Atlantic City, NJ

BreakingAC

Atlantic City man arrested in stabbing

An Atlantic City man was arrested in a stabbing Thursday. Police were called to the 100 block of North Tennessee Avenue at 5:50 p.m. for the report of a man stabbed, Sgt. Paul Aristizabal said. The 25-year-old city resident had a stab wound to his upper chest and was bleeding...
ATLANTIC CITY, NJ
WPG Talk Radio

Pleasantville, NJ, Man Pleads Guilty to Unlawful Possession of a Handgun

A 19-year-old man from Pleasantville has pleaded guilty to unlawful possession of a handgun in connection to a traffic stop last June. The Atlantic County Prosecutor's Office says earlier this week, Jonathan Valentine pleaded guilty to second-degree unlawful possession of a handgun in exchange for a three-year term in state prison with a one-year period of parole ineligibility, following a plea agreement.
PLEASANTVILLE, NJ
WPG Talk Radio

Evesham, NJ, Police: Charges Upgraded Against Son Who Beat His Mother With a Landscaping Rock

Authorities in Burlington County say charges have been upgraded against a 43-year-old man who allegedly beat his mother with a landscaping rock earlier this week, critically injuring her. Lawrence Y. Kim of Marlton was originally charged with,. Second-degree aggravated assault. Third-degree unlawful possession of a weapon. Fourth-degree possession of a...
BURLINGTON COUNTY, NJ
Rock 104.1

7 Arrested in Atlantic City Drug Crackdown

A joint police task force doing surveillance in two areas of Atlantic City known for drug sales arrested seven people on Wednesday. Atlantic City Police say the multi-agency operation found drugs, cash, and a gun during the drug sweep. In a Facebook post, Atlantic City Police said they made the...
ATLANTIC CITY, NJ
BreakingAC

Fugitive arrested in fatal Atlantic City shooting

An Atlantic City man who has been wanted in a killing last year was arrested Wednesday morning. Kenneth Creek, 48, was charged within days of the Aug. 25 killing of Jordan Eaddy. Eaddy, 31, of Philadelphia, was found fatally shot just after midnight in the 1300 block of Baltic Avenue...
ATLANTIC CITY, NJ
WPG Talk Radio

Ocean County, NJ, Man Indicted For Aggravated Manslaughter

Authorities in Ocean County say a man has been indicted on numerous charges, including aggravated manslaughter, for fatally stabbing a man in the neck last May. 33-year-old Michael Tsamas of Laurence Harbor is facing aggravated manslaughter, possession of a weapon for an unlawful purpose, two counts of unlawful possession of a weapon, and two counts of possession of a prohibited weapon charges.
OCEAN COUNTY, NJ
WPG Talk Radio

Prosecutor: PA Man Charged With Stealing $866K From Burlington County, NJ, Employer

A man from Levittown, PA, has been charged for allegedly stealing more than $866,000 from his Willingboro-based employer. Burlington County Prosecutor LaChia Bradshaw's office says 31-year-old Brian Myslinski surrendered at her office in Mount Holly on Tuesday. He has been charged with,. First-degree financial facilitation of criminal activity. First-degree elements...
BURLINGTON COUNTY, NJ
southjerseyobserver.com

Westville Police Searching For Rita Ramminger

The Westville Police Dept. is requesting the public’s assistance with information concerning the whereabouts of Rita Ramminger of Mullica Twp. Ramminger is wanted by the authorities in connection with an alleged Theft of a 2005 Dodge Dakota and Assault by Auto. The incident took place on January 17, 2023...
WESTVILLE, NJ
NJ.com

Driver indicted in crash that killed 34-year-old crossing N.J. street

A grand jury has indicted a Cumberland County motorist on charges he left the scene of a fatal collision with a pedestrian and was unlicensed at the time of the crash. Steven Clark, 66, was allegedly at the wheel of a minivan traveling on North Pearl Street in Bridgeton around 8:40 p.m. on Oct. 17 when prosecutors say the vehicle struck Leonardo Sanchez-Salas as he crossed the street.
BRIDGETON, NJ
WPG Talk Radio

WPG Talk Radio

