Walmart Stores Hit By Devastating Fires, Leaving Customers Concerned About Future Of LocationsTy D.Selma, AL
We Enjoyed a Classic Italian Meal and Experience at Provino's in KennesawDeanLandKennesaw, GA
Two Walmart Locations Have Indefinitely Closed; One May Not ReopenJoel EisenbergAtlanta, GA
7 people have been arrested on domestic terrorism charges after a gunshot death near a planned Atlanta police academy.Sherif SaadAtlanta, GA
These are the five highest rated pizzas in Atlanta. Do you agree?Ash JurbergAtlanta, GA
Tom Brady Didn't Go Home To Gisele Bündchen After Loss To Cowboys & What's Next For Him
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers lost to the Dallas Cowboys last night with a final score of 31-14. It was a monumental game as it was Tom Brady's last one with his Florida team this season before he moves on to the next chapter. Brady had a tough year following his...
Cowboys Release Cornerback Before 49ers Game
The Dallas Cowboys said goodbye to a member of their secondary ahead of Sunday night's divisional round game against the Niners. Per Todd Archer of ESPN, Dallas let go of cornerback Trayvon Mullen to open up a roster spot for veteran offensive lineman Aviante Collins. While also elevating former ...
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Former KC Chiefs quarterback’s trophy, lost since the 1980s, was just found in a car
A piece of NFL history is finally home after it was stolen approximately four decades ago. Police in Lee Summit, Missouri, discovered a trophy that was taken from iconic Kansas City Chiefs quarterback and broadcaster Len Dawson while arresting a suspected shoplifter on Jan. 6. The piece of football history was found in the back of a stolen vehicle that the accused shoplifter was driving.
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Bills QB Josh Allen: Buffalo Needs ‘More Targets’ for 1 Weapon vs. Bengals
The Cincinnati Bengals probably cannot be complete certain exactly which member of the Josh Allen armory is most dangerous. And maybe the Buffalo Bills - who obviously like it that way - cannot be completely certain, either. But Allen is willing to take a stab at is. “He’s been great...
San Luis Obispo Tribune
NFL Awards 2022: Execs Pick MVP, Rookies, Coach of the Year, More
There was this thing that Andy Reid said to me about Patrick Mahomes a couple of weeks ago that stuck with me, and I can’t let it go. His Chiefs had just dispatched the Raiders to lock up the top seed in the AFC and move to within one win of the team’s fifth AFC title game in as many years, and in five years with Mahomes as starter.
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Changes Giants May Make on Defense vs. Eagles
New York Giants defensive coordinator Wink Martindale is known for his uber-aggressive defense that plays man coverage on the back end and throws everything, including the kitchen sink, at you in the front seven. That strategy works, especially the first time playing a team when they have to adjust on...
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Watch: Game Ball From Bengals’ Playoff Win Delivered to Bar in Joe Burrow’s Hometown
CINCINNATI — Bengals head coach Zac Taylor's decision to distribute game balls to bars and restaurants across Cincinnati has reached the national stage. The Bengals are sending a game ball from their win over the Ravens to Washington D.C. But the first one that wasn't handed out in the...
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Philadelphia Eagles vs New York Giants Odds, Picks & Predictions
We may earn a fee if you make a purchase through one of our links. The newsroom and editorial staff were not involved in the creation of this content. Jalen Hurts and the Philadelphia Eagles, the No. 1 seed in the NFC, host familiar foes in the NFL Divisional Round playoffs: Daniel Jones and the New York Giants. The third-and-final matchup between NFC East rivals is Saturday night at Lincoln Financial Field, with the winner advancing to the NFC Championship Game.
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Rashod Bateman Healing, Almost Ready to ‘Run Full Speed’ for Ravens
OWINGS MILLS, Md. — The injury to Rashod Bateman further hampered the production of the wide receivers this past season. One of the key priorities is upgrading that position. Bateman opted to have Lisfranc surgery on his foot in early November and missed the remainder of the season. Bateman...
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Cowboys Sign New Kicker - T.Y. Hilton? ‘I Made A Lot of Game-Winners!’
The Dallas Cowboys kicker situation has dominated the media landscape ever since Brett Maher missed four straight extra-point attempts against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Monday night. Such has been the worry, that Dallas signed Tristan Vizcaino to the team as an insurance policy of sorts. Well, it turns out...
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Predicting the Final Score of the 49ers-Cowboys Divisional Playoff Game
The 49ers haven't beaten a team as good as Dallas this season. The best teams the 49ers have beaten are the Chargers and the Dolphins, and both got eliminated from the playoffs last week. The only team that's still alive which the 49ers have played is the Chiefs, who beat them 44-23.
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Bijan Robinson Set to Be Longhorns’ First 1st-Round Pick in Nearly a Decade
With the college football season over, and 24 NFL teams looking towards the offseason, it is officially mock draft season. From now until the NFL draft in April, you are likely to see hundreds of different mock drafts with dozens of different outcomes. For the Texas Longhorns, they will likely have one first-round pick in running back Bijan Robinson.
San Luis Obispo Tribune
With Ed Donatell Gone, 3 Thoughts on the Vikings’ Defensive Coordinator Search
Last winter, following the conclusion of another sub-.500 Vikings season, general manager Rick Spielman and head coach Mike Zimmer were shown the door. That meant, for the first time in a long time, fans got to follow the intrigue of searches for replacements at both crucial leadership positions. It was...
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Ranking the Five BYU Transfers That Will Have the Greatest Impact in 2023
BYU has already added 12 players from the transfer portal for the 2023 season. Today, we rank the five that we believe will have the greatest impact in 2023. Kedon Slovis won't be handed the starting job, but he will be the favorite to start for BYU at quarterback in 2023. Should he win the job, Slovis becomes one of the most important members of the team in 2023. If offensive coordinator Aaron Roderick can help Slovis return to his USC form, Slovis will be really good running BYU's offense.
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Texans Interview With 49ers Coach DeMeco Ryans ‘Very Positive’
HOUSTON — The Houston Texans completed an interview with San Francisco 49ers defensive coordinator DeMeco Ryans Friday evening. And a source told Texans Daily that Houston's interview with Ryans was "lengthy and very positive." Ryans elevated the 49ers into one of the best defensive teams in the league. He...
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Colts Head Coaching Superlatives: Best Minds, Best Fits, and More
Indianapolis Colts General Manager Chris Ballard said that the team would cast a wide net in their search for a head coach this offseason. He has certainly kept his promise so far, as the team has interviewed/is set to interview 13 candidates for the job (so far). Here is a...
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Score, Spread, & Over/Under Predictions for Jaguars at Chiefs
Trevor Lawrence threw four picks and was still able to lead his team to victory. It's unlikely he turns it over that much again but any one turnover will prove to be costly with Pat Mahomes on the other side. It might be a slow start for the Chiefs but they'll pull away early in the third quarter.
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Sleeper Candidate Emerges for Colts Head Coach
The Indianapolis Colts have been linked with more than 10 candidates for their vacant head coaching position, and the latest can be considered one of the bigger-dark horses in the search. The Colts announced on Friday afternoon they had completed an interview with Green Bay Packers special teams coordinator Rich...
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Report: Russell Wilson Contacts Broncos’ HC Target Sean Payton
Russell Wilson has tried to hitch his star to Sean Payton in the mad NFL sweepstakes to land him as head coach. The Denver Broncos had an interview with Payton on Tuesday that reportedly lasted a few hours. Payton came out of that palaver with the Broncos "impressed" by the team's new ownership group, helmed by majority owner Rob Walton and CEO Greg Penner.
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Bills vs. Bengals: ‘Laughs & Giggles’ is Higgins’ Hope with Hamlin
And isn't it amazing - for both Tee Higgins and Damar Hamlin - that such a statement, such a wish, can be part of the upcoming playoff weekend as the Cincinnati Bengals will play at the Buffalo Bills three weeks after Hamlin's near-death episode in Cincy on "Monday Night Football''?
