank, and exploded.
Probation Granted In 2019 Princeton Road Fatal Crash Case
A Hopkinsville man charged in connection to a fatal crash on Princeton Road in Christian County appeared for final sentencing in Christian Circuit Court Wednesday afternoon. In October, Robert Jackson entered a guilty plea as part of a plea agreement in connection to a fatal crash that occurred in December of 2019 on Princeton Road about one-mile north of Sinking Fork Baptist Church.
Man Injured, Mobile Home Destroyed In Fire w/VIDEO
A man was injured and a mobile home was destroyed in a fire on Greenville Road in Christian County Tuesday afternoon. Christian County emergency personnel say firefighters were called to the mobile home on Greenville Road for a fire just after 2 pm and found it engulfed in flames when they arrived.
1 killed, 4 injured in tank explosion at Kentucky facility
The explosion happened Wednesday while a truck was pumping waste chemicals from the Quick Turn Anodizing facility in Guthrie, Todd County Emergency Management Director Daniel Smith told news outlets.
