ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Louisville, KY

Comments / 6

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WLKY.com

23-year-old charged in connection to Jacobs neighborhood homicide

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Louisville Metro Police Department has arrested a suspect in connection to a homicide in the Jacobs neighborhood. Davon Johnson, 23, was arrested on Friday. He is being charged with complicity to murder and complicity to robbery in the first degree. Court documents say that Johnson went...
LOUISVILLE, KY
wdrb.com

Teen shot, 1 injured during 'altercation' in Okolona, Louisville police say

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Louisville Metro Police are investigating after a teenager was shot and another person injured in a shooting in Okolona Thursday night. According to Alicia Smiley, a spokesperson for LMPD, officers with the department's Seventh Division responded to a shooting around 10:15 p.m. in the 4000 block of Weigela Drive. That's off Blue Lick Road.
LOUISVILLE, KY
Wave 3

LMPD hopes surveillance video leads to arrest in deadly hir-and-run

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Louisville Metro police have released video of a car and person who they want to talk to in connection with a deadly hit-and-run. The hit-and-run happened 3 a.m. January 15 at Jefferson and 3rd Streets. LMPD says an adult man was crossing Jefferson in the crosswalk when he was hit by a car that left the scene. The car involved is believed to be a maroon Dodge Challenger with damage to its left front end.
LOUISVILLE, KY
Wave 3

Jefferson Mall shooting connected to murder, 600 round gang shoot out

The university said it will receive $20 million in funding for programs such as Cybersecurity Workforce Certificate training. Jefferson County Clerk addresses state rejection for special Senate race. Updated: 7 hours ago. Plans for the special election were vetoed by Kentucky Secretary of State Michael Adams due to insufficient polling...
LOUISVILLE, KY
Wave 3

Man in hospital after shooting in Shawnee neighborhood

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A man is in the hospital after in the Shawnee neighborhood. According to the Louisville Metro Police Department, the man walked in Jewish hospital around 8:30p.m. Thursday. Officers were alerted of a shotspotter notification at 41st Street and Market Street. They determined that the man was...
LOUISVILLE, KY
wdrb.com

Coroner identifies pregnant mother and 2 young girls killed in Bullitt County house fire

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The names of a pregnant mother and two young girls who died in a house fire in Lebanon Junction, Kentucky, on Thursday have been released. Bullitt County Coroner Dave Billings tells WDRB that three victims include Eryn Toogood, 27, her daughter Haisley Heath, 6, and Raegan Maraman, who was also 6 years old. Billings said Toogood was six months pregnant.
BULLITT COUNTY, KY
953wiki.com

Early morning chase leaves Madison woman jailed on multiple felonies.

On January 13, 2023, at 1:28 am Deputy Logan Gray observed a vehicle operating in the area of State Road-56 and Clifty Drive. Deputy Gray suspected the driver was intoxicated due to driving behavior. As the vehicle turned onto Clifty Drive it accelerated to speeds in excess of 75 MPH. The vehicle continued to operate in a reckless manner for several miles attempting to allude Deputies.
MADISON, IN
WHAS11

WHAS11

Louisville, KY
25K+
Followers
11K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

Louisville local news

 https://www.whas11.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy