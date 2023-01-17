Read full article on original website
fox29.com
PSP trooper arrested, charged in December Chester County road rage incident
KENNETT TOWNSHIP, Pa. - A Pennsylvania State trooper has been arrested and charged in connection with a road rage incident that occurred in Chester County in late December. The Chester County District Attorney’s Office made the announcement that 36-year-old David Levy, a trooper with the Media Barracks, has been charged with official oppression, recklessly endangering another person, possessing an instrument of crime and simple assault.
fox29.com
Attempted robbery suspect stabbed in Center City after victim gets control of weapon, police say
PHILADELPHIA - An attempted robbery suspect is in critical condition after the man he tried to rob wrestled a knife out of his hand and stabbed him, according to police. Authorities say the incident occurred on Thursday evening just before 9:30 p.m. on the 1200 block of Walnut Street in the Center City section of Philadelphia.
fox29.com
Philadelphia police searching for suspect accused of trying to pull down women's pants across Philadelphia
PHILADELPHIA - Officials with the Philadelphia Police Department's Special Victims Unit are searching for a suspect believed to be involved in a series of incidents across Philadelphia. Police say incidents occurred in the 25th, 35th and 39th Districts. According to officials, the first incident occurred around 6:30 p.m. on January...
fox29.com
Bucks County man seriously ill, almost dies in Ireland hospital; may not return home for months
LEVITTOWN, Pa. - A local man falls seriously ill during a family trip. The man has been in the hospital for weeks and he may not return home for months. He nearly lost his life. "I honestly didn’t know that night whether I would be bringing my son home in...
fox29.com
Police: 17-year-old boy extremely critical after triple shooting in Frankford
FRANKFORD - A triple shooting has seriously injured a 17-year-old boy, officials say. The shooting happened Thursday night, about 6 p.m., on the 2000 block of Brill Street, in Philadelphia’s Frankford neighborhood. According to authorities, the 17-year-old was taken by a person in a private vehicle to the firehouse...
fox29.com
Neighbors shaken by death of once-missing Pennsylvania mom Jennifer Brown: 'We're numb'
LIMERICK TWP, Pa. - A Montgomery County mother who was found dead after a two-week search was remembered by neighbors as a happy woman who was fiercely loyal to her two sons. The remains of 43-year-old Jennifer Brown were discovered Wednesday partially buried in a grassy area behind a Royersford warehouse, according to authorities.
fox29.com
Bucks County man charged with stealing over $800K from New Jersey employer
WILLINGBOROR, N.J. - The Burlington County Prosecutor's Office announced on Wednesday that a Bucks County man is being charged with stealing over $800K from his New Jersey employer. Authorities say an investigation began after the BCPO Financial Crimes Unit was contacted by representatives of Radwell International, a Willingboro-based company that...
fox29.com
Man found dead in Upper Darby apartment under 'suspicious circumstances', police say
UPPER DARBY, Pa. - Authorities in Upper Darby are investigating the death of a man who they say died under "suspicious circumstances" Wednesday night. Officers from the Upper Darby Police Department were called to the area of Long Lane and Guilford Road around 3 p.m. In a tweet, the department...
fox29.com
Jennifer Brown: Missing Montgomery County mother found dead after weeks-long search
ROYERSFORD, Pa. - The body of a missing Montgomery County mother was found partially buried Wednesday a short distance away from where she was reported missing two weeks ago, officials said. District Attorney Kevin Steele told reports the body of 43-year-old Jennifer Brown was found in Royersford following an "intensive...
fox29.com
Frankford shooting leaves man critically injured, police say
PHILADELPHIA - Philadelphia police are investigating a shooting that left one man in extremely critical condition in Frankford on Wednesday night. Just before 10 p.m., officers on patrol in the area of 4300 Frankford Avenue came upon a 27-year-old man who they say had been shot in the neck, abdomen, and leg.
fox29.com
Man, 36, shot multiple times and killed in West Philadelphia; 1 person in custody, police say
WEST PHILADELPHIA - A 36-year-old man is dead after, police say, someone opened fire on him multiple times on a West Philadelphia street. Officials say the shooting happened near the intersection of South 58th Street and Baltimore Avenue Wednesday evening, around 6 p.m. 12th District officers arrived to find the...
fox29.com
'It's just wrong': Disturbing trend as thieves steal handicap placards from vehicles and sell them
MOUNT AIRY - Handicap placards are available to make life easier for those with disabilities, but a recent spate of placard thefts from vehicles appears to be a disturbing trend. A Mount Airy woman, who did not wish to be shown on-camera, learned firsthand how cruel thieves can be Tuesday,...
fox29.com
Bloody clues: Cops reveal what was found in Idaho murder suspect's apartment in newly unsealed documents
COLFAX, Wash. - A Washington court has unsealed the search warrants for the office and apartment of University of Idaho stabbing suspect Bryan Kohberger, a 28-year-old Washington State University Ph.D. student accused of murdering four undergrads in nearby Moscow, Idaho. A search of his office in the school's department of...
fox29.com
PSPCA rescues 21 dogs from unsanitary conditions at Lancaster County property
PHILADELPHIA - 21 dogs were removed from a Lancaster County breeder’s property after the dogs were found in unsanitary conditions, officials with the Pennsylvania SPCA announced. The PSPCA received a tip about the property in Gap, where dogs were reportedly living in filth and not being housed in a...
fox29.com
"The Kids Campaign" launches ahead of Philadelphia mayoral primary
"The Kids Campaign" is a non-political organization hoping to find a candidate for Philadelphia mayor that they believe will best serve the city and its youth. The campaign says gun violence, drugs, and poverty have traumatized children and robbed them of their safety and security.
fox29.com
Philadelphia mayoral candidates debate solutions to city's gun violence crisis
PHILADELPHIA - Several candidates running for Mayor of Philadelphia held a debate on gun violence Thursday night at St. Joseph’s University. The lively debate included nine candidates including former Philadelphia councilmembers Allan Domb, Cherelle Parker, Maria Quinones-Sanchez, Helen Gym, Derek Green; former Philadelphia City Controller Rebecca Rhynhart; former Municipal Judge James DeLeon, Reverend Warren Bloom and businessman and grocer Jeff Brown.
fox29.com
A Philadelphia woman continues her lifelong passion as a painter at age 102
She is 102 years old and still enjoying her favorite hobby. One local artist is truly proving age is just a number and she is still turning out works of art after decades.
fox29.com
Philadelphia radio legend Jerry Blavat dies at 82
Philadelphia radio legend Jerry Blavat has died at the age of 82. FOX 29's Bob Kelly shares the details of his dear friend's life.
fox29.com
SEPTA offering free rides home after Eagles post-season game at the Linc
PHILADELPHIA - SEPTA is helping Eagles fans fly home (hopefully on a high!) after they take on the Giants in the post-season at the Linc. Large crowds are expected around the Linc Saturday night, so SEPTA is partnering with Unibet to "ensure Eagles fans get home safely" with free rides from NRG Station on the Broad Street Line.
fox29.com
Proposed Iowa SNAP bill would restrict recipients from buying meat, white bread, and American cheese
DES MOINES, Iowa - A bill being proposed by GOP lawmakers in Iowa would add additional restrictions to the state’s SNAP benefits limiting what recipients would be able to purchase. SNAP is a federal program that exists to assist lower-income households by helping them purchase healthy food options. The...
