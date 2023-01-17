Effective: 2023-01-21 10:57:00 MST Expires: 2023-01-21 11:00:00 MST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Target Area: Clark; Codington; Day; Deuel; Hamlin DENSE FOG ADVISORY WILL EXPIRE AT NOON CST TODAY Observational trends have shown a decrease in coverage and magnitude of dense fog, and this trend should continue into the afternoon. Patchy dense fog remains possible during the early afternoon, and motorists are encouraged to slow down, use headlights, and leave plenty of distance ahead of them if they encounter dense fog.

CODINGTON COUNTY, SD ・ 6 HOURS AGO