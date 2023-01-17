Read full article on original website
herosports.com
Sam Houston Coach K.C. Keeler Excited About FBS Move
Throughout his coaching career, first at Division III Rowan University, then at Delaware, and now Sam Houston, K.C. Keeler has always been used to competing for championships. Keeler is the only coach in FCS history to win national titles at multiple schools. He led Delaware to the 2003 championship (called I-AA back then) and Sam Houston to the FCS title in the spring of 2021 (when the season was moved due to COVID). He is the only coach in NCAA history to take three programs to the national title game. In 29 seasons, his teams have earned 18 NCAA appearances and appeared in at least the national semifinals 14 times, including nine times in the championship game. Throw in 11 conference titles and for the large majority of seasons, his teams were battling for something.
Fort Bend Star
HS Hoops: Hurricanes climb atop 20-6A boys hoops standings
After spending the last several seasons among the ranks of the elite in Class 5A, the Hightower Hurricanes faced a step up in competition after realignment pushed them into one of the Houston area’s most competitive districts. But so far, the Hurricanes have been up to the challenge and...
Is the New York Times' 36 Hours in Houston as bad as people say?
We break down what the travel article got right and what it got wrong.
kjas.com
Ruben Holmes Finnels
Ruben Holmes Finnels, age 55, native of Houston, TX, and resident of Baytown, TX, transitioned on January 7, 2023. Funeral Services will be Saturday, January 21, 2023, at 11:00 a.m., at Biloxi CME Church, 566 CR 465 in Bon Wier. Visitation will begin at 10:00 a.m. prior to the service. Interment will follow at the Biloxi Evergreen Cemetery, under the direction of Coleman’s Mortuary in Jasper.
Houston Mayor Turner receives winnings from Astros with proceeds going to charity
"The City of Houston and baseball fans will never get tired of celebrating the Houston Astros and the 2022 World Series Championship. I am grateful to Mayor Kenney for following through on our friendly wager and especially for donating to a Houston-based organization with a mission to end childhood hunger." Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner.
cw39.com
East downtown Houston stadium renamed Shell Energy Stadium
HOUSTON (KIAH) — The stadium in east downtown Houston that is home to the Houston Dynamo and Houston Dash soccer clubs, as well as the Texas Southern University football team, has undergone a name change from PNC Stadium to Shell Energy Stadium. On Tuesday, the Dynamo announced that the...
KSAT 12
Montgomery County-owned venue will host Kyle Rittenhouse rally against censorship
Sign up for The Brief, The Texas Tribune’s daily newsletter that keeps readers up to speed on the most essential Texas news. The “Rally against Censorship” featuring Kyle Rittenhouse has found a new venue in Conroe, days after a local brewery pulled out of the event. The...
Trap Kitchen Brings New Concept To Houston
Great news for Houston foodies or people planning to visit Bayou City. “Cali”, a culinary infusion of California cuisine and a taste of Texas, is coming to Houston from L.A.’s Trap Kitchen. The hybrid dining concept will bring the best fresh ingredients and flavors to a new...
spacecityweather.com
The remainder of January is really going to feel like January in Houston
Good morning. A front pushed into Houston on Wednesday afternoon, dropping temperatures and humidity in its wake. After a mostly sunny day today, with highs near 70 degrees, it would not surprise me if we don’t see the 70s again for the rest of this month as a series of fronts keep us on the cooler side. At the same time, I also don’t expect anything too extreme, in terms of cold, with lows mostly in the 40s and no freezes on the near-term horizon.
The 5 best barbecue restaurants in Houston. How many have you been to?
Over the last couple of weeks, I have looked at the best burgers, breakfast tacos, and pizzas in Houston. Today we continue our "best of" series and look at my favorite type of food- barbecue, to see where to find the best barbecue in Houston.
fox26houston.com
New affordable housing units open in Greenspoint
288 new affordable housing units just opened in the Greenspoint area in Houston creating more homes in a desperate shortage of affordable housing the Houston area. FOX 26 Consumer Reporter Heather Sullivan reports from north Houston on what this means for the community.
cw39.com
#ICYMI: Body found may be missing Houston mother, residents upset at Conroe gun range, water main break in Montrose
HOUSTON (KIAH) — Here’s what you missed on Eyewitness News at 9 here on CW39 Houston. A body found in Sunnyside on Wednesday could be tied to the disappearance of a missing mother of five. Some City of Houston parks employees found the body in a wooded area...
fox26houston.com
Casket found in ditch of Houston neighborhood
Lloyd Tucker Jr. made a strange discovery outside his home in northeast Houston Sunday morning while he was heading out to run some errands. He saw a casket sitting in a ditch at the intersection of Hillis St. and Parkette Drive near Tidwell Road. He says the casket wasn't there the previous night.
wbrz.com
Southern University students among those hurt in deadly shooting at Houston club
HOUSTON - A pair of Southern University students were among the victims rushed to a Texas hospital after a mass shooting over the weekend. Harris County deputies swarmed the Touch Lounge in Houston after roughly 50 shots were fired in the parking lot outside the club around 2 a.m. Sunday.
2 smokin' Houston-area barbecue names fire up new restaurants in bustling 'burbs
Two of the Houston-area's most highly rated barbecue joints have opened new locations. Killen's Barbecue has begun a soft opening at its new Cypress location, and Brett's BBQ Shop in Katy has moved to its new location near Katy Mills Mall. Killen's Barbecue began its soft opening at the new Cypress location this Friday, January 20. For now, the restaurant will be open Tuesday-Sunday from 11 am until sold out. Chef-owner Ronnie Killen tells CultureMap that he plans to add dinner hours in the coming weeks once he's hired some additional employees. First announced in August, Killen's Barbecue occupies the former Burro...
Houston Chronicle
'They are starving us': Houston teachers union condemns school choice blitz
In his third inaugural speech as the governor of Texas, Greg Abbott said investing in private schools would be on the list of priorities in the 88th legislative session. Under the guise of "school vouchers," both Abbott and Texas Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick said they would use a piece of taxpayers' $33 billion surplus to invest public dollars in private charter schools.
fox26houston.com
Several coyote sightings reported near downtown Houston
HOUSTON - There have been several sighting reported recently of coyotes close to downtown Houston. "I was very surprised," said Chris Alan. "Then, I was a little nervous when I started taking pictures of it. It was running around." Last week, Alan saw a coyote sunbathing at Memorial Park around...
Essence
Attorney And Chef Waymond Wesley Is Getting Cooked For His Colorist Comments
"Black b**ches make for good punching bags," Harris County District Attorney Waymond Wesley tweeted, among other racist and sexist remarks. A district attorney for Harris County– which covers Houston, Texas– is catching heat for sexist and racist Twitter posts he made that insulted Black women. If a cooking...
fox26houston.com
La Marque High School dance instructor Tiffany Hill nominated for National LifeChanger of the Year award
Houston - Tiffany Hill, a dance instructor at La Marque High School, has been nominated for the 2022-23 National LifeChanger of the Year award. Sponsored by the National Life Group Foundation, LifeChanger of the Year recognizes and rewards the very best K-12 educators and school district employees across the United States who are making a difference in the lives of students by exemplifying excellence, positive influence and leadership.
fox26houston.com
Illegal game room in northwest Houston shut down, $11,000 seized
HOUSTON - An illegal game room was shut down in northwest Houston officials say. On Thursday, investigators with Harris County Constable Mark Herman's Office executed a search warrant for an illegal game room in the 16700 block of Hollister Street. They had been receiving complaints of illegal gambling at the location.
