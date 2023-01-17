Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
wkdzradio.com
Gayle Dooley, 56 of Hopkinsville
Memorial services for 56-year-old Gayle Cheree Dooley, of Hopkinsville will be Monday, January 23 at 11 am at Gamble Funeral Home. Burial will follow in the Cave Spring Cemetery.
wkdzradio.com
Amos Lee Kenner, 72, of Pembroke
Funeral services for 72-year-old Amos Lee Kenner of Pembroke will be Friday, January 20 at 11 am at the St. Bethlehem Baptist Church. Burial will follow in the Kentucky Veterans Cemetery West. Visitation will be Friday morning at 10. Gamble Funeral Home in Hopkinsville is in charge of the arrangements.
whvoradio.com
Hoptown This Morning with Eddie Owen and Kim Allen – Weekdays 6am-9am
Eddie Owen is a Hopkinsville native and started on the radio exactly one week after graduating high school. He attended UK where he majored in broadcasting. Now after 40+ years of radio and television experience, he is the co-host of Hoptown This Morning on 96.5FM and 1480AM with Ann Petrie and also holds down 9 AM – Noon on WKDZ.
wkdzradio.com
Scott Estes, 51, of Hopkinsville
BROTHER: Ben Estes (Mary), Knoxville, TN;. PATERNAL GRANDMOTHER: Isobelle Estes, Hopkinsville, KY;. A number of Aunts, Uncles and Cousins.
whopam.com
Five Christian Co. residents chosen to serve in Leadership West Kentucky
The inaugural class of Leadership West Kentucky, a new regional leadership development program sponsored by the West Kentucky Regional Chamber Alliance was recently launched with 30 participants from throughout west Kentucky, including five from Christian County. According to a news release, those five are Martha Argotte, Ruth Lynch, Josh Ryan,...
wkdzradio.com
One Killed And Three Severely Injured In Guthrie Explosion (w/VIDEO)
Three people were severely injured and one person was killed in an explosion on 2nd Street in Guthrie Wednesday afternoon. Guthrie Police Chief Dean Blumel says three people were severely injured in an explosion at Quick Turn Anodizing on 2nd Street. Blumel says someone was offloading cooking oil in an...
whopam.com
Victim in Guthrie explosion identified, more information released
The man killed in an explosion Wednesday afternoon in Guthrie has been identified and additional information has been released on the incident. Todd County Coroner Timothy Wells identifies the victim as 34-year old Bryan Bonilla of Clarksville, who was pronounced dead at the scene. Todd County Emergency Management Director Daniel...
wkdzradio.com
Man Arrested On Warrants For Theft
A Hopkinsville man was arrested on several warrants for theft by unlawful taking Friday afternoon. Hopkinsville Police say 44-year-old Kyle Reigel was arrested on a warrant out of Ohio County stating on December 20th he stole a gun along with various tools and other items valued at $3,775 with the intent to sell the items.
wkdzradio.com
Details Released In Todd County School Bus Crash
All four children injured in a Tuesday afternoon school bus crash on Davis Mill Road near the intersection of Main Street in Elkton have been released from the hospital Wednesday morning. Todd County Superintendent Mark Thomas says three of the kids were taken by ambulance to Tennova Healthcare and Jennie...
WKRN
2 found guilty in 2020 Hopkinsville murder
5-story affordable housing moves forward in Salemtown. 5-story affordable housing moves forward in Salemtown. William Campbell is accused of killing his adoptive parents in 2010. Retired Metro first responders caught in middle of …. Retired Metro Nashville employees and first responders over the age of 65 are at risk of...
wkdzradio.com
Hopkinsville Man Reports Money Stolen
A Hopkinsville man reported a large amount of money taken out of his checking account Friday morning. Hopkinsville Police say between December 10th, 2021 and October 31st, 2022 someone used the man’s debit card to make multiple transactions totaling $31,486. No arrest has been made but the report lists...
Tiny puppy trapped in pipe rescued in Hopkins County
HOPKINS CO., Ky. (WEHT) — The Hopkins County Humane Society sprung into action when saving a puppy earlier this week. According to the group, a family called dispatch after their young puppy fell four feet down a pipe and wasn’t able to get out. The humane society says Animal Control Officer Richard Bales and Executive […]
whopam.com
Christian County Schools Receives Approval for Class 6A Reassignment in Football
HOPKINSVILLE, KY (January 20, 2023). The Kentucky High School Athletic Association’s Board of Control recently approved a Christian County Public Schools request for Christian County High School football to participate in Class 6A beginning the 2023 playing season. Christian County High School will be assigned to Class 6A, District 1 along with Daviess County, Henderson County, and McCracken County.
WBKO
Russellville man dies from electrocution, one other injured
RUSSELLVILLE, Ky. (WBKO) - A Russellville man is dead and another is in the hospital after an accident in Logan County. The Logan County Coroner confirmed 27-year-old Mike Dossett of Russellville was killed Tuesday while working on a roof in the downtown area. The Logan County Coroner’s office said he...
harlanenterprise.net
Bowling Green pharmacist, wife facing charges
A Warren County pharmacist and his wife have had their initial appearance at U.S. District Court after they were indicted earlier this month for conspiracy to commit theft of medical products and conspiracy to unlawfully distribute controlled substances. U.S. Attorney Michael A. Bennett of the Western District of Kentucky announced...
1 killed, 3 hurt after explosion at Kentucky facility
One person was killed and three others injured after an explosion at a chemical coating facility in Kentucky Wednesday afternoon.
Two convicted in 1999 Beaver Dam murder case
OHIO CO., Ky. (WEHT) – In Ohio County, officials tell us two people have been found guilty on charges stemming from the death of a child in a fire in 1999. Tony Lear was one of those found guilty. He was arrested in 2012 on charges of murder, arson and assault. A four year old child […]
whopam.com
Grand jury to hear attempted robbery charge
A Christian County grand jury will soon hear an attempted robbery charge against an Oak Grove man after he waived his preliminary hearing Friday morning in Christian District Court. Assistant County Attorney Katherine Foster and defense attorney Olivia Adams told Judge Foster Cotthoff that 53-year old Anthony Harris of Oak...
wkdzradio.com
Hopkinsville Industry Defrauded Of More Than $100,000
A large amount of money was taken from a Hopkinsville manufacturer on Commerce Court after they attempted to purchase equipment. Hopkinsville Police say the business attempted to buy conveyors and other equipment that should have been delivered by a certain date. They were later contacted by Nashville Metro detectives who advised them that the subjects they were buying the items from were reportedly part of a group committing fraud.
1 killed, 4 injured in tank explosion at Kentucky facility
The explosion happened Wednesday while a truck was pumping waste chemicals from the Quick Turn Anodizing facility in Guthrie, Todd County Emergency Management Director Daniel Smith told news outlets.
Comments / 0