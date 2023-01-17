Read full article on original website
Click10.com
Florida Keys man arrested after breaking into home, assaulting man, authorities say
KEY LARGO, Fla. – A Key Largo man was arrested Friday after forcing his way into a residence and attacking a man, authorities said. According to Monroe County Sheriff’s Office spokesman Adam Linhardt, Edward Jack Burke, 46, was charged with burglary with a battery. Authorities said MCSO was...
Broward sheriff's deputy hurt during overnight crash
FORT LAUDERDALE -- A Broward County Sheriff's Office deputy was hurt early Saturday when she lost control of her police cruiser while en route to a distress call and crashed, authorities said.The deputy, who was not identified, was taken to a local hospital for treatment of minor injuries, according to a statement by the sheriff's office.Officials said the crash occurred near NW 3rd Avenue and W. Sample Road around 2:30 a.m. in Pompano Beach.According to investigators, the deputy was responding to a call when she lost control of the vehicle and crashes.No other injuries were reported.
WSVN-TV
Bodycam footage shows police arresting man accused of attacking Amazon driver with knife in Miami Beach
MIAMI BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - Never-before-seen body camera video captured the tense moments when Miami Beach Police officers closed in on a man accused of attacking an Amazon delivery driver. The footage captured an officer, his gun drawn out, as he slowly walked toward 25-year-old Harrison Williams as he sat...
WSVN-TV
BSO SWAT team arrest man barricaded in Lauderhill residence
LAUDERDALE LAKES, FLA. (WSVN) - On Friday, Broward Sheriff’s Office took a man into custody after a domestic disturbance call. Broward County Sheriff’s deputies and fire rescue responded to a residence near Northwest 36th Court in Lauderdale Lakes. According to officials, a preliminary investigation revealed the man violated...
Click10.com
WATCH LIVE: Testimony continues in trial of ‘Pillowcase Rapist’ in Miami-Dade County
BROWARD COUNTY, Fla. – The trial continues Friday for Robert Koehler, known as the “Pillowcase Rapist,” in Miami-Dade County. Koehler was arrested last year in connection with cold cases from the 1980s. He is charged in cases in both Miami-Dade and Broward counties. The only victim who...
cw34.com
Video: Man pepper sprays employees, flees with $1,200 worth of wigs
OAKLAND PARK, Fla. (CBS12) — Investigators said a man was caught on camera pepper spraying beauty supply store employees and running off with $1,200 worth of wigs. The Broward Sheriff's Office (BSO) said at around 7:30 p.m., on Saturday, Jan. 7, BSO detectives responded to a robbery call at a beauty store near on East Oakland Park Boulevard in Oakland Park.
Caught on video: Violent incident at Miami Beach Senior High raises concern
MIAMI - A vicious school fight caught on camera shows a student aggressively attacking another. The altercation took place Friday at Miami Beach Senior High School. CBS4 obtained the video. It shows a girl eating lunch attacked suddenly from behind by another girl. The aggressor dragged the other girl to the ground, landing punch after punch.The video circulating social media shook a mother of two boys that attend the school."It upset me, students were standing around laughing," said Shani Biton. "No one jumped in immediately to help the girl."The altercation lasts nearly 40 seconds before it's first broken up by what...
Click10.com
WATCH: Miami Shores homeowner confronts man burglarizing his Tesla, police seek suspect
MIAMI SHORES, Fla. – Miami Shores police are looking for a man they suspect of committing a car burglary and a possible attempted home burglary on back-to-back days earlier this month. Miami Shores police released home surveillance video of both incidents Friday. The first video, captured at around 11:40...
WSVN-TV
BSO SWAT team arrest man in Lauderdale Lakes
LAUDERDALE LAKES, FLA. (WSVN) - On Monday, Broward Sheriff’s Office took a man into custody after a domestic disturbance call. BSO district deputies and fire rescue responding near Northwest 36th Court in Lauderdale Lakes. A man violated a restraining order and later fled the area. BSO SWAT team responded...
WSVN-TV
Man sentenced to 10 years in connection to 2018 DUI crash on I-95 that killed 4
MIAMI (WSVN) - After nearly five years, a man who struck and killed four people with his white van on Interstate 95 has accepted a plea deal. Standing in a Miami courtroom on Friday morning, Lionel Orrego apologized to the families of the victims in the August 2018 crash. “I’m...
WSVN-TV
Police respond to mail carrier robbery in Miramar; investigation underway
MIRAMAR, FLA. (WSVN) - Miramar Police Department officers responded to a strong-arm robbery of a mail carrier in the area. Just after 11:30 a.m., a vehicle drove behind the mail truck and two men robbed the carrier in the area of 8100 Bernard Boulevard, Friday. The mail carrier’s mailbox key...
Click10.com
Police: Woman burned in fiery crash with Miami-Dade detective
MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. – A woman was hurt in a fiery two-car crash involving a Miami-Dade police detective in Miami Gardens Friday morning, according to police. The crash happened in the early morning hours at Northwest 12th Avenue and 183rd Street. Police said the detective was driving his or...
Click10.com
Police: Domestic violence suspect threatens to shoot Miami officer
MIAMI – When his live-in girlfriend was going to check on her daughter, Lazaro Navarro started to hit her and when her friend stepped in to help he picked up a gun and hit her in the head with it, police said. Police officers arrested Navarro, 32, of Allapattah,...
Click10.com
Miami man accused of shooting at mother, children walking to school
MIAMI – A Miami man was arrested this week, days after he allegedly shot at a mother and her children as they were walking to school. Hakeem Lanier, 31, was arrested Tuesday on charges of attempted murder, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon and discharging a gun in public.
hotnewhiphop.com
Lil Meech Facing No Charges After December Airport Arrest
The “BMF” star was taken into custody when police found a 9MM in the carry-on luggage he placed through a security scanner. Lil Meech is best known for his work with 50 Cent on BMF. Last December, though, he made headlines for a different reason entirely. Mid-way through the month, the 22-year-old was at Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport. Unfortunately, TSA agents uncovered a 9MM gun in a carry-on bag he put through the security scanner.
Miami-Dade detective involved in Miami Gardens crash
MIAMI - Three people, including a Miami-Dade police officer, were injured in a violent crash early Friday morning in Miami Gardens. According to police, an off-duty detective driving west on NW 183rd Street collided with a car heading east near NW 12th Avenue, near the Turnpike overpass. The force of the impact sent one of the vehicles across the road, coming to rest near a traffic light pole. Both vehicles caught fire and were engulfed in flames. The detective and a woman in the other car were taken to HCA Florida Aventura where she was listed as stable. The man driving the other car was treated on the scene for minor cuts and abrasions.
2 sought after Broward mail carrier robbed of universal postal key, officials say
FORT LAUDERDALE -- Law enforcement is searching for two suspects who robbed a mail carrier and took a universal key that can be used to open several mailboxes on a postal route. A reward of up to $50,000 was being offered by the U.S. Postal Service for information leading to the arrest and conviction of the two suspects.The carrier, who was not identified, was not hurt during the incident, which occurred around 11:30 a.m. at Sherman Circle South and Bernard Boulevard just west of University Drive. Investigators said the suspects did not show a weapon during the robbery, and the pair drove...
Click10.com
2 injured in shooting on State Road 84 in Dania Beach
DANIA BEACH, Fla. – A white Mercedes-Benz that was splattered with blood was towed away Thursday morning following a shooting on State Road 84 in Dania Beach. The shooting was reported in the early morning hours near the 3000 block of State Road 84. According to Broward Sheriff’s Office...
WSVN-TV
Alleged victim testifies on 1st day of trial of ‘Pillowcase Rapist’ caught after decades-long hunt
MIAMI (WSVN) - The first day in the trial of a suspected serial rapist accused of targeting multiple victims in South Florida began with the testimony of one of his alleged victims. 7News cameras captured Robert Koehler as he sat quietly in a Miami courtroom in a wheelchair, Thursday. Investigators...
Click10.com
Police: Fort Lauderdale man facing DUI charges after racing, fleeing from police in Margate
MARGATE. Fla. – A Fort Lauderdale man was arrested Thursday morning after racing other vehicles and then fleeing from police while driving under the influence, authorities said. Margate police said Jason Decilian, 21, was speeding in a Chevy Camaro, around 3 a.m. near 100 State Road 7 and Atlantic...
