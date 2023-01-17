Read full article on original website
Related
Florida residents lambasted for electing a 'racist' Governor following DeSantis's decision to ban African Studies
Florida residents lambasted for electing a 'racist' Governor following DeSantis's decision to ban the teaching of Advancement Placement for African American Studies in all schools across Florida.
Three active-duty Marines arrested for participating in Jan. 6 US Capitol riot
Three active-duty Marines who work in intelligence -- one of whom allegedly espoused support for a second civil war -- were arrested this week for breaching the US Capitol building with a mob of Trump supporters on January 6, 2021.
'Pro-life generation is alive and well' as furious fight for the unborn continues
While the 50th annual March for Life took place on Friday, pro-life advocates insist the fight for the unborn goes on in a post-Roe world; the 50th anniversary of the Roe v. Wade decision is Sunday, Jan. 22.
The FBI searched Biden home, found documents marked classified
Biden’s home searched by FBI; more classified documents found.
Comments / 0