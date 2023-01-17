Read full article on original website
KFDM-TV
Breaking: DPS at the scene of crash on Highway 90 near Yorkshire Drive in Jefferson County
Highway 90 eastbound near Yorkshire Drive in Jefferson County in the Beaumont area is reportedly shut down following a crash. The crash happened at about 11:20 p.m. Thursday. DPS and other first responders are at the scene.
KFDM-TV
Firefighters respond to warehouse fire
BEAUMONT — The fire department received an “automatic fire alarm”. When the first responding company arrived, there was smoke visible. They switched the call to a full alarm. The fire originated from some aluminum crates. That caused the sprinkler system to go off and interior workers also...
KFDM-TV
TxDOT closing Dowlen Road S. exit off Highway 69 in Beaumont for months
The Texas Department of Transportation is closing the Dowlen Road S. exit, and the closure will last for three months, starting Jan. 20, 2023. This will affect anyone trying to get to the Parkdale Mall area coming in from Hardin County. The best option if you're driving into Beaumont from...
KFDM-TV
Fire heavily damages home in Orange County
Orange County — Flames have caused extensive damage to a home in the 700 block of East Azalea, south of Old U.S. 90 in Rose City. Firefighters say when they arrived at the home shortly after 8:30 a.m. Thursday, heavy smoke and flames were coming from the house. First...
KFDM-TV
Breaking: Fire destroys Port Arthur church
Port Arthur — The Port Arthur Fire Department is investigating the cause of a fire that destroyed a church. Firefighters responded to the reported fire at about 2 a.m. When they arrived at the Endtime Deliverance Holiness Church, flames had engulfed the building on 2nd Avenue at 19th Street.
KLTV
2 Livingston men convicted of timber theft in Liberty County
LIBERTY COUNTY, Texas (KTRE) - Two Livingston men and a third man from Point Blank have been accused of conspiring to steal timber revenue from their employer. According to the Texas A&M Forest Service, Anthony Dewayne Major, 43, of Livingston, pleaded guilty to the second-degree felony charge and was sentenced to 10 years of deferred adjudication and ordered to pay a $5,000 fine and $102,776 in restitution. Deferred adjudication is a form of probation that allows Major to accept responsibility of the crime without a conviction placed on his record.
Woman wounded in early morning shooting outside north Beaumont home
BEAUMONT, Texas — A woman was wounded in an overnight shooting in the north end of Beaumont early Thursday morning. The shooting happened in the 4300 block of Detroit Ave, according to Beaumont Police Department dispatch records. Just before 2 a.m. a woman and a friend arrived at her...
Police: 76-year-old man who was reported missing Friday has been found safe
BEAUMONT, Texas — A 76-year-old man who was reported missing Friday has been found safe, according to Beaumont Police. Prior to being located, John Ramey had last been seen six days ago walking around Christus St. Elizabeth Hospital. It was reported that Ramsey may have been injured and in need of medical attention.
Beaumont Police asking for help identifying suspect accused of stealing truck at gunpoint
BEAUMONT, Texas — Beaumont Police released pictures of a suspect accused of armed robbery and a missing truck the suspect is accused of stealing. It happened on January 12, 2023, in the Pappu's Convenience Store parking lot. Police believe the suspect stole a victim's blue 2020 Dodge Ram 1500 at gunpoint.
KFDM-TV
Breaking: Beaumont Police investigating shooting near Park and Euclid
Beaumont — The Beaumont Police Department is investigating a shooting involving multiple rounds fired that left one victim with non-life threatening injuries, according to information Sgt. Thomas Swope provided to KFDM/Fox 4 News. The shooting was reported at about 7:30 p.m. Wednesday in the 900 block of Euclid near...
KFDM-TV
Tow trucks operators upset after city prevents them from parking trucks in their driveway
PORT ARTHUR — The new year brought bad news to wrecker services in Port Arthur. A couple of months ago, the city council amended an ordinance toughening restrictions on two truck operators, banning them from parking their tow trucks in their driveway, car ports, or front yards. There are...
Man, woman busted with guns, coke, crack during traffic stop in south Beaumont neighborhood
BEAUMONT, Texas — A Beaumont man and woman are behind bars after police found guns and drugs in their car during an afternoon traffic stop in a south Beaumont neighborhood. Keith Allen Fowler Jr., 30 and Ty’Keyah Alliyanna Coleman, 23, both of Beaumont, were arrested Wednesday by Beaumont Police officers, according to a news release from police.
Pastor of Port Arthur church that was destroyed by fire hoping to rebuild
PORT ARTHUR, Texas — A Port Arthur church was consumed by a fire early Thursday morning but the pastor says they hope to rebuild. Firefighters from the Port Arthur Fire Department were battling the fire at the Endtime Deliverance Holiness Church on 19th St. at around 2:30 a.m. Thursday.
Traffic stop nets 29g of meth, $17K, arrest of two Alabama men
BEAUMONT, Texas — A pair of Alabama men were arrested on drug charges following a Tuesday morning traffic stop along the interstate west of Beaumont. Melvin Donald Kidd, 66 and Jeffrey Ryan Clark, 26, both of Alabama, were arrested by Beaumont Police officers just after 11 a.m. Tuesday according to a news release from the department.
Livingston, Texas Man Ordered to Pay Over $100K for Timber Theft
The Texas A&M Forest Service is reporting that Anthony Dewayne Major, 43, of Livingston, has pleaded guilty to the second-degree felony charge of engaging in organized criminal activity. The charge stems from a timber theft investigation that involves three individuals. Major was sentenced to 10 years of deferred adjudication and...
12newsnow.com
Plumber indicted for allegedly pulling gun on two people at Hamshire-Fannett High School
HAMSHIRE, Texas — A plumber accused of pulling a gun out on two people at Hamshire-Fannett High School was indicted by a Jefferson County Grand Jury on Wednesday. James Banks, 52, of Pearland was indicted for unlawfully carrying a weapon in prohibited places. On Friday, December 16, 2022, at...
One person taken to hospital following shooting in Beaumont Tuesday, investigation underway
BEAUMONT, Texas — Beaumont Police are investigating a Tuesday afternoon shooting that left one person injured. The shooting took place in the 1300 block of Lindbergh Drive. The call regarding the shooting came in shortly before 4:30 p.m. Officer Haley Morrow told 12News that one person was taken to...
Management company over Sabine Park Apartments in Orange responds to residents living without water
ORANGE, Texas — Some renters at the Sabine Park Apartment Homes in Orange may finally have some answers after living without water since Christmas. Several residents reached out 12News after pipes at the apartment complex busted during the arctic fold front, causing water to go out at nearly 20 units.
kogt.com
Gang Member Arrested
On Thursday, January 19, 2023, The Orange County Narcotics Division, with the assistance of Orange County SWAT, Orange County Criminal Investigations Division, Vidor Police Department, Southeast Texas Auto Theft Task Force, and the Federal Bureau of Investigation – Beaumont, executed a narcotics search warrant in the 400 block of Byrd Street, Vidor, Orange County, Texas. This search warrant was obtained after a continued investigation into the distribution of methamphetamine in the Vidor, Texas area.
KFDM-TV
Beaumont police chief and officer discuss importance of ballistic vests
The Beaumont police chief discusses the importance of wearing protective vests after, investigators say, Newton Police Chief Will Jackson was struck by a bullet while helping to serve an eviction notice at a residence in the Call community of Newton County. Beaumont Police Chief Jim Singletary and an officer in...
