Falls Township, PA

fox29.com

PSP trooper arrested, charged in December Chester County road rage incident

KENNETT TOWNSHIP, Pa. - A Pennsylvania State trooper has been arrested and charged in connection with a road rage incident that occurred in Chester County in late December. The Chester County District Attorney’s Office made the announcement that 36-year-old David Levy, a trooper with the Media Barracks, has been charged with official oppression, recklessly endangering another person, possessing an instrument of crime and simple assault.
CHESTER COUNTY, PA
fox29.com

Bucks County man charged with stealing over $800K from New Jersey employer

WILLINGBOROR, N.J. - The Burlington County Prosecutor's Office announced on Wednesday that a Bucks County man is being charged with stealing over $800K from his New Jersey employer. Authorities say an investigation began after the BCPO Financial Crimes Unit was contacted by representatives of Radwell International, a Willingboro-based company that...
BUCKS COUNTY, PA
fox29.com

Frankford shooting leaves man critically injured, police say

PHILADELPHIA - Philadelphia police are investigating a shooting that left one man in extremely critical condition in Frankford on Wednesday night. Just before 10 p.m., officers on patrol in the area of 4300 Frankford Avenue came upon a 27-year-old man who they say had been shot in the neck, abdomen, and leg.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
fox29.com

Philadelphia mayoral candidates debate solutions to city's gun violence crisis

PHILADELPHIA - Several candidates running for Mayor of Philadelphia held a debate on gun violence Thursday night at St. Joseph’s University. The lively debate included nine candidates including former Philadelphia councilmembers Allan Domb, Cherelle Parker, Maria Quinones-Sanchez, Helen Gym, Derek Green; former Philadelphia City Controller Rebecca Rhynhart; former Municipal Judge James DeLeon, Reverend Warren Bloom and businessman and grocer Jeff Brown.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
fox29.com

SEPTA offering free rides home after Eagles post-season game at the Linc

PHILADELPHIA - SEPTA is helping Eagles fans fly home (hopefully on a high!) after they take on the Giants in the post-season at the Linc. Large crowds are expected around the Linc Saturday night, so SEPTA is partnering with Unibet to "ensure Eagles fans get home safely" with free rides from NRG Station on the Broad Street Line.
PHILADELPHIA, PA

