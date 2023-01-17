Read full article on original website
Related
Falls Township Warehouse Approaches Next Phase of Development in Major Construction Project
A major development plan in Bucks County is moving on to the next phase of construction for a brand new trade center. Ryan Mulligan wrote about the developments for the Philadelphia Business Journal. NorthPoint Development is currently working on construction of a new 1,159,849 square-foot facility at Keystone Trade Center,...
Malvern Developers Propose West Whiteland Zoning Changes for Data Center
Fifteenfortyseven Critical Systems Realty and Malvern-based developer Green Fig Land company are working on obtaining zoning variance changes for the 2 million square foot data center at the former Foote Mineral site, writes Bill Rettew for The Daily Local News.
eastwhiteland.org
Important Message from East Whiteland Township
In response to recent articles in the Philadelphia Inquirer and Daily Local News, where the Township was asked to provide comments and a status update regarding recent data center proposals, below is a statement from East Whiteland Township:. "To date, no land development application has been received by the Township...
Class action status sought for suit against Pa. road contractor over benefit plan payments
WILLIAMSPORT – A federal judge has been asked to make a class action the lawsuit against a major Pennsylvania highway contractor accused of failing to make millions of dollars in required contributions to its retirement and other benefit plans. Three former employees of Glenn O. Hawbaker Inc., of State...
Something seems to be happening to NJ roads faster than usual: Have you also noticed? (Opinion)
New Jersey is full of many seasons that are not just limited to the weather. Yes, there are many we share with the entire country, but some are more unique to The Garden State. Some of the more common seasons have to do with the holidays. Aside from the most...
In Pa., heat pumps could be a climate change solution. But contractors and customers would need to buy in
Jason Nadzam stood recently in a cavernous workshop at Community College of Allegheny County’s West Hills complex near the Pittsburgh International Airport. A group of 12 students gathered around him for a morning of training in HVAC – heating, ventilation and air conditioning. He stood next to a...
Drought watch lifted for 5 Pa. counties
The Pennsylvania Department of Environmental Protection announced on Friday that a drought watch has been lifted for five Pennsylvania counties. After a meeting of the Commonwealth Drought Task Force, the drought watch was lifted for Carbon, Luzerne, Northampton, Potter, and Schuylkill counties. The Pennsylvania Department of Environmental Protection also said...
Pennsylvania launches Frontier Communications probe after deluge of complaints
(The Center Square) – Rural Pennsylvania has long struggled with phone and internet service, and now one provider is facing regulatory scrutiny for its shortcomings. In a number of northern counties, poor phone and internet connections provided by Frontier Communications have loosened a flood of complaints to the offices of Rep. Clint Owlett, R-Wellsboro, Rep. Tina Pickett, R-Towanda, and Rep. Martin Causer, R-Bradford. Customers of Frontier have noted interrupted phone...
Pennsylvania auditor digs up $20,000 pension underpayment after miscalculations
(The Center Square) – The latest batch of audits for municipal pension plans show a few localities received too much in state aid — and one error led to a $20,000 underpayment. In West Caln Township in Chester County, officials reported inaccurate data for their 14-person non-uniformed pension...
From 1 nest to 250 — NJ bald eagle population continues to climb
🔵 Eagles are still considered "state-endangered" and "state-threatened" in NJ. 🔵 83% of nests successfully produced eggs in 2022. 🔵 Delaware Bay region is NJ's bald eagle stronghold. New Jersey is home to 250 active bald eagle nests, according to a 2022 report from the Department of...
This Lehigh Valley Starbucks location soon will be temporarily closing. Here’s why.
Starbucks at the Northampton Crossings shopping center soon will be temporarily closing. A chain spokeswoman confirmed the coffee shop and eatery at Routes 248 and 33 in Lower Nazareth Township will be undergoing renovations. An employee who answered the phone Friday afternoon said the eatery remains open until at least Feb. 18.
lehighvalleynews.com
New mosque to be built at Al-Ahad Islamic Center in South Whitehall
SOUTH WHITEHALL TWP., Pa. — South Whitehall soon will have a new mosque. The Islamic congregation Shia Ithna Asheri Jamaat of Pennsylvania, or SIJPA, is building a new mosque at the Al-Ahad Islamic Center at 1500 Ridgeview Drive. Shia Ithna Asheri Jamaat of Pennsylvania, or SIJPA, is building a...
Pennsylvania state government is hiring. Here are 5 of the highest paying jobs open now
One position starts at a salary of more than $214,000.
PennDOT updates for January 20 windmill superloads
CLEARFIELD COUNTY, PA (WTAJ) – The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) announced three more windmill superload movements scheduled in the county Friday, January 20. Route details are: On Friday, January 20, tower sections will leave Falls Creek at 8 a.m., 10 a.m. and 11 a.m. None of these movements will feature the wrong-way maneuver at […]
‘Harrisburg is broken’ says House speaker; asks residents to fix it
(The Center Square) – Pennsylvania House Speaker Mark Rozzi said Friday that, despite serving as a state representative since 2012, he’s just now learned “Harrisburg is broken.”. And he wants residents to help him fix it. “As a rank-and-file member of the House for 10 years, I...
Lehigh Valley weather: Where’s the snow? 2022-23 winter is lacking, but that may soon change.
The 2022-23 winter in the Lehigh Valley has been mostly a wash as the region has repeatedly ended up on the warmer side of passing winter storms, which is generally expected again on Sunday and midweek. Snow it goes.
Phillymag.com
Just Listed in the Poconos: Brand-New Eurostyle House in Milford
Want to become the talk of your Poconos resort community? Build one of these on the lot you buy. Sign up for our weekly home and property newsletter, featuring homes for sale, neighborhood happenings, and more. I almost never feature houses that haven’t yet been built on this channel.
Six Montgomery County School Districts Are Among Top 50 in Pennsylvania
Six Montgomery County school districts ranked among Pennsylvania’s top school districts for 2022, writes Ryan Mulligan for the Philadelphia Business Journal. Lower Merion School District ranked highest, coming in fifth place in the state and third place for the Philadelphia region. Next on the list is Upper Dublin School...
Pennsylvania Game Commission: Montco’s Northeast Neighbors Remain Cautious about Unwanted Visitor
A year after its first sighting in the area, a nighttime predator may have returned. As Bucks County residents approach the one-year anniversary of a rare animal sighting, authorities are warning them to remain vigilant. Gregory Vellner reported the caution for NewsBreak. The Pennsylvania Game Commission has sent out a...
UPMC creating modern ‘company towns,’ dominating workers and dictating prices, lawmakers claim
Note: this article was updated to include a response from UPMC. Medical giant UMPC is bent on monopolizing health care, while also ignoring its non-profit responsibility to benefit rather than exploit communities, a pair of western Pennsylvania lawmakers and an anti-corporate advocate said on Thursday. The result is “soaring costs,...
Comments / 0