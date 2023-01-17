Read full article on original website
Fairhaven Coast Guard Auxiliary Offers Boating and Seamanship Course
The U.S. Coast Guard Auxiliary is offering a class to people who want to learn about boating. The 12-week course is taught by experienced Coast Guard Auxiliary teachers with years of experience on local waters. This would be the perfect introduction to recreational boating fundamentals, boating terminology, boat equipment and...
20 Photos That Prove the SouthCoast is Just as Beautiful in Winter
We may be known for our beaches and salt marsh views in summertime, but as those who stay on Massachusetts' SouthCoast year-round know, it's just as amazing here in the off-season. One local Tik-Tok comedian went viral recently for poking fun at the idea of tourists in Cape Cod during...
Buzzards Bay Pizza Shop Fires Up New Name Thanks to Loyal Customers
In December, one Buzzards Bay pizza shop owner learned he had to change the name of his business just two weeks before his grand opening. Thanks to the help of his loyal customers, Josh Lowden has unveiled his shop's new name and his big plans for his first year as a brick-and-mortar restaurant.
Car crashes into paint store in Falmouth
FALMOUTH – A car struck the Benjamin Moore pain store at 631 Main Street (Route 28) shortly after 9:30 PM Thursday. Despite the damage, the driver of the Ford Mustang did not suffer any serious injuries. A fire hydrant was also sheared off in the crash. The structure suffered significant damage to a corner of it and a building inspector was called to the scene. Falmouth Police are investigating if speed and wet conditions may have been factors in the crash.
What to Do With Gift Cards to These Sold Fairhaven Restaurants
At the end of last summer, two beloved Fairhaven restaurants permanently closed. Elisabeth’s and Margaret’s – alongside ice cream stand Brady’s Ice Box – were then sold by the Buker family to Cullen North Walker Street, LLC just before the end of 2022. As with...
This Was Just Named THE Most Underrated Attraction in Massachusetts
Massachusetts has no shortage of underrated attractions – the original Dunkin’ location, that orange t-rex on 1A, I think the Basketball Hall of Fame is still open – BUT only one Bay State attraction can win the coveted title of THE Most Underrated Attraction in the state and Prevention.com has named it… as well as the most underrated attraction in every US state.
Tiny 'Town Within a Town' in Massachusetts Is Absolutely Precious
This is like a child's dream come true.
Thousands Without Power Across Mass., NH Amid Snowstorm
Thousands of people were without power on Friday morning across Massachusetts and New Hampshire as a snowstorm continues to blast the region. The Massachusetts Emergency Management Agency was reporting over 1,000 customers without electricity at 9 a.m., mostly in the Merrimack Valley and on the North Shore, though some outages have also been reported in Plymouth and Worcester counties, on Cape Cod and in the western part of the state.
Westport Man’s Mantis Shrimp Mystery Solved After Wareham Find
Our recent article about a mantis shrimp that was found ashore in Wareham has helped a Westport man solve a nearly year-long mystery. We received an email this week from Doug Glassman, who said that he found a “deceased mysterious shelled creature” on his dock back in April 2022, but couldn’t get any answers as to what it was.
Massachusetts Goodwill Shops Do Not Accept These 18 Items
With the passing of the holidays, you have probably acquired more goods and need to clear some space. I have plenty of items that need to be sold either online, in a yard sale, or donated to Goodwill. Speaking of Goodwill, I recently brought a box of CDs to the Great Barrington location in southern Berkshire County. I was speaking to the donation attendant in the back of the building and I asked him if it was okay to donate the CDs. He told me as long as it was just CDs and not VHS tapes and/or audio cassette tapes that it would be fine to drop them off.
Rhode Island air show is ‘no longer,’ Gen. Callahan says
The Rhode Island National Guard Open House Air Show will not be held this summer, or perhaps ever again.
School closings and delays in Massachusetts, New Hampshire
BOSTON - Some school districts will be closed Friday because of snow in the forecast. The CBS Boston team is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSBoston.com.
Large amount of fuel spilled on Route 6 ramp
YARMOUTH – A large quantity of fuel was reportedly spilled on the Exit 72 offramp from Route 6 westbound to Willow Street sometime after 4 PM Thursday. Fire officials called for a sander to cover the spill. Traffic was delayed in the area. It was not immediately clear where the fuel came from.
New Bedford’s Buttonwood Park Zoo Wants Your Dying Christmas Trees
New Bedford's Buttonwood Park Zoo wants those dying Christmas trees before you put them out on the curb. If you haven't taken down your tree, or if you have it sitting in your yard or on the roadside hoping the trash guys will pick it up, there's another option you might not have thought about.
Massachusetts man who hit on $1 million scratch ticket in Bristol County plans on letting money work for him
A Massachusetts man who hit big money on a scratch ticket in Bristol County already knows what he is doing with the cash. According to the Massachusetts State Lottery, Robert Mathews has won a $1 million prize in the Massachusetts State Lottery’s “$4,000,000 Brilliant Titanium” instant ticket game.
NEW SNOWFALL MAPS: Here's How Much Snow Will Fall in Mass., Northern New England
An incoming storm is expected to bring rain and snow on Thursday night into Friday, and 30 miles could determine whether you get 6 inches of snow or none at all by Friday morning. Winter weather warnings and advisories have already been issued for parts of Massachusetts and New Hampshire,...
What’s the Largest Man-Made Lake in Rhode Island
Scituate Reservoir is the largest man-made lake in Rhode Island. Located in the center of the state near the city of Scituate, the 5.3 square mile reservoir supplies 60 percent of the drinking water to the state. This includes the capital city Providence. Created by building an earth-filled dam, now known as the Gainer Memorial Dam, the reservoir sits across the North Branch Pawtuxet River.
Mass. company accused of dumping thousands of tons of contaminated fill says charges are baseless
PROVIDENCE, R.I. — A Massachusetts construction company charged with illegally dumping thousands of tons of contaminated fill in Rhode Island during a highway construction project says it has done nothing wrong. The Rhode Island attorney general’s office announced Wednesday that Barletta Heavy Division, Inc., of Canton, is charged with...
Animal Care Facility Planned For Route 6A
ORLEANS – According to the International Fund For Animal Welfare, Cape Cod is a hotspot for dolphin strandings. Now the agency plans to open a facility locally to better address the problem. The zoning board of appeals on Jan. 4 unanimously voted to approve a special permit for IFAW...
Search continues for multiple missing Massachusetts women
(WJAR) — Since Thanksgiving, four women from four Massachusetts communities have disappeared. These disappearances have rocked the entire state and for some, like Ana Walshe, they've raised questions all around the country. Investigators canvassed the streets and skies of Brookfield in search of 35-year-old Brittany Tee. Massachusetts State Police...
