Columbia, MO

mutigers.com

Tennis Faces SEMO & UCA In Springfield This Week

COLUMBIA, Mo. – University of Missouri tennis returns to action on Thursday and Friday with a pair of dual meets at the Cooper Tennis Center in Springfield, Missouri. The Tigers, 7-1 in dual-meet action this season, face Southeast Missouri State on Thursday at 9 a.m. CT before taking on Central Arkansas on Friday. Mizzou's matchup with the Bears will take place one hour after the conclusion of the dual between SEMO and UCA, set for 8 a.m. Friday.
COLUMBIA, MO
Columbia Missourian

In Paris, former MU coach Quin Snyder briefly gets back to work

PARIS — Former Missouri men’s basketball coach Quin Snyder was back in his element. Sweats, sneakers, T-shirt. Evaluating players, sharing ideas, connecting with new people and reconnecting with some others. He was coaching again. For two days, anyway.
COLUMBIA, MO
CJ Coombs

Historic 1890 Wardell House in Macon, Missouri, home to diversified businessman, Thomas E. Wardell, Jr.

Correction: A last brief and necessary paragraph was added because I just learned this house was demolished, sadly. The Wardell House is located at 1 Wardell Road in Macon Missouri (Macon County). This historic home was built in 1890--that's 132 years ago. The architectural style of this three-story dwelling is Queen Anne. The house includes a basement and a verandah as well as an open tower on the second and third stories. In 1986, this house was listed on the National Register of Historic Places.
MACON, MO
muddyrivernews.com

Fescue foot reported in Missouri cattle

COLUMBIA, Mo. — University of Missouri Extension specialists recently received several reports of Missouri cattle dying due to fescue foot, says MU Extension state forage specialist Craig Roberts. These significant losses show why beef producers should check herds for warning signs of fescue foot in early January, when it...
MISSOURI STATE
939theeagle.com

Columbia business leaders focusing on I-70 across Missouri

I-70 across Missouri will be a major theme during Missouri’s 2023 legislative session, according to Columbia Chamber of Commerce president Matt McCormick. “I mean I-70 we’ve got to get something done with I-70, so we can continue moving forward with other highways and other interstates through our state,” McCormick says.
COLUMBIA, MO
KMIZ ABC 17 News

Basye files lawsuit against Columbia Public Schools, Columbia School Board

COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ) Former Missouri State Rep. Chuck Basye is filing a lawsuit against Columbia Public Schools, the Columbia School Board and its members. Verified-Petition-Basye-v.-Columbia-Public-Schools-1.18.23-FINALDownload Basye told ABC 17 News that he filed the petition around 6 p.m. Wednesday. His lawyer, Brent Haden, confirmed on Wednesday evening that he's filing it. Basye said in December The post Basye files lawsuit against Columbia Public Schools, Columbia School Board appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
COLUMBIA, MO
abc17news.com

Driver killed in rollover crash east of Columbia

BOONE COUNTY, Mo. (KMIZ) - The driver of a work truck died after his vehicle rolled over east of Columbia on Monday. Troy Boshears, 22, of Paris, Missouri, was pronounced dead at the scene. The Missouri State Highway Patrol report did not say if he was wearing a seatbelt. Gale...
COLUMBIA, MO
kttn.com

Passenger in SUV seriously injured in crash on Highway 63

The Highway Patrol reports a Hallsville woman sustained serious injuries when a sport utility vehicle hit a pickup truck in Queen City on Wednesday morning, January 18th. Forty-four-year-old Misty Robb was a passenger in the SUV. An ambulance transported her to Northeast Regional Medical Center in Kirksville. No injuries were reported for the driver of the SUV, 69-year-old Brenda Lewis of Centralia, and the driver of the pickup, 69-year-old John Rhoads of Queen City.
QUEEN CITY, MO

