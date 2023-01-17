About time. Montana needs to put a limit on Rent too. The outtastaers come here & charge thousands , we in Montana don’t make Big WAGES HERE
this definitely needs to be passed. people.make a killing in fees and never have to actually rent to anyone. 25 bucks a person for fees and you probably have atleast 10 people wanting to rent that unit that's 250 bucks cash money in less than a week sometimes in one day. why rent to anyone when they can just collect fees all day long? Bet they stop charging fees if they have to give them back.
thats awesome! I know a few rental companies who have taken advantage of not having to give back rental fees.
Comments / 11