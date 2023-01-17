Authorities have released more details about a fatal explosion on 2nd Street in Guthrie Wednesday afternoon. Todd County Emergency Management says a vacuum truck waste hauler from Onsite Environmental was removing an alkaline lye solution from a holding tank at Quick Turn Anodizing on 2nd Street when white smoke or steam started coming from the area of the truck which was parked directly in front of the building.

GUTHRIE, KY ・ 2 DAYS AGO