Cleveland, OH

WKYC

Fitness Friday: Checking out Browns Fit in Cleveland

CLEVELAND — Each Friday of January is 'Fitness Friday' on GO!. We are showing you great places that will help you reach your workout goals in 2023. SUBSCRIBE: Get the day's top headlines sent to your inbox each weekday morning with the free 3News to GO! newsletter. At Browns...
CLEVELAND, OH
WKYC

Missing Cleveland mother and son found

CLEVELAND — Update:. Cleveland Police said the missing woman and her son were both found safe in Canton. The Cleveland Division of Police is asking for help from the public in locating a missing mother and her son. 20-year-old Mozetta Jackson and her son, 4-year-old Russell Jackson, have been...
CLEVELAND, OH
WFMJ.com

Covelli heiress files lawsuit over trust funds in Cleveland

There is a fight taking place and it's not at the Covelli Centre, but amongst the Covelli family. The granddaughter of the late Albert Covelli has filed a lawsuit against Covelli's daughter claiming breach of Grandchildren's Trust which was set up by the late Covelli and his wife Josephine. The...
CLEVELAND, OH
WKYC

Lightning strike causes fire at nursing and rehab center in Willard; all residents accounted for, schools closed Friday

WILLARD, Ohio — Officials are investigating following a fire at a Huron County nursing and rehab facility Thursday evening. Blossom Healthcare Skilled Nursing and Rehabilitation Center on East Howard Street became "engulfed in flames" as severe storms were making their way through the area, building operator Fisher-Titus confirmed. Fire and EMS crews responded to the scene, along with several employees from the company.
WILLARD, OH

