23-year-old charged in connection to Jacobs neighborhood homicide
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Louisville Metro Police Department has arrested a suspect in connection to a homicide in the Jacobs neighborhood. Davon Johnson, 23, was arrested on Friday. He is being charged with complicity to murder and complicity to robbery in the first degree. Court documents say that Johnson went...
'It was really just invasive': LMPD arrests man in connection to 3 Louisville burglaries
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A man previously charged with breaking into several NuLu businesses is facing new burglary charges. Officers arrested Lester Terry on three counts of burglary Friday. According to the arrest citation and Louisville Metro Police data Terry is charged for burglaries at Shop Bar on Barret Avenue,...
Police: Suspect in New Year's Day shootout connected to Jefferson Mall shooting
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — One of the suspects arrested in connection to a shootout that happened New Year's Day is reportedly connected to the shooting that happened at the Jefferson Mall. Some of those charged for the New Year's Day shootout at a Hikes Point apartment complex has recently appeared...
Former LMPD officer involved in David McAtee's death may not serve jail time
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A former Louisville Metro Police officer may not serve any jail time for her role in the death of barbecue chef David McAtee. Former LMPD officer Katie Crews pled guilty to a federal charge of using excessive force during the Breonna Taylor protests. She is blamed...
Teen shot in Okolona; LMPD's Domestic Violence Unit investigating
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A juvenile in his mid-teens is in the hospital after a shooting in Louisville's Okolona neighborhood on Thursday night. Around 10:15 p.m., Louisville Metro Police officers responded to a shooting in the 4000 block of Weigela Drive, according to an LMPD press release. Officers on scene...
Teen shot, 1 injured during 'altercation' in Okolona, Louisville police say
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Louisville Metro Police are investigating after a teenager was shot and another person injured in a shooting in Okolona Thursday night. According to Alicia Smiley, a spokesperson for LMPD, officers with the department's Seventh Division responded to a shooting around 10:15 p.m. in the 4000 block of Weigela Drive. That's off Blue Lick Road.
Louisville mother caught on camera trying to give drugs to incarcerated son
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — It was around 8 p.m. on Sunday when surveillance cameras between Metro Corrections and the rear of the Hall of Justice captured a woman dressed all in black making a drop. Nearly hidden from view and wrapped in medical tape, 11 pills of fentanyl were recovered....
Teenager in hospital after being shot following fight with family member
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - According to LMPD, a male juvenile in their mid-teens is in the hospital after being shot in the Okolona neighborhood on Thursday evening. Officers responded to a report of a shooting in the 4000 block of Weigela Drive around 10:15 p.m. Officials said when they arrived...
LMPD hopes surveillance video leads to arrest in deadly hir-and-run
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Louisville Metro police have released video of a car and person who they want to talk to in connection with a deadly hit-and-run. The hit-and-run happened 3 a.m. January 15 at Jefferson and 3rd Streets. LMPD says an adult man was crossing Jefferson in the crosswalk when he was hit by a car that left the scene. The car involved is believed to be a maroon Dodge Challenger with damage to its left front end.
Jefferson Mall shooting connected to murder, 600 round gang shoot out
The university said it will receive $20 million in funding for programs such as Cybersecurity Workforce Certificate training. Jefferson County Clerk addresses state rejection for special Senate race. Updated: 7 hours ago. Plans for the special election were vetoed by Kentucky Secretary of State Michael Adams due to insufficient polling...
LMPD release type of car believed to be involved in deadly Dixie Highway hit-and-run
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Louisville Metro Police Department has released the type of car they believed was involved in a deadly hit-and-run on Dixie Highway. Police say the car in question is a Volvo, but they did not have a color or model year. They did say it should have heavy damage and may be missing the driver's side mirror.
2 juveniles charged in connection to homicide involving teenager in Shively
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Police have arrested two juveniles in connection to the shooting death of a teenager in the Shively neighborhood back in December. The two Louisville teenagers, age 15 and 17, were charged with murder and robbery on Thursday, according to Louisville Metro Police spokesman Aaron Ellis. On...
Man in hospital after shooting in Shawnee neighborhood
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A man is in the hospital after in the Shawnee neighborhood. According to the Louisville Metro Police Department, the man walked in Jewish hospital around 8:30p.m. Thursday. Officers were alerted of a shotspotter notification at 41st Street and Market Street. They determined that the man was...
Coroner identifies pregnant mother and 2 young girls killed in Bullitt County house fire
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The names of a pregnant mother and two young girls who died in a house fire in Lebanon Junction, Kentucky, on Thursday have been released. Bullitt County Coroner Dave Billings tells WDRB that three victims include Eryn Toogood, 27, her daughter Haisley Heath, 6, and Raegan Maraman, who was also 6 years old. Billings said Toogood was six months pregnant.
Man hospitalized after being shot in Shawnee neighborhood, Louisville police say
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Police are investigating after a man was injured in a shooting in the Shawnee neighborhood Thursday evening. Alicia Smiley, a spokesperson for Louisville Metro Police, said around 8:30 p.m. offers were told about a man with a gunshot wound walking into Jewish Hospital. According to Smiley,...
Prosecutors argue for probation for former Louisville officer who shot pepper balls at David McAtee's business
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A former Louisville Metro Police officer who pleaded guilty to misdemeanor deprivation of civil rights under the color of law for her actions the night David McAtee was killed in 2020 should be sentenced to one year of probation and 100 hours of community service, prosecutors say.
Early morning chase leaves Madison woman jailed on multiple felonies.
On January 13, 2023, at 1:28 am Deputy Logan Gray observed a vehicle operating in the area of State Road-56 and Clifty Drive. Deputy Gray suspected the driver was intoxicated due to driving behavior. As the vehicle turned onto Clifty Drive it accelerated to speeds in excess of 75 MPH. The vehicle continued to operate in a reckless manner for several miles attempting to allude Deputies.
18-year-old killed in west Louisville hit-and run identified; police searching for suspect
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - An 18-year-old woman who died after being struck by a vehicle in west Louisville on Wednesday morning has been identified. Santanna Willie Holland died due to blunt force trauma after being struck by a vehicle, according to the Jefferson County Coroner’s Office. Around 8:15 a.m.,...
2 teens arrested, charged with murder of 16-year-old shot in Shawnee last month
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The Louisville Metro Police Department said they arrested two teens in connection to the murder of a 16-year-old in the Shawnee neighborhood last month. The two teens arrested are a 15- and 16-year-old from Louisville, according to police. They made the arrest on Thursday afternoon. Both...
Video of 600 round gang shootout near Louisville apartment complex released
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - For the first time, the public gets to see parts of the biggest gang shooting in Louisville’s history which included 600 rounds of gunfire and more than 40 different types of guns. The video was released to WAVE News Troubleshooters by a source which asked...
