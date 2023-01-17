FORT LAUDERDALE -- Law enforcement is searching for two suspects who robbed a mail carrier and took a universal key that can be used to open several mailboxes on a postal route. A reward of up to $50,000 was being offered by the U.S. Postal Service for information leading to the arrest and conviction of the two suspects.The carrier, who was not identified, was not hurt during the incident, which occurred around 11:30 a.m. at Sherman Circle South and Bernard Boulevard just west of University Drive. Investigators said the suspects did not show a weapon during the robbery, and the pair drove...

BROWARD COUNTY, FL ・ 1 DAY AGO