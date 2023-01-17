ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ridgefield, CT

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
DoingItLocal

TRUMBULL NEWS: DISTURBANCE ATTRACTS POLICE ATTENTION AT SHOPPING CENTER

#Trumbull CT–A large police response resulted from numerous 911 calls reporting a disturbance at the local Stop & Shop grocery store on Quality Street late Friday afternoon, but they only found one (1) man who had been knocked unconscious in an altercation between two (2) men. At about 4:30 p.m., Trumbull Police responded to a disturbance at this Quality Street shopping center, for what was originally reported as a pedestrian struck by a vehicle.
TRUMBULL, CT
ctexaminer.com

90 Percent Success Fuels Renewal of Efforts to ID Motor Vehicle Cheats in Stamford

J.R. McMullen was among the members of the Stamford Board of Representatives who worried in 2019 that a contract before them would unleash Big Brother. Then-Mayor David Martin wanted to hire a Shelton company, Municipal Tax Services, to drive around the city at night photographing license plates in a search for the suspected thousands of motorists who don’t pay Stamford taxes on their vehicles.
STAMFORD, CT
Nancy on Norwalk

Norwalk Police make arrests, enforce law at smoke shops

NORWALK, Conn. — Recent announcements from Norwalk Police:. Norwalk detectives quickly determined a Bridgeport man had shot a man May 12 in Norwalk and after a lengthy investigation obtained an arrest warrant for the suspect in late November, an NPD news release said. A fugitive investigation ensued and the Norwalk Police Special Services Division, in conjunction with the United States Marshals Service Violent Fugitive Task Force and the Bridgeport Police Department Tactical Narcotics Team, arrested the suspect Wednesday in Bridgeport.
NORWALK, CT
DoingItLocal

Fairfield News: Fryer Fire at Shop Rite

2023-01-20@7:29pm–#Fairfield CT– Firefighters were called by employees at Shop Rite at 1975 Black Rock Turnpike for a deep fryer used for cooking chicken caught fire. No word if fowl play is suspected. DoingItLocal is run by Steve Krauchick. Steve has always had interest with breaking news even as...
FAIRFIELD COUNTY, CT
DoingItLocal

Stratford News: Man Shot On Priscilla Lane

2023-01-19@11:30PMish– A witness who was one of the first on the scene said there were multiple gunshots and a man was hit multiple times on Priscilla Lane. The man’s condition is not known at this time. He also told me that the shooter is still at large. DoingItLocal...
STRATFORD, CT
hamlethub.com

Ridgefield resident Jennifer Bozian, 53, has died

Jennifer Bozian of Longboat Key, FL and Ridgefield, CT passed away on Thursday, January 19, after a courageous battle with cancer at the age of 53. She was surrounded by loved ones at home in Ridgefield, CT as family and friends shared time with her throughout the holidays. Jennifer was...
RIDGEFIELD, CT
hamlethub.com

City of Norwalk Welcomes New Recreation Supervisor!

The City of Norwalk is thrilled to welcome Diane Campbell as our new Recreation Supervisor in the Department of Recreation and Parks. Diane has over 20 years of experience in recreation, including organizing day camps, coaching grades K-12 in multiple sports, mentoring youth, and directing after-school programming for students K-5.
NORWALK, CT
trumbulltimes.com

Car stolen from restaurant on Meriden Road, Wolcott police say

WOLCOTT — A car was stolen at a Chinese restaurant on Meriden Road Thursday evening, according to local police. The driver, a man, pulled up to the restaurant in his Kia Forte around 7:40 p.m. Thursday and left the car unlocked and running when he went inside the restaurant, Wolcott Police Chief Edward Stephens said Friday.
WOLCOTT, CT
Eyewitness News

Police post bear alert in Connecticut town

NEW CANAAN, CT (WFSB) - Police urged the public to be mindful that bears do not hibernate all winter long. The New Canaan Police Department said Wednesday that it received multiple reports of a bear sighting on North Wilton Road in town. The reports came in on Jan. 17 at...
NEW CANAAN, CT

Comments / 0

Community Policy