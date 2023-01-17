ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nantucket, MA

Comments / 0

Related
FUN 107

Fairhaven Coast Guard Auxiliary Offers Boating and Seamanship Course

The U.S. Coast Guard Auxiliary is offering a class to people who want to learn about boating. The 12-week course is taught by experienced Coast Guard Auxiliary teachers with years of experience on local waters. This would be the perfect introduction to recreational boating fundamentals, boating terminology, boat equipment and...
FAIRHAVEN, MA
capecod.com

Car crashes into paint store in Falmouth

FALMOUTH – A car struck the Benjamin Moore pain store at 631 Main Street (Route 28) shortly after 9:30 PM Thursday. Despite the damage, the driver of the Ford Mustang did not suffer any serious injuries. A fire hydrant was also sheared off in the crash. The structure suffered significant damage to a corner of it and a building inspector was called to the scene. Falmouth Police are investigating if speed and wet conditions may have been factors in the crash.
FALMOUTH, MA
country1025.com

This Was Just Named THE Most Underrated Attraction in Massachusetts

Massachusetts has no shortage of underrated attractions – the original Dunkin’ location, that orange t-rex on 1A, I think the Basketball Hall of Fame is still open – BUT only one Bay State attraction can win the coveted title of THE Most Underrated Attraction in the state and Prevention.com has named it… as well as the most underrated attraction in every US state.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
nbcboston.com

Thousands Without Power Across Mass., NH Amid Snowstorm

Thousands of people were without power on Friday morning across Massachusetts and New Hampshire as a snowstorm continues to blast the region. The Massachusetts Emergency Management Agency was reporting over 1,000 customers without electricity at 9 a.m., mostly in the Merrimack Valley and on the North Shore, though some outages have also been reported in Plymouth and Worcester counties, on Cape Cod and in the western part of the state.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
FUN 107

Westport Man’s Mantis Shrimp Mystery Solved After Wareham Find

Our recent article about a mantis shrimp that was found ashore in Wareham has helped a Westport man solve a nearly year-long mystery. We received an email this week from Doug Glassman, who said that he found a “deceased mysterious shelled creature” on his dock back in April 2022, but couldn’t get any answers as to what it was.
WAREHAM, MA
WNAW 94.7

Massachusetts Goodwill Shops Do Not Accept These 18 Items

With the passing of the holidays, you have probably acquired more goods and need to clear some space. I have plenty of items that need to be sold either online, in a yard sale, or donated to Goodwill. Speaking of Goodwill, I recently brought a box of CDs to the Great Barrington location in southern Berkshire County. I was speaking to the donation attendant in the back of the building and I asked him if it was okay to donate the CDs. He told me as long as it was just CDs and not VHS tapes and/or audio cassette tapes that it would be fine to drop them off.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
capecod.com

Large amount of fuel spilled on Route 6 ramp

YARMOUTH – A large quantity of fuel was reportedly spilled on the Exit 72 offramp from Route 6 westbound to Willow Street sometime after 4 PM Thursday. Fire officials called for a sander to cover the spill. Traffic was delayed in the area. It was not immediately clear where the fuel came from.
YARMOUTH, MA
a-z-animals.com

What’s the Largest Man-Made Lake in Rhode Island

Scituate Reservoir is the largest man-made lake in Rhode Island. Located in the center of the state near the city of Scituate, the 5.3 square mile reservoir supplies 60 percent of the drinking water to the state. This includes the capital city Providence. Created by building an earth-filled dam, now known as the Gainer Memorial Dam, the reservoir sits across the North Branch Pawtuxet River.
SCITUATE, RI
Cape Cod Chronicle

Animal Care Facility Planned For Route 6A

ORLEANS – According to the International Fund For Animal Welfare, Cape Cod is a hotspot for dolphin strandings. Now the agency plans to open a facility locally to better address the problem. The zoning board of appeals on Jan. 4 unanimously voted to approve a special permit for IFAW...
ORLEANS, MA
Turnto10.com

Search continues for multiple missing Massachusetts women

(WJAR) — Since Thanksgiving, four women from four Massachusetts communities have disappeared. These disappearances have rocked the entire state and for some, like Ana Walshe, they've raised questions all around the country. Investigators canvassed the streets and skies of Brookfield in search of 35-year-old Brittany Tee. Massachusetts State Police...
BROOKFIELD, MA
FUN 107

FUN 107

Fairhaven, MA
15K+
Followers
8K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

Fun 107 plays the best pop music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for New Bedford, Massachusetts. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy