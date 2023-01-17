ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jefferson County, TX

KFDM-TV

Firefighters respond to warehouse fire

BEAUMONT — The fire department received an “automatic fire alarm”. When the first responding company arrived, there was smoke visible. They switched the call to a full alarm. The fire originated from some aluminum crates. That caused the sprinkler system to go off and interior workers also...
BEAUMONT, TX
KFDM-TV

Fire heavily damages home in Orange County

Orange County — Flames have caused extensive damage to a home in the 700 block of East Azalea, south of Old U.S. 90 in Rose City. Firefighters say when they arrived at the home shortly after 8:30 a.m. Thursday, heavy smoke and flames were coming from the house. First...
ORANGE COUNTY, TX
KFDM-TV

Breaking: Fire destroys Port Arthur church

Port Arthur — The Port Arthur Fire Department is investigating the cause of a fire that destroyed a church. Firefighters responded to the reported fire at about 2 a.m. When they arrived at the Endtime Deliverance Holiness Church, flames had engulfed the building on 2nd Avenue at 19th Street.
PORT ARTHUR, TX
KLTV

2 Livingston men convicted of timber theft in Liberty County

LIBERTY COUNTY, Texas (KTRE) - Two Livingston men and a third man from Point Blank have been accused of conspiring to steal timber revenue from their employer. According to the Texas A&M Forest Service, Anthony Dewayne Major, 43, of Livingston, pleaded guilty to the second-degree felony charge and was sentenced to 10 years of deferred adjudication and ordered to pay a $5,000 fine and $102,776 in restitution. Deferred adjudication is a form of probation that allows Major to accept responsibility of the crime without a conviction placed on his record.
LIBERTY COUNTY, TX
KFDM-TV

Breaking: Beaumont Police investigating shooting near Park and Euclid

Beaumont — The Beaumont Police Department is investigating a shooting involving multiple rounds fired that left one victim with non-life threatening injuries, according to information Sgt. Thomas Swope provided to KFDM/Fox 4 News. The shooting was reported at about 7:30 p.m. Wednesday in the 900 block of Euclid near...
BEAUMONT, TX
12NewsNow

Traffic stop nets 29g of meth, $17K, arrest of two Alabama men

BEAUMONT, Texas — A pair of Alabama men were arrested on drug charges following a Tuesday morning traffic stop along the interstate west of Beaumont. Melvin Donald Kidd, 66 and Jeffrey Ryan Clark, 26, both of Alabama, were arrested by Beaumont Police officers just after 11 a.m. Tuesday according to a news release from the department.
BEAUMONT, TX
kogt.com

Gang Member Arrested

On Thursday, January 19, 2023, The Orange County Narcotics Division, with the assistance of Orange County SWAT, Orange County Criminal Investigations Division, Vidor Police Department, Southeast Texas Auto Theft Task Force, and the Federal Bureau of Investigation – Beaumont, executed a narcotics search warrant in the 400 block of Byrd Street, Vidor, Orange County, Texas. This search warrant was obtained after a continued investigation into the distribution of methamphetamine in the Vidor, Texas area.
VIDOR, TX
KFDM-TV

Beaumont police chief and officer discuss importance of ballistic vests

The Beaumont police chief discusses the importance of wearing protective vests after, investigators say, Newton Police Chief Will Jackson was struck by a bullet while helping to serve an eviction notice at a residence in the Call community of Newton County. Beaumont Police Chief Jim Singletary and an officer in...
BEAUMONT, TX
12NewsNow

12NewsNow

