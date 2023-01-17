Read full article on original website
Atlantic City man arrested in stabbing
An Atlantic City man was arrested in a stabbing Thursday. Police were called to the 100 block of North Tennessee Avenue at 5:50 p.m. for the report of a man stabbed, Sgt. Paul Aristizabal said. The 25-year-old city resident had a stab wound to his upper chest and was bleeding...
Pleasantville, NJ, Man Pleads Guilty to Unlawful Possession of a Handgun
A 19-year-old man from Pleasantville has pleaded guilty to unlawful possession of a handgun in connection to a traffic stop last June. The Atlantic County Prosecutor's Office says earlier this week, Jonathan Valentine pleaded guilty to second-degree unlawful possession of a handgun in exchange for a three-year term in state prison with a one-year period of parole ineligibility, following a plea agreement.
Evesham, NJ, Police: Charges Upgraded Against Son Who Beat His Mother With a Landscaping Rock
Authorities in Burlington County say charges have been upgraded against a 43-year-old man who allegedly beat his mother with a landscaping rock earlier this week, critically injuring her. Lawrence Y. Kim of Marlton was originally charged with,. Second-degree aggravated assault. Third-degree unlawful possession of a weapon. Fourth-degree possession of a...
Philly man jailed pending trial in drug deal that ended in fatal shooting in N.J.
A judge has ordered a 22-year-old Philadelphia man jailed pending trial on charges that he shot a South Jersey resident to death during a drug transaction. Tyler L. McKinney shot 21-year-old Brandon L. Blanton multiple times in the area of Franklin and Wallace streets in Woodbury around 2:30 p.m. on Jan. 4, according to the Gloucester County Prosecutor’s Office.
Man Wanted For 2 Armed Robberies Arrested In Atlantic City
A man who allegedly robbed the same convenience store twice in two weeks was arrested by Atlantic City police. The store was robbed at knifepoint by the suspect both times, authorities said. At 5:04 p.m., on Monday, Jan. 16, Atlantic City Police Officer John Bell observed a vehicle driving in...
7 Arrested in Atlantic City Drug Crackdown
A joint police task force doing surveillance in two areas of Atlantic City known for drug sales arrested seven people on Wednesday. Atlantic City Police say the multi-agency operation found drugs, cash, and a gun during the drug sweep. In a Facebook post, Atlantic City Police said they made the...
Wanted Atlantic City, NJ, Man Arrested on Murder, Weapons Charges
Authorities say an Atlantic City man who was wanted on murder and weapons charges was arrested early Thursday morning. 48-year-old Kenneth Creek was taken into custody by members of the United States Marshals Service, the Atlantic County Prosecutor’s Office, and the Atlantic City Police Department. Creek had been wanted...
Fugitive arrested in fatal Atlantic City shooting
An Atlantic City man who has been wanted in a killing last year was arrested Wednesday morning. Kenneth Creek, 48, was charged within days of the Aug. 25 killing of Jordan Eaddy. Eaddy, 31, of Philadelphia, was found fatally shot just after midnight in the 1300 block of Baltic Avenue...
Ocean County, NJ, Man Indicted For Aggravated Manslaughter
Authorities in Ocean County say a man has been indicted on numerous charges, including aggravated manslaughter, for fatally stabbing a man in the neck last May. 33-year-old Michael Tsamas of Laurence Harbor is facing aggravated manslaughter, possession of a weapon for an unlawful purpose, two counts of unlawful possession of a weapon, and two counts of possession of a prohibited weapon charges.
NBC Philadelphia
Man Jailed for Murder Investigated by Predator Detective to Be Released
A man who has spent a decade in jail for a murder officials say he likely did not commit, is set to be exonerated after a former Philadelphia detective involved in his case was convicted for grooming and sexually assaulting witnesses and informants. In December, former Philadelphia Police Detective Philip...
Prosecutor: PA Man Charged With Stealing $866K From Burlington County, NJ, Employer
A man from Levittown, PA, has been charged for allegedly stealing more than $866,000 from his Willingboro-based employer. Burlington County Prosecutor LaChia Bradshaw's office says 31-year-old Brian Myslinski surrendered at her office in Mount Holly on Tuesday. He has been charged with,. First-degree financial facilitation of criminal activity. First-degree elements...
Atlantic City man admits to 2021 shooting that wounded man
An Atlantic City man faces six years in prison in a 2021 shooting that wounded a man. Leslie Washington, 39, pleaded guilty to second-degree aggravated assault in the Aug. 6, 2021, incident. He admitted to firing a single shot through the door of the victim’s home, striking the 48-year-old man...
Triple shooting leaves teen dead in Wissinoming
Philadelphia police are investigating a triple shooting that left a teenager dead on Thursday night.
southjerseyobserver.com
Detectives Arrest & Charge Juvenile in Connection With Fatal Shooting of Another Teenager
Detectives have arrested and charged a juvenile in connection with the fatal shooting of another teenager in Camden City last month, reported Camden County Prosecutor Grace C. MacAulay and Camden County Police Chief Gabriel Rodriguez. The suspect, a 14-year-old male from Camden, was arrested and charged with 1st-Degree Murder in...
Man Busted With 4 Pounds Marijuana Advertised Sales On Atlantic City Street: Police
A Brooklyn man was arrested with nearly four pounds of marijuana in his car, authorities said.At 6:35 p.m. on Sunday, Jan. 15, Herbert Nelson, 37, was found selling from his personal vehicle on a city street, they said.Officer John Bell was patrolling the area of Jim Whelan Boardwalk Hal…
Mays Landing man indicted in EHT killing still a fugitive
A Mays Landing man’s murder case is moving through the system while he remains a fugitive. Isaiah Toulson, 38, was charged last month in the killing of Charles Wynn, who was found fatally shot Aug. 19, outside a warehouse on Delilah Road in Egg Harbor Township. Wynn, 31, died...
southjerseyobserver.com
Westville Police Searching For Rita Ramminger
The Westville Police Dept. is requesting the public’s assistance with information concerning the whereabouts of Rita Ramminger of Mullica Twp. Ramminger is wanted by the authorities in connection with an alleged Theft of a 2005 Dodge Dakota and Assault by Auto. The incident took place on January 17, 2023...
fox29.com
Police: 17-year-old boy extremely critical after triple shooting in Frankford
FRANKFORD - A triple shooting has seriously injured a 17-year-old boy, officials say. The shooting happened Thursday night, about 6 p.m., on the 2000 block of Brill Street, in Philadelphia’s Frankford neighborhood. According to authorities, the 17-year-old was taken by a person in a private vehicle to the firehouse...
Driver indicted in crash that killed 34-year-old crossing N.J. street
A grand jury has indicted a Cumberland County motorist on charges he left the scene of a fatal collision with a pedestrian and was unlicensed at the time of the crash. Steven Clark, 66, was allegedly at the wheel of a minivan traveling on North Pearl Street in Bridgeton around 8:40 p.m. on Oct. 17 when prosecutors say the vehicle struck Leonardo Sanchez-Salas as he crossed the street.
Fugitive wanted in NJ deli fraud scheme arrested in Thailand
A fugitive on the run since September is now under arrest on federal charges that center around a South Jersey deli.
