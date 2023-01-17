ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Seasonal depression and beating the winter blues

SCRANTON, Pa. — For many people, winter in northeastern and central Pennsylvania can feel like it lasts forever, and that's when the winter blues can set in. Mid-January can be the hardest after the holidays, with bills piling up and the cold forcing people inside. Bill Citino is the...
SCRANTON, PA
Pickleball tournament for a young boy in need

WILLIAMSPORT, Pa. — Vhito DeCapria watched on as people play pickleball at the YMCA in Williamsport. The 11-year-old from Jersey Shore has had to battle cancer twice in his life. After being cancer free for seven years, doctors say Vhito relapsed with secondary cancer, Osteosarcoma, in August. In December,...
WILLIAMSPORT, PA
Students encouraged to put civics knowledge to the test

LUZERNE COUNTY, Pa. — You've heard of a spelling bee. But what about a competition centered around American democracy?. "It's testing kids in sixth, seventh, and eighth grade across the county on their civics knowledge and bringing some fun and excitement around civics," said Hilary Crow, vice president of the U.S. Chamber of Commerce Foundation.
LUZERNE COUNTY, PA
16 To The Rescue: Almirola

SOUTH WILLIAMSPORT, Pa. — This week we meet a litter of 10-week-old German shepherd/boxer/pit bull mixes referred to as the NASCAR litter. They are all named after race car drivers and are all being fostered in a loving home in South Williamsport through Echo Dogs White Shepherd Rescue. Almirola,...
SOUTH WILLIAMSPORT, PA
Find out what it's like to be a state trooper

SELINSGROVE, Pa. — If you've ever considered working in law enforcement or are curious about what police officers do, an upcoming program might be for you. The Citizens' Police Academy is designed to expose people to different parts of law enforcement. "We bring in different people of law enforcement...
SELINSGROVE, PA
Former Danville-area hotel torn down

MONTOUR COUNTY, Pa. — The former Days Inn hotel near Danville has seen better days. It's been vacant for nearly ten years, but officials say the hotel's owner stopped putting money into it around 2000. "It's really just beyond being salvaged. It needs to come down. It has been...
DANVILLE, PA
Woman pleads guilty in death of two kids

LYCOMING COUNTY, Pa. — A woman in Lycoming County has pleaded guilty to murder charges. Echo Butler and Marie Snyder were accused of starving and abusing Snyder's two kids. In 2021, Butler's mother told police that the two girls died and were buried in the backyard of a home on Livermore road in Hepburn Township.
LYCOMING COUNTY, PA
State grants awarded to improve playgrounds

TREMONT, Pa. — Jim Scheibly has lived in Tremont all his life and showed Newswatch 16 the playground he used to go to all the time as a kid. Now he works as the borough's road manager. He's 55 years old and says the playground equipment is older than he is.
TREMONT, PA
A new home for Alvernia's Schuylkill County campus

POTTSVILLE, Pa. — A ribbon cutting was held Thursday afternoon at Alvernia's new campus in Pottsville. The two-year year project of creating Pottsville CollegeTowne is finally complete. The campus was formerly located at the Cressona mall and moved its campus to a former grocery store on Progress Avenue in...
POTTSVILLE, PA
Kids rescued after bus goes over embankment

DANVILLE, Pa. — Early Thursday morning, a school bus filled with 11 middle schoolers went off an embankment. Residents who saw the bus crash this morning say a combination of bad weather, low visibility, and unfamiliarity with the area could've all played a role in sending that bus off the road and into a creek.
DANVILLE, PA
Fairyland Farms in Carbon County named 'Century Farm'

LEHIGHTON, Pa. — Tradition, family, and legacy — three words Luke Graver, the co-owner of Fairyland Farms, grew up with on his sixth-generation farm in Franklin Township. "This is a historical place, and it's a farm like no other has seen before. It started in the 20s, was a really booming place through the 30s, 40s, and 50s," Graver said. "June Carter, from the Carter family, Johnny Cash's wife, she performed here. It really was a place where people came from all over."
CARBON COUNTY, PA
NeighborWorks gets big funding boost

SCRANTON, Pa. — NeighborWorks Northeastern Pennsylvania is getting a big boost in funding. One million dollars to be exact. U.S. Senator Bob Casey and U.S. Rep Matt Cartwright visited the Electric City Friday for the announcement. The money will help out the Aging In-place program which aims to keep...
SCRANTON, PA
Popular drive-in theater now plans to reopen

NORTHUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa. — The Point Drive-In has been a popular spot to watch movies in Northumberland County since 1953. The drive-in sits off Route 11 between Northumberland and Danville, and many people thought it rolled its final credits last summer. Officials at the theater said it would close...
NORTHUMBERLAND COUNTY, PA
Dream Week kicks off in Williamsport

WILLIAMSPORT, Pa. — This week is known as Dream Week in Williamsport. Over the course of the next few days, folks will celebrate the life of Martin Luther King Jr. The events are hosted by Americorps. "It is just a week where we provide activities for people to get...
WILLIAMSPORT, PA
