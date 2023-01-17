Read full article on original website
Silver Prices Could Touch a 9-Year High in 2023 — With a Bigger Upside Than Gold
Silver could hit a nine-year high of $30 per ounce this year and become a better performer than gold. Insufficient supplies of silver — as well as its tendency to be a better performer than gold in periods of high inflation — are the reasons. Prices of silver...
Illinois Coronavirus Updates: 7 Counties at Elevated COVID Alert Levels in Chicago Area
While several Chicago-area counties remain at a lower COVID alert level, some are still at an elevated risk, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. As the virus continues to mutate and become even more contagious, there are some guidelines experts are urging. Here's what else you need...
Illinois Coronavirus Updates: Will COVID Become Endemic and What Will That Mean?
With some health officials predicting the coronavirus will eventually become endemic, what will that mean?. As the virus continues to mutate and become even more contagious, there are some guidelines experts are urging. Here's what else you need to know about the coronavirus pandemic across Illinois today. Federal Reserve Chairman...
The U.S. Hit the Debt Ceiling — Here's What That Means for Your Money
The U.S. hit the debt ceiling on Thursday, which forced the Treasury Department to begin taking so-called "extraordinary measures" to continue paying the government's bills. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen told lawmakers on Jan. 13 that these short-term moves, including suspending reinvestment in the workplace retirement plan for federal employees, could allow the government to pay its obligations until June, after which the U.S. would be in danger of defaulting on its debt.
Bitcoin Has Climbed More Than 10% This Week, Outperforming Stocks
Cryptocurrencies rose this week even as U.S. equities briefly retreated from their new year rally and a major crypto lender submitted a long awaited bankruptcy filing. Bitcoin was last higher by about 12% for the week, according to Coin Metrics, while ether has risen 14%. By comparison, two of the...
