Gayle Dooley, 56 of Hopkinsville
Memorial services for 56-year-old Gayle Cheree Dooley, of Hopkinsville will be Monday, January 23 at 11 am at Gamble Funeral Home. Burial will follow in the Cave Spring Cemetery.
Amos Lee Kenner, 72, of Pembroke
Funeral services for 72-year-old Amos Lee Kenner of Pembroke will be Friday, January 20 at 11 am at the St. Bethlehem Baptist Church. Burial will follow in the Kentucky Veterans Cemetery West. Visitation will be Friday morning at 10. Gamble Funeral Home in Hopkinsville is in charge of the arrangements.
VIDEO: Cedar Hill Home Destroyed By Fire Friday Night
CEDAR HILL TENNESSEE: (Smokey Barn News) – A Cedar Hill home is a total loss after a fire tore through the structure Friday night. The home is located on Turnersville Rd about halfway between Hwy 49 and 256. MAP The first call came into 911 just before midnight Friday night.
Scott Estes, 51, of Hopkinsville
BROTHER: Ben Estes (Mary), Knoxville, TN;. PATERNAL GRANDMOTHER: Isobelle Estes, Hopkinsville, KY;. A number of Aunts, Uncles and Cousins.
Five Christian Co. residents chosen to serve in Leadership West Kentucky
The inaugural class of Leadership West Kentucky, a new regional leadership development program sponsored by the West Kentucky Regional Chamber Alliance was recently launched with 30 participants from throughout west Kentucky, including five from Christian County. According to a news release, those five are Martha Argotte, Ruth Lynch, Josh Ryan,...
One Killed And Three Severely Injured In Guthrie Explosion (w/VIDEO)
Three people were severely injured and one person was killed in an explosion on 2nd Street in Guthrie Wednesday afternoon. Guthrie Police Chief Dean Blumel says three people were severely injured in an explosion at Quick Turn Anodizing on 2nd Street. Blumel says someone was offloading cooking oil in an...
1 killed, 4 injured in explosion at Guthrie facility
GUTHRIE, Ky. (WSMV) - An employee at an industrial facility on Second Street was killed and four other people were injured after an explosion on Tuesday afternoon, Guthrie and Todd County officials confirmed. The explosion happened just before 1 p.m. at the Quick Turn Anodizing facility on Second Street. The...
Victim in Guthrie explosion identified, more information released
The man killed in an explosion Wednesday afternoon in Guthrie has been identified and additional information has been released on the incident. Todd County Coroner Timothy Wells identifies the victim as 34-year old Bryan Bonilla of Clarksville, who was pronounced dead at the scene. Todd County Emergency Management Director Daniel...
Details Released In Guthrie Explosion
Authorities have released more details about a fatal explosion on 2nd Street in Guthrie Wednesday afternoon. Todd County Emergency Management says a vacuum truck waste hauler from Onsite Environmental was removing an alkaline lye solution from a holding tank at Quick Turn Anodizing on 2nd Street when white smoke or steam started coming from the area of the truck which was parked directly in front of the building.
Tiny puppy trapped in pipe rescued in Hopkins County
HOPKINS CO., Ky. (WEHT) — The Hopkins County Humane Society sprung into action when saving a puppy earlier this week. According to the group, a family called dispatch after their young puppy fell four feet down a pipe and wasn’t able to get out. The humane society says Animal Control Officer Richard Bales and Executive […]
Man Arrested On Warrants For Theft
A Hopkinsville man was arrested on several warrants for theft by unlawful taking Friday afternoon. Hopkinsville Police say 44-year-old Kyle Reigel was arrested on a warrant out of Ohio County stating on December 20th he stole a gun along with various tools and other items valued at $3,775 with the intent to sell the items.
Hopkinsville Man Reports Money Stolen
A Hopkinsville man reported a large amount of money taken out of his checking account Friday morning. Hopkinsville Police say between December 10th, 2021 and October 31st, 2022 someone used the man’s debit card to make multiple transactions totaling $31,486. No arrest has been made but the report lists...
2 found guilty in 2020 Hopkinsville murder
5-story affordable housing moves forward in Salemtown. 5-story affordable housing moves forward in Salemtown. William Campbell is accused of killing his adoptive parents in 2010. Retired Metro first responders caught in middle of …. Retired Metro Nashville employees and first responders over the age of 65 are at risk of...
Man Injured, Mobile Home Destroyed In Fire w/VIDEO
A man was injured and a mobile home was destroyed in a fire on Greenville Road in Christian County Tuesday afternoon. Christian County emergency personnel say firefighters were called to the mobile home on Greenville Road for a fire just after 2 pm and found it engulfed in flames when they arrived.
Grand jury to hear attempted robbery charge
A Christian County grand jury will soon hear an attempted robbery charge against an Oak Grove man after he waived his preliminary hearing Friday morning in Christian District Court. Assistant County Attorney Katherine Foster and defense attorney Olivia Adams told Judge Foster Cotthoff that 53-year old Anthony Harris of Oak...
Found – CAT
Found: A large long haired black and white cat with black and white face. Cat came to my house after the blizzard.
Clarksville, January 21 High School 🏀 Game Notice
There are 7 high school 🏀 games in Clarksville. The West Creek High School basketball team will have a game with Northeast High School on January 20, 2023, 17:30:00. The Kenwood High School basketball team will have a game with Northwest High School on January 20, 2023, 17:30:00.
Russellville man dies from electrocution, one other injured
RUSSELLVILLE, Ky. (WBKO) - A Russellville man is dead and another is in the hospital after an accident in Logan County. The Logan County Coroner confirmed 27-year-old Mike Dossett of Russellville was killed Tuesday while working on a roof in the downtown area. The Logan County Coroner’s office said he...
Driver seriously injured in Clarksville head-on collision
One person was severely injured in a head-on collision Thursday afternoon on Tiny Town Road at the Outlaw Field Road intersection. It happened about 2:50 p.m. and Clarksville police say a driver who was extricated from their vehicle was taken to Tennova Health Hospital with serious injuries. Names of those...
Bullet Hole Found In Car On Elizabeth Drive
A car on Elizabeth Drive in Hopkinsville was found to have been damaged Thursday night. Hopkinsville Police say sometime between Tuesday and Thursday someone fired a shot into the car. No arrest has been made but the report lists the charge as third-degree criminal mischief.
