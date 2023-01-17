ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ridgefield, CT

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

City of Norwalk Welcomes New Recreation Supervisor!

The City of Norwalk is thrilled to welcome Diane Campbell as our new Recreation Supervisor in the Department of Recreation and Parks. Diane has over 20 years of experience in recreation, including organizing day camps, coaching grades K-12 in multiple sports, mentoring youth, and directing after-school programming for students K-5.
NORWALK, CT
Danbury Students Showcase Their Talent at Broadview

Walking through Broadview is like walking through an art museum. “Teachers Jeanette Draper and Monica Ramos work incredibly hard to make our lobby look inviting and exciting to enter and walk through every day. They curate the amazing work of their students and find creative ways to showcase their talents with the displays,” shared Devin Samaha at Broadview Middle School.
DANBURY, CT
Westport resident named Connecticut Collegiate Poet

Western Connecticut State University Professional Writing student Isabella Bullock recently was named one of five Connecticut Collegiate Poets by the Connecticut Poetry Circuit for 2022-23. As a result of this honor, the Westport resident will travel the state participating in poetry readings and events. After graduating from Staples High School,...
WESTPORT, CT
Free Programs for Yonkers Youth

When it comes to support programs for Yonkers youth, the Y.O has a long list of services and activities. The Yonkers Police Department offers programs in policing, life guidance, juvenile court, reading, and even has it's own youth ice hockey league. Click on the link to find out what is available and how to enroll. https://www.yonkersny.gov/live/public-safety/police-department/community-outreach.
YONKERS, NY
Ridgefield High School Senior Commits to Swim (and Be a Nurse) at Providence

In this week's newsletter, Ridgefield Public Schools announced that Ridgefield High School senior and Swim Team captain Caroline Kelly committed to continuing her swimming career at Providence College. "Caroline led the powerhouse team to an undefeated season winning an FCIAC and two state championships for the Tigers! A true student-athlete,...
RIDGEFIELD, CT
Ridgefield resident Jennifer Bozian, 53, has died

Jennifer Bozian of Longboat Key, FL and Ridgefield, CT passed away on Thursday, January 19, after a courageous battle with cancer at the age of 53. She was surrounded by loved ones at home in Ridgefield, CT as family and friends shared time with her throughout the holidays. Jennifer was...
RIDGEFIELD, CT
Magestic Ridgefield home of renowned composer for sale

When Jim Steinman passed in April of 2021, he left behind not only his incomparable body of musical and theatrical works, but also his beloved home in Ridgefield where he lived for nearly 30 years. From the time Jim acquired the quaint country cottage originally located on the property, it...
RIDGEFIELD, CT
Ridgefield Seeks Vietnam Veterans for Recognition Ceremony

Lt. Governor Susan Bysiewicz is planning to hold a recognition ceremony to honor Vietnam Veterans from any branch of military service who were on active duty during the Vietnam War (1961-1975). In order to assist the Lt. Governor in compiling a list, the Town is requesting any veteran, no matter...
RIDGEFIELD, CT
Westport Prevention Coalition Partners with Local Merchants for "Liquor Stickers" Campaign

First Selectwoman Jennifer Tooker and Human Services Director Elaine Daignault have announced the Westport Prevention Coalition's (WPC) new campaign to combat underage drinking in Westport. The WPC began working with alcohol retailers in December to provide complimentary “Liquor Stickers” to local package stores. The campaign provides free information...
WESTPORT, CT
SHU Prof Receives $355K NIH Research Grant

FAIRFIELD, Conn.—The National Institutes of Health (NIH) has awarded Sacred Heart University Professor Elizabeth Schoen Simmons a $355,842 grant to fund research on language delayed toddlers, commonly referred to as late talkers. Schoen Simmons, who teaches in the department of communication disorders, will apply the funds to a project...
FAIRFIELD, CT
Ridgefield Resident August Heminway Named to SUNY Oneonta's Dean's List

August Heminway, of Ridgefield was one of more than 1250 SUNY Oneonta students who earned Dean's List honors for the fall 2022 semester. Heminway is studying Criminal Justice. To qualify for the Dean's List, a student must earn a grade-point average of 3.5 or higher while carrying a course load of 12 hours or more.
RIDGEFIELD, CT
Why Small Businesses Matter in Stamford: Ronal Lima Landscaping

Why Small Businesses Matter puts a spotlight on the local merchants who donate their time, talent, goods, and services for the betterment of our community. The shop local movement spreads virally as local businesses who are “tagged” have the opportunity to share their story!. You're IT Ronal Lima...
STAMFORD, CT
Greenwich Public Schools Names ​Joseph Baynes Special Education Coordinator

Greenwich, CT, January 18, 2023 – Greenwich Public Schools Superintendent Dr. Toni Jones today announced that Mr. Joseph Baynes has been named special education coordinator, effective immediately. Mr. Baynes had been serving as interim special education coordinator since October. Mr. Baynes will be responsible for planning, coordinating, and supervising...
GREENWICH, CT
Milford Resident Makes DeSales University Fall 2022 Dean's List

Eric Haig, a resident of Milford and majoring in Medical Studies, made the 2022 Fall Dean's List at DeSales University. To qualify for Dean's List, a student must have a minimum 3.50 GPA on no fewer than 12 credit hours. DeSales University, in Center Valley, PA, is a private, coeducational,...
MILFORD, CT
Putnam County Department of Health is Looking for Tobacco Compliance Officers

The Putnam County Department of Health is looking for Tobacco Compliance Officers to help stop underage sales of nicotine containing products in the community. Job qualifications: 17-20 years old Non-smoker/ Non-vaper and available approximately 2 evenings a month (The Department will work around your schedule) This is a paid community...

