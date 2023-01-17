Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries reports 5 additional CWD cases in Tensas Parish

TENSAS PARISH (KTVE/KARD) — On Tuesday, January 17, 2023, the Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries confirmed that five additional suspected cases of chronic Wasting Disease in deer were discovered in Tensas Parish. According to officials, two bucks and three does were harvested on private land, which brings a total of 7 CWD-positive cases reported in Tensas Parish since 2022.

Although CWD has not been shown to be contagious to humans, officials suggest that humans should not consume CWD-positive deer. Officials also recommend that hunters who hunt in areas known to harbor CWD-infected deer should test their deer.

The first CWD-positive deer in Tensas Parish was reported in January 2022.