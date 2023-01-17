Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
District 4 Maple Heights Councilwoman Dana Anderson Alerts Residents of Anonymous Letter: Beware of Unwanted SolicitorsBrown on ClevelandMaple Heights, OH
Driver Flee from Police and Crashes into a TreeBrown on ClevelandCleveland, OH
New retail store pOpshelf opens its first location in OhioJake WellsCuyahoga Falls, OH
4 Places To Get Fried Chicken in OhioIsla ChiuOhio State
3 Places To Get Chinese Food in OhioIsla ChiuOhio State
WKYC
Ready Pet GO! Berea Animal Rescue visits 3News
The Berea Animal Rescue visited 3News with Freeway. Freeway can be adopted from the Berea Animal Rescue.
newsnet5
'Never fear death': Northeast Ohio mom assists, supports terminally ill as 'death doula,' end-of-life coach
CLEVELAND — We've all heard of a doula. It's someone who helps a mother feel comfortable through the process of birthing their child and starting a new life. Over the last several years, though, end-of-life doulas or "death doulas" have grown in popularity nationwide. The profession is now gaining...
3 Questions: I Promise student reporter finds out how the Humane Society of Summit County cares for animals
AKRON, Ohio — The Humane Society of Summit County cares and advocates for vulnerable animals. The Society operates a no-time-limit shelter, meaning as long as the animal is healthy, it will stay until it is adopted. SUBSCRIBE: Get the day's top headlines sent to your inbox each weekday morning...
WKYC
Fitness Friday: Checking out Browns Fit in Cleveland
CLEVELAND — Each Friday of January is 'Fitness Friday' on GO!. We are showing you great places that will help you reach your workout goals in 2023. SUBSCRIBE: Get the day's top headlines sent to your inbox each weekday morning with the free 3News to GO! newsletter. At Browns...
cleveland19.com
Summit County family says lab error led to aunt’s false cancer diagnosis, life-altering surgery
SUMMIT COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO) - A Northeast Ohio family says a false lung cancer diagnosis and the removal of part of their elderly aunt’s lung has forever changed her quality of life, so they’re speaking out, saying they don’t want another person to suffer the way their loved one has.
newsnet5
Northeast Ohio teacher credits 100-plus pound weight loss to Cleveland Clinic program
CLEVELAND — Entering the new year, we are all looking to feel and be a better version of ourselves. However, that can be extremely challenging and stressful. One Northeast Ohio woman is sharing her story and proving you can make changes that last long term. She credits the Cleveland...
Local med student diagnosed with thyroid cancer, urges others about warning signs
Danielle Herman, a 26-year-old medical student at Case Western Reserve University, was one of the millions unaware of her body's struggle with thyroid disease.
WKYC
New in Town: Sandbox Virtual Reality at Crocker Park in Westlake
Staying busy during the winter months in Cleveland means getting creative with your indoor activities. Jason Mikell checks out Sandbox VR in Westlake.
Lake Humane Society raising money for injured puppy: How to donate
MENTOR, Ohio — The Lake Humane Society is asking for donations to help take care of a puppy with a broken femur. In late December, a two-month-old Golden Retriever puppy was taken to Lake Humane Society after being taken by Eastlake Police. The puppy's femur had been shattered by...
Man charged for allegedly filming women in Nordstrom Rack dressing room at Crocker Park
WESTLAKE, Ohio — A 33-year-old Brunswick man has been charged after allegedly using his cellphone to capture footage of women inside the dressing rooms at the Nordstrom Rack at Crocker Park in Westlake. According to Westlake Police, the incident occurred last August when it received a report regarding a...
Cleveland-based Mitchell's Ice Cream issues recall on chocolate peanut butter cup flavor
CLEVELAND — The Cleveland-based Mitchell's Ice Cream has issued a voluntary recall for an undeclared allergen in its Chocolate Peanut Butter Cup ice cream. SUBSCRIBE: Get the day's top headlines sent to your inbox each weekday morning with the free 3News to GO! newsletter. According to Mitchell Brothers Ice...
Raising Cane's to Open in Amherst This Year
You get a chicken finger, and you get a chicken finger, and you get a chicken finger
Missing Cleveland mother and son found
CLEVELAND — Update:. Cleveland Police said the missing woman and her son were both found safe in Canton. The Cleveland Division of Police is asking for help from the public in locating a missing mother and her son. 20-year-old Mozetta Jackson and her son, 4-year-old Russell Jackson, have been...
Best in Cleveland popcorn: 9 local popcorn stores to celebrate National Popcorn Day
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- From sweet caramel to zingy cheese, today’s popcorn now comes in dozens -- dare we say hundreds -- of flavors. This humble food has a long and storied history as America’s favorite go-to snack -- dating back 5,000 years. But Americans officially launched their love affair with popcorn during World War II, when sugar was in short supply.
WFMJ.com
Covelli heiress files lawsuit over trust funds in Cleveland
There is a fight taking place and it's not at the Covelli Centre, but amongst the Covelli family. The granddaughter of the late Albert Covelli has filed a lawsuit against Covelli's daughter claiming breach of Grandchildren's Trust which was set up by the late Covelli and his wife Josephine. The...
Resident complains about neighbor’s pinwheels; fake friend defrauds woman of $600: Brook Park police blotter
BROOK PARK, Ohio – Neighbor problem: Park Drive. A Park man called police at about 10 a.m. Jan. 4 and complained that his neighbor planted pinwheels, signs and Halloween decorations along their mutual property line. The man said he believed the objects were on his neighbor’s property, but close...
Lightning strike causes fire at nursing and rehab center in Willard; all residents accounted for, schools closed Friday
WILLARD, Ohio — Officials are investigating following a fire at a Huron County nursing and rehab facility Thursday evening. Blossom Healthcare Skilled Nursing and Rehabilitation Center on East Howard Street became "engulfed in flames" as severe storms were making their way through the area, building operator Fisher-Titus confirmed. Fire and EMS crews responded to the scene, along with several employees from the company.
Endangered missing 8-year-old girl from Northwest Ohio found safe in Cleveland
HENRY COUNTY, Ohio — After an endangered missing child advisory was issued for multiple counties in Ohio, an 8-year-old girl was found safe in the Cleveland area. The U.S. Marshals Service Missing Child Unit and the Henry County Sheriff's Office found Elena Kalvitz in the 3400 block of West 94th Street on Friday.
Cleveland Clinic reports $200 million operating loss: State of the Clinic: The Wake Up for Thursday, Jan. 19, 2023
Subscribe to the Wake Up, cleveland.com’s free morning newsletter, delivered to your inbox weekdays at 5:30 a.m. The cost of healthcare is climbing, thanks to inflation. Labor costs are up 15-30%, while drugs, supplies and energy cost 20% more. And Medicare and Medicaid reimbursements are lagging behind. Clinic CEO...
cleveland19.com
Cleveland police: 2 men, 1 woman arrested after residential search warrant
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Two men and one woman were arrested after a residential search warrant on Tuesday, according to a Cleveland Police First District Facebook post. Police say a substantial amount of narcotics, currency, and a firearm was confiscated.
