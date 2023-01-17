Read full article on original website
Connecticut witness reports silent chevron-shaped object under 300 feetRoger MarshGreenwich, CT
Leonardo DiCaprio Puts Spotlight On Book About Climate Change, Helping Two Fairfield Girl ScoutsFlorence CarmelaFairfield, CT
Coming Soon: One Rare Italian Steakhouse 16 East Parkway, Scarsdale, NY 10583Bassey BYScarsdale, NY
Iconic 43-Year Old Shopping Mall Permanently Closing in MarchJoel EisenbergWhite Plains, NY
Jeff Beck: Legendary Guitarist Passes Away of Bacterial Meningitis at Age 78Suzanne RothbergPort Chester, NY
DoingItLocal
TRUMBULL NEWS: DISTURBANCE ATTRACTS POLICE ATTENTION AT SHOPPING CENTER
#Trumbull CT–A large police response resulted from numerous 911 calls reporting a disturbance at the local Stop & Shop grocery store on Quality Street late Friday afternoon, but they only found one (1) man who had been knocked unconscious in an altercation between two (2) men. At about 4:30 p.m., Trumbull Police responded to a disturbance at this Quality Street shopping center, for what was originally reported as a pedestrian struck by a vehicle.
ctexaminer.com
90 Percent Success Fuels Renewal of Efforts to ID Motor Vehicle Cheats in Stamford
J.R. McMullen was among the members of the Stamford Board of Representatives who worried in 2019 that a contract before them would unleash Big Brother. Then-Mayor David Martin wanted to hire a Shelton company, Municipal Tax Services, to drive around the city at night photographing license plates in a search for the suspected thousands of motorists who don’t pay Stamford taxes on their vehicles.
Norwalk Police make arrests, enforce law at smoke shops
NORWALK, Conn. — Recent announcements from Norwalk Police:. Norwalk detectives quickly determined a Bridgeport man had shot a man May 12 in Norwalk and after a lengthy investigation obtained an arrest warrant for the suspect in late November, an NPD news release said. A fugitive investigation ensued and the Norwalk Police Special Services Division, in conjunction with the United States Marshals Service Violent Fugitive Task Force and the Bridgeport Police Department Tactical Narcotics Team, arrested the suspect Wednesday in Bridgeport.
DoingItLocal
Fairfield News: Fryer Fire at Shop Rite
2023-01-20@7:29pm–#Fairfield CT– Firefighters were called by employees at Shop Rite at 1975 Black Rock Turnpike for a deep fryer used for cooking chicken caught fire. No word if fowl play is suspected. DoingItLocal is run by Steve Krauchick. Steve has always had interest with breaking news even as...
Woman Attacked During Attempted Carjacking: Search On For Suspects In Fairfield County
A hunt is on for two Hispanic men who allegedly attacked a woman during an attempted carjacking in Fairfield County.It happened in Shelton around 7:15 a.m., Wednesday, Jan. 18 at Mont's Mart at 198 Leavenworth Road in Shelton.During the incident, the two men attempted to steal a parked Nissan …
DoingItLocal
Stratford News: Man Shot On Priscilla Lane
2023-01-19@11:30PMish– A witness who was one of the first on the scene said there were multiple gunshots and a man was hit multiple times on Priscilla Lane. The man’s condition is not known at this time. He also told me that the shooter is still at large. DoingItLocal...
hamlethub.com
Ridgefield resident Jennifer Bozian, 53, has died
Jennifer Bozian of Longboat Key, FL and Ridgefield, CT passed away on Thursday, January 19, after a courageous battle with cancer at the age of 53. She was surrounded by loved ones at home in Ridgefield, CT as family and friends shared time with her throughout the holidays. Jennifer was...
hamlethub.com
City of Norwalk Welcomes New Recreation Supervisor!
The City of Norwalk is thrilled to welcome Diane Campbell as our new Recreation Supervisor in the Department of Recreation and Parks. Diane has over 20 years of experience in recreation, including organizing day camps, coaching grades K-12 in multiple sports, mentoring youth, and directing after-school programming for students K-5.
trumbulltimes.com
Car stolen from restaurant on Meriden Road, Wolcott police say
WOLCOTT — A car was stolen at a Chinese restaurant on Meriden Road Thursday evening, according to local police. The driver, a man, pulled up to the restaurant in his Kia Forte around 7:40 p.m. Thursday and left the car unlocked and running when he went inside the restaurant, Wolcott Police Chief Edward Stephens said Friday.
Eyewitness News
Police post bear alert in Connecticut town
NEW CANAAN, CT (WFSB) - Police urged the public to be mindful that bears do not hibernate all winter long. The New Canaan Police Department said Wednesday that it received multiple reports of a bear sighting on North Wilton Road in town. The reports came in on Jan. 17 at...
Shelton police say 2 men choked a car owner, then stole Mercedes
Shelton Police are investigating a carjacking outside Mont's Mart on Leavenworth Road.
Police arrest Bridgeport man following 8-month shooting investigation
Police say the shooting happened in Norwalk on May 12, 2022, near North Main Street.
Connecticut witness reports silent chevron-shaped object under 300 feet
A Connecticut witness at Greenwich reported watching a slow-moving, chevron-shaped object under 300 feet at 5:20 p.m. on November 7, 2022, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).
NBC Connecticut
CT Police Officer Has Emotional Encounter With Person on Verge of Jumping Off Bridge
An emotional encounter between a New Haven police officer and a man that was about to jump off a bridge was caught on camera. New Haven Police said Officers Wityak and Evans were alerted to a man in distress that was on the verge of jumping off the Ferry Street Bridge. The officers were patrolling the Fair Haven neighborhood at the time.
NBC New York
Victim of Fatal Tractor Trailer Overpass Fall in Westchester County ID'd as CT Driver
Police identified the victim of the fatal accident in which a tractor trailer plunged off a suburban New York overpass onto the highway below on Wednesday. The incident took place on the Cross Westchester Expressway in the town of Harrison, Westchester County, around 10:20 a.m., according to New York State Police.
5 Men Try To Enter High School In Westchester, Flee After Security Denies Entry: Police
Security measures proved effective when five unknown men were denied entry to a high school in Westchester County, police said. On Friday, Jan. 20, five unidentified men tried to enter Eastchester High School at the school's single point of entry but were prevented from going inside by a secur…
VIDEO: Connecticut mom, police warn others after car stolen while picking up child from daycare
(WTNH) – Several police departments across the state are putting out warnings about an increase in car break-ins and thefts that are happening anywhere from gyms to daycares. One Southington mom says it happened to her in a matter of seconds as she was picking up her daughter from daycare. Thainara Figueiroa says she was […]
New York State Abduction: 1 Killed By Cops In Hudson Valley, 1 Critical
Police say they saved the life of a woman who was abducted and stabbed by a man who was killed by police. On Tuesday, New York State Police confirmed an officer-involved shooting in Putnam County, New York. Officer-Involved Shooting In Putnam County, New York. On Tuesday, Jan. 10, 2023, the...
NBC Connecticut
Bridgeport Investigates Errors Going Back Decades in the Creation of Black Rock Harbor Historic District
The mayor of Bridgeport said errors were made when the city’s Black Rock Harbor Historic District was created decades ago and the city is working to correct it. Bridgeport Mayor Joseph Ganim said that it has come to the city’s attention that errors were made in 1978 when the district was created.
Trio Apprehended In String Of Dunkin' Burglaries In Suffolk County
An investigation into a string of burglaries of Dunkin' locations on Long Island led to charges for three people. Two people broke into Dunkin', located at 1105 Horseblock Road in Farmingville, at about 3:40 a.m. on Friday, Jan. 20, the Suffolk County Police Department reported. They stole cash and left...
