Texas Supreme Court ruling paves way for $30 billion dollar Dallas-to-Houston bullet trainJalyn SmootDallas, TX
Fast-growing restaurant chain opens another new location in DallasKristen WaltersDallas, TX
Former KKK headquarters near Dallas is being converted into an arts center by non-profit volunteersJalyn SmootFort Worth, TX
2023 Best Chicken Hot Spots in DallasSteven DoyleDallas, TX
Experience a Joyful Brunch at ParigiSteven DoyleDallas, TX
Related
Tom Brady Didn't Go Home To Gisele Bündchen After Loss To Cowboys & What's Next For Him
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers lost to the Dallas Cowboys last night with a final score of 31-14. It was a monumental game as it was Tom Brady's last one with his Florida team this season before he moves on to the next chapter. Brady had a tough year following his...
Yardbarker
Byron Leftwich got gift from Bucs hours before firing
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers fired offensive coordinator Byron Leftwich on Thursday, and the move came in an inadvertently brutal way. Leftwich arrived at work Thursday to find that he, along with every other member of the Buccaneers staff, had a painted commemorative football in his locker to congratulate staff members for winning back-to-back NFC South titles for the first time in franchise history, according to Rick Stroud of the Tampa Bay Times. Leftwich was promptly informed of his dismissal an hour later, making for brutally awkward timing from the organization’s perspective.
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Cowboys Sign New Kicker - T.Y. Hilton? ‘I Made A Lot of Game-Winners!’
The Dallas Cowboys kicker situation has dominated the media landscape ever since Brett Maher missed four straight extra-point attempts against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Monday night. Such has been the worry, that Dallas signed Tristan Vizcaino to the team as an insurance policy of sorts. Well, it turns out...
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Texans Interview With 49ers Coach DeMeco Ryans ‘Very Positive’
HOUSTON — The Houston Texans completed an interview with San Francisco 49ers defensive coordinator DeMeco Ryans Friday evening. And a source told Texans Daily that Houston's interview with Ryans was "lengthy and very positive." Ryans elevated the 49ers into one of the best defensive teams in the league. He...
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Texans Coach DeMeco Ryans? J.J. Watt Offers Personal, Powerful Opinion
HOUSTON — The Houston Texans completed an interview with San Francisco 49ers defensive coordinator DeMeco Ryans on Friday ... complete with a powerful and personal endorsement from none other than J.J. Watt. “As rookie in Houston, I bought my first house across the street from DeMeco because if Meco...
Former Heavyweight Champion Dies
The boxing world was rocked today when it was announced that a former heavyweight champion in the World Boxing Association has passed away. Gerrie Coetzee, who is from South Africa, passed away at the age of 67 due to lung cancer on Thursday, January 12, 2023.
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Report: Joe Burrow Extension Timeline Revealed
CINCINNATI — Mike Brown and the Bengals leadership are preparing to pay Joe Burrow his new big deal this offseason. According to Ian Rapoport, Cincinnati is ready to give Burrow a "big-time" extension. "My understanding is the Cincinnati Bengals are targeting this offseason for a big time, big money...
San Luis Obispo Tribune
NFL Insider Blasts Steelers Decision to Keep Matt Canada
PITTSBURGH -- The hottest topic surrounding the Pittsburgh Steelers right now is their decision to retain offensive coordinator Matt Canada for at least another season. The team confirmed with All Steelers that they will keep Canada around in 2023 after another poor season. The Steelers finished 16th in rushing yards per game, 23rd in passing yards per game and 26th in points per game in 2022 but will give their OC one more shot with their developing offense.
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Jaguars vs. Chiefs: Healthy Rookies Listed As Only Inactives
The Jacksonville Jaguars will enter Saturday's AFC Divisional Round game vs. the Kansas City Chiefs with a healthy roster, listing zero injured players as inactive. Instead, the Jaguars will be sitting a host of rookies as the rest of their roster is set to take on the AFC's top seed on the road.
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Cleveland Browns Assistant to Coach at Senior Bowl
At this year's Senior Bowl in Mobile, Alabama, the Cleveland Browns will have an assistant coach helping out. According to the Senior Bowl, Browns offensive assistant Ashton Grant will coach the National Team wide receivers. This is helpful for the Browns when it comes to the upcoming NFL Draft. Grant...
San Luis Obispo Tribune
How to Watch, Listen, & Receive LIVE Updates of Bengals at Bills
Information on Sunday's game can be seen below. Cincinnati Bengals (12-4) at Buffalo Bills (14-3) How to watch, stream, listen, and find live updates. TV: CBS. (Jim Nantz, Tony Romo, Tracy Wolfson, Jay Feely, Gene Steratore) Stream: fuboTV. Listen: Bengals on TuneIn, Bills on TuneIn. LIVE UPDATES: Follow All Bengals...
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Joe Mixon On Brian Callahan’s Head Coach Interview: ‘You Deserve To Have Your Shot’
CINCINNATI — Joe Mixon has had a first-hand look at Bengals offensive coordinator Brian Callahan over the last few seasons and thinks he'd be a great fit somewhere as a head coach. Callahan interviewed for the Colts' top position on Friday. "To be real, Callahan I shoot it to...
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Tony Dungy Under Fire After Damar Hamlin Remarks, Liter Box Tweet
PITTSBURGH -- Fans are not pleased with former Pittsburgh Steelers player and Super Bowl-winning coach Tony Dungy after he used Damar Hamlin to push an anti-abortion agenda during a March of Life in Washington, D.C. Dungy spoke to a crowd during the march this past weekend and used former Pitt...
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Score, Spread, & Over/Under Predictions for Jaguars at Chiefs
Trevor Lawrence threw four picks and was still able to lead his team to victory. It's unlikely he turns it over that much again but any one turnover will prove to be costly with Pat Mahomes on the other side. It might be a slow start for the Chiefs but they'll pull away early in the third quarter.
San Luis Obispo Tribune
NFL.com Mocks LSU OLB BJ Ojulari to Broncos in Round 1
The trickle of 2023 NFL mock drafts has now become a steady stream. After Dane Brugler published his 2023 mock 2.0 just this week, another titan of the industry — NFL Network’s Daniel Jeremiah — has officially released his first mock of the season. With some surprises...
San Luis Obispo Tribune
AFC East Rival Fires Three Ex-Patriots in Defensive Purge
As the New England Patriots prepare to restock their assistant coaching staff, a divisional rival is creating a few openings of its own ... and some former New Englanders are paying the price. The Miami Dolphins announced a series of coaching changes on Thursday, the moves headlined by the ousting...
San Luis Obispo Tribune
NFL DFS Picks for Sunday’s Divisional Playoffs
The Sunday slate in the DFS market is loaded with talent and potential scoring. The challenge will be finding the value plays to fill out the back end of the roster. Here’s a look at the game totals and matchup at SI Sportsbook:. Cincinnati Bengals at Buffalo Bills (48.5)
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Bills Show Off New ‘3’ Jewelry Honoring Damar Hamlin
The Buffalo Bills have found ways to celebrate and to honor recovering teammate Damar Hamlin in every way possible, both on and off the field. Or at least we thought they had. But now, a new wrinkle: As they prep for Sunday's playoff game against the visiting Cincinnati Bengals, each Bills player will have in his locker - or maybe around his neck - the gift of a piece of jewelry. ...
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Chargers Free Agents: Which Players Are Set to Hit the Open Market?
Free agency sits two months away, when teams can begin adding to their roster for the 2023 season. The Chargers' cornerstone players remain under contract. However, quarterback Justin Herbert will become eligible to receive an extension this offseason, one that could reshape the market for the league's top passers. In...
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Mahomes and His ‘Rogue Ninjas’
JuJu Smith-Schuster is seated by his locker at the Chiefs’ practice facility one afternoon in early December, nodding along to a reporter’s opening line of inquiry: Given his well-documented passion for anime—as a rookie in 2017, he celebrated a touchdown catch by mimicking a Dragon Ball Z attack move—to which of his favorite character ensembles would Smith-Schuster compare himself and his fellow Kansas City wide receivers?
