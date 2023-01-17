ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tensas Parish, LA

Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries reports 5 additional CWD cases in Tensas Parish

By Kevin Dudley, Jr.
MyArkLaMiss
MyArkLaMiss
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4TegD7_0kHsC7cQ00

TENSAS PARISH (KTVE/KARD) — On Tuesday, January 17, 2023, the Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries confirmed that five additional suspected cases of chronic Wasting Disease in deer were discovered in Tensas Parish. According to officials, two bucks and three does were harvested on private land, which brings a total of 7 CWD-positive cases reported in Tensas Parish since 2022.

Although CWD has not been shown to be contagious to humans, officials suggest that humans should not consume CWD-positive deer. Officials also recommend that hunters who hunt in areas known to harbor CWD-infected deer should test their deer.

The first CWD-positive deer in Tensas Parish was reported in January 2022.

Comments / 0

Related
magnoliareporter.com

Louisiana reports five CDW cases in eastern parish

Five more suspected cases of chronic wasting disease (CWD) in deer have been discovered in Tensas Parish, the Louisiana Animal Disease Diagnostic Laboratory (LADDL) reported. The parish is along the Mississippi River in east Louisiana. The three does and two bucks were harvested on private land and brought to seven...
TENSAS PARISH, LA
q973radio.com

Five More Cases of Chronic Wasting Disease Found in Louisiana Deer

Attention hunters… We may be on the verge of a CWD outbreak in Louisiana. Five more cases of chronic wasting disease have been discovered in deer harvested in Tensas Parish. This comes after a second case of CWD was confirmed last month. State Wildlife Veterinarian Jim LaCour said the Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries is working on zeroing in on the outbreak. He says, “We’re getting more and more samples in a more and more concentrated area, and we’re kind of zeroing in on the main area of the CWD infection of deer in Louisiana.”
LOUISIANA STATE
MyArkLaMiss

West Monroe receives federal funding for corridor project

WEST MONROE, LA. (KTVE/KARD) — With the support of Louisiana District 5 U.S. Representative Julia Letlow and U.S. Senator Dr. Bill Cassidy, the city of West Monroe has received $7.4 million in federal funding to be put towards infrastructure improvements across the city. $5 million of this funding will be going towards the North Trenton […]
WEST MONROE, LA
MyArkLaMiss

City of West Monroe receives over $7M in federal funding for North Trenton Corridor and Mid-City Drainage

WEST MONROE, La (KTVE/KARD) — The City of West Monroe has been approved for federal funding for two projects that will significantly improve the city’s infrastructure and lead to greater community connectivity. The City of West Monroe will receive a total of $7.4 million in federal appropriations. Julia Letlow, U.S. Representative for Louisiana’s District 5, […]
WEST MONROE, LA
MyArkLaMiss

City of West Monroe announces 2022 accomplishments

WEST MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On January 20, 2023, the City of West Monroe’s Communication Department released its community services 2022 accomplishments. The accomplishments can be seen in the table below: Location Accomplishment West Ouachita Senior Center 82,314 units of service to3,424 participants West Ouachita Senior Center Food for Seniors and USDA Commodities(Distribution count: 4,893) […]
WEST MONROE, LA
MyArkLaMiss

Richland Parish deputies investigate shooting on school property.

RICHLAND PARISH, La. (KTVE/KARD) — The Richland Parish Sheriff’s Office and the Mangham police department have arrested two suspects after shots were fired on school property.  Based on the evidence, officials say they believe these two suspects met up at the Mengham Junior High School property to purchase a gun before everything went down The […]
MANGHAM, LA
KTBS

Louisiana man survives after fentanyl overdose

SHREVEPORT, La. -- Fentanyl. It's a highly addictive drug found all over the country and in our own backyard. The U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration says the chemicals are from China. Then, Mexican cartels are mass producing fentanyl, which is trafficked to the United States. Just two milligrams can kill you.
WEST MONROE, LA
KNOE TV8

Entergy set to hire over 125 call center jobs, expanding facility in West Monroe

MONROE, La. (KNOE) - Entergy and Louisiana Economic Development FastStart partnered Wednesday to host an in-person job fair at Louisiana Delta Community College. Entergy says it’s expanding its call center on Cypress Street in West Monroe; urging the company to fill more customer care representative roles that will be all in-office.
MONROE, LA
MyArkLaMiss

2 Ouachita Parish men arrested; charged with drug offenses

All persons are presumed innocent until proven guilty. MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On Thursday, January 19, 2023, the Metro Narcotics Unit began surveillance at the Studio 6 Motel in search of 42-year-old James Turnbow. According to agents, Turnbow left his hotel room and entered a vehicle with 34-year-old Joshua Bosley. Louisiana State Police went on […]
OUACHITA PARISH, LA
MyArkLaMiss

Monroe woman found intoxicated on highway by police; arrested

All subjects are presumed innocent until proven guilty. MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On January 20, 2023, around 7:44 AM, Monroe Police were dispatched to Highway 165, near the Bastrop exit, in reference to a woman walking in and out of traffic. Upon arrival, officers located the woman and she was staggering on the highway. According […]
MONROE, LA
WREG

Mississippi woman accused of kidnapping Louisiana woman at gunpoint

All subjects are presumed innocent until proven guilty. VIDALIA, La. (KTVE/KARD) — A Mississippi woman was charged after police say she kidnapped a Louisiana woman at gunpoint. On Monday, January 16, 2023, around 4:30 PM, the Concordia Parish Sheriff’s Office was informed that a female victim was allegedly taken from a location against her will […]
CONCORDIA PARISH, LA
MyArkLaMiss

MyArkLaMiss

68K+
Followers
16K+
Post
10M+
Views
ABOUT

MyArkLaMiss.com brings you the top news stories from the Monroe, LA – El Dorado, AR area.

 https://www.myarklamiss.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy